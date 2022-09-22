ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston head coach Ime Udoka releases statement regarding his suspension for the 2022-23 NBA season

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka released his first statement since the news of his suspension broke Thursday. He acknowledged the situation without adding details to the violations of team policy that prompted the sanction. According to reports, Udoka had a consensual intimate relationship with a female team employee.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” began Udoka in a tweet circulated by ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.”

“Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment,” he added.

The statement came moments after the team issued a press release addressing the suspension.

Check back for more details on this developing Celtics story.

