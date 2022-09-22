ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics suspend head coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TuGQ_0i6q9Wmg00
AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Boston Celtics have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violating team conduct policies.

Udoka reportedly engaged in a consensual intimate relationship with a female staff member. The team announced the suspension is effective immediately.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, President of Basketball of Operations Brad Stevens only became aware of Udoka’s “improper relationship” in recent days, and there was a “breakdown of trust and leadership” between Udoka and the organization.

Assistant Joe Mazzulla will serve as interim head coach this season. Earlier Thursday, there had been speculation Udoka might consider resigning, but TNT’s Chris Haynes reported the coach is not looking to tender any resignation. The team stated a decision on Udoka’s future will be determined at a later date.

Udoka joined the Celtics last season, his first gig as a head coach at the NBA level. Udoka led Boston to the team’s first trip to the finals in more than a decade last season.

Boston will host its annual media day on Monday (Sept. 26). Training camp is set to begin the next day.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Nia Long Moved To Boston For Fiancé Ime Udoka Two Weeks Before His Affair Broke, ‘Kept In Dark’ By Celtics

Nia Long was blindsided by the news that her fiancé/Boston Celtics coach Ima Udoka had an affair with an “improper intimate” relationship with a member of his team staff, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to Nia said the actress was kept in the dark — even by the Celtics who found out about the allegations months ago. An insider said that Nia had no idea and proof of that was she moved to Boston two weeks ago. The couple was set to start house hunting. Based on the timeline of the scandal, Udoka was not only aware of his affair...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Nia Long, Ime Udoka News

The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season following a relationship with a female Celtics staff member. On Friday morning, Nia Long, the fiancee of Udoka, said she was stunned by the news. In her first public comments, Long said she learned of the news when the rest of the world did this week.
BOSTON, MA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
E! News

Nia Long Comments After Fiancé Ime Udoka Is Suspended From Celtics

Watch: Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together. Nia Long is ready to speak out about the drama surrounding her fiancé, Ime Udoka. Following Ime's suspension as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team rules, the Best Man actress shared a statement, via her rep Shannon Barr, thanking everyone for their love during this time.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game

No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Espn#Basketball Of Operations#Tnt
Larry Brown Sports

Jae Crowder tweets, deletes inflammatory message about Suns

In addition to being a professional basketball player, Jae Crowder has now become a professional pot stirrer. The Phoenix Suns forward Crowder tweeted an interesting message Friday. In response to a post written by Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic on the storylines to watch ahead of Suns training camp, Crowder wrote, “99 WONT BE THERE.!” Crowder then deleted the tweet.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ETOnline.com

How Ime Udoka's Affair With Celtics Staff Member Was Exposed: Source

The high-profile affair scandal surrounding Boston Celtics' coach Ime Udoka is even more complicated than previously known. A source tells ET that the unnamed female staff member with whom Udoka was involved was married, and their relationship was revealed due to the staffer's doorbell camera at her home. The source...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
204K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy