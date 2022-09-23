ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

KPLC TV

LSU dominates in shutout win over New Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (3-1) closed out the month of September with a 38-0 shutout against New Mexico (2-2) on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Tigers gained 633 yards of total offense to 88 yards for the Lobos. The longest play of the game for New Mexico...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

What TV channel does LSU-New Mexico play tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online

LSU hosts New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange, which offers half off the first month. LSU is looking for a convincing victory fueled by clean execution under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers are playing their final nonconference tuneup before entering the meat of their SEC schedule. New Mexico eyes a signature victory under third-year coach Danny Gonzales, who is 7-15 in his first two-plus seasons with the Lobos.
tigerdroppings.com

Brian Kelly Provides Injury Updates On Jayden Daniels & Armoni Goodwin

Following LSU's 38-0 shutout win vs. New Mexico, head coach Brian Kelly provided injury updates on quarterback Jayden Daniels and running back Armoni Goodwin who both exited Saturday's game early with injuries. Kelly said Daniels strained his lower back in the 3rd quarter and was cleared to go back in,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
theneworleanstribune.com

R-E-C-A-L-L Spells Bad News for Black Political Leadership

A recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell would be great for the organizers and supporters of this effort and for the elite business community that has been at odds with the Mayor ever since she exhibited the moxie to challenge some of their directives and wishes, like placing the health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable Black and Brown citizens above business profits and revenue by enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and keeping New Orleans closed during the height of the pandemic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Kings of Brass wins Red Bull's Street Kings 2022 brass band competition

Kings of Brass was the first band to step out and the last band standing at the Red Bull Street Kings competition on Saturday. After four rounds of playing — including a curve ball encore round requested by the judges — host Downtown Lesli Brown presented a trophy to the 8-member brass band, making them the first winners of the competition since 2013.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Faubourg Brewing to Merge with 3 Regional Breweries

NEW ORLEANS – Faubourg Brewing Company has announced that it has merged with Made By The Water LLC, owner of three craft breweries: Oyster City based in Apalachicola, Fla.; Catawba in Asheville, N.C.; and Palmetto in Charleston, S.C. Made By The Water’s distribution covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot around 12:50 p.m. at North Rocheblave and New Orleans streets. No further information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

