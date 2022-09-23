Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
LSU dominates in shutout win over New Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (3-1) closed out the month of September with a 38-0 shutout against New Mexico (2-2) on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Tigers gained 633 yards of total offense to 88 yards for the Lobos. The longest play of the game for New Mexico...
What TV channel does LSU-New Mexico play tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online
LSU hosts New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange, which offers half off the first month. LSU is looking for a convincing victory fueled by clean execution under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers are playing their final nonconference tuneup before entering the meat of their SEC schedule. New Mexico eyes a signature victory under third-year coach Danny Gonzales, who is 7-15 in his first two-plus seasons with the Lobos.
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Provides Injury Updates On Jayden Daniels & Armoni Goodwin
Following LSU's 38-0 shutout win vs. New Mexico, head coach Brian Kelly provided injury updates on quarterback Jayden Daniels and running back Armoni Goodwin who both exited Saturday's game early with injuries. Kelly said Daniels strained his lower back in the 3rd quarter and was cleared to go back in,...
NOLA.com
UNO marching forward with campaign to add football: 'It could be transformational'
Tim Duncan has a bold vision for the University of New Orleans. He sees a day in the near future when thousands of students and fans commune in an open-air, on-campus stadium along the shores of Lake Pontchartrain to watch the Privateers play Division I football. UNO’s fourth-year athletic director...
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
NOLA.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
State Representative Stuart Bishop enters rehab for alcoholism
Lafayette state representative Stuart Bishop is entering a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism following a recent statement.
theneworleanstribune.com
R-E-C-A-L-L Spells Bad News for Black Political Leadership
A recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell would be great for the organizers and supporters of this effort and for the elite business community that has been at odds with the Mayor ever since she exhibited the moxie to challenge some of their directives and wishes, like placing the health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable Black and Brown citizens above business profits and revenue by enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and keeping New Orleans closed during the height of the pandemic.
Police Officer Goes Viral After Jigging With Baton Rouge High School Students
A Baton Rouge police officer is going viral after putting the jig in "Jigga City." Baton Rouge is known as the home of jigging—"a style of dancing originating in Louisiana where the dancer vigorously shakes their arms and wiggles their knees at the same time." If you're already familiar...
NOLA.com
Kings of Brass wins Red Bull's Street Kings 2022 brass band competition
Kings of Brass was the first band to step out and the last band standing at the Red Bull Street Kings competition on Saturday. After four rounds of playing — including a curve ball encore round requested by the judges — host Downtown Lesli Brown presented a trophy to the 8-member brass band, making them the first winners of the competition since 2013.
theadvocate.com
The Plaquemine-Istrouma battle of unbeatens took an unexpected turn Friday night
The battle of District 6-4A unbeatens got out of hand quickly Friday night at Istrouma. Plaquemine put up points the first four times it touched the ball, and the Green Devils rolled to a surprisingly easy 50-0 win at Istrouma. Plaquemine (4-0, 3-0) had just 213 yards of offense, but...
bizneworleans.com
Faubourg Brewing to Merge with 3 Regional Breweries
NEW ORLEANS – Faubourg Brewing Company has announced that it has merged with Made By The Water LLC, owner of three craft breweries: Oyster City based in Apalachicola, Fla.; Catawba in Asheville, N.C.; and Palmetto in Charleston, S.C. Made By The Water’s distribution covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama,...
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer: Keep the faith -- NOLA has begun to fight back against crime
Don’t give up: If New Orleans survived Hurricane Katrina, not to mention all the other disasters it has endured through three centuries, then surely it can survive a crime wave. How?. Declare war on the gangs and top leaders of the narco-criminal cooperatives in New Orleans. Bring in help...
WDSU
Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot around 12:50 p.m. at North Rocheblave and New Orleans streets. No further information is available at this time.
17-year-old shot to death in New Orleans
A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in New Orleans. It happened in the 9000 block of Cohn Street around 2:45 p.m.
KPLC TV
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago. With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately-funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000. The FBI, ATF, and DEA...
Louisiana woman stabbed after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
NOLA.com
For 54 years, he taught English, advocated for Black students. Now his name goes on a library.
On the west bank of Jefferson Parish, Stanley Crosby is a household name. A beloved English teacher, he spent more than a half century educating generations of high school students. “I’ve taught students’ mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers,” Crosby, now 88 and retired, said. But...
