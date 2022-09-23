Read full article on original website
Cissna Park volleyball wins Reed-Custer Tournament
BRAIDWOOD – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team won the Reed-Custer Tournament on Saturday with a 27-25, 25-23 victory in the championship match. In pool play, the Timberwolves (20-1) defeated Spring Valley Hall 25-12, 25-13, Elmwood Park 25-14, 25-12, Maroa-Forsyth 25-23, 25-16 and Reed-Custer 25-14, 25-16. Mikayla Knake,...
PBL volleyball goes 2-1 at Watseka Invitational
WATSEKA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team went 2-1 in the Watseka Invitational on Saturday. In a 25-20, 25-23 win over Milford, Araya Stack – who made the all-tournament team – had 20 digs, four aces, one kill and one assist while Bailey Bruns had five kills, two blocks, nine digs and two aces, Gracelyn Greenburg had three kills and three blocks, Brooke Kleinert had five kills and two digs, Cadence Jones had seven digs, Leah Eyre had five kills and two digs, Aubrey Busboom had 23 assists, one kill and seven digs, Aubree Gooden had six kills and one dig and Karlee Welp had two digs.
GCMS Juniors and Seniors, PBL Mighty Mites end regular season with victories
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors won 30-6 over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in their regular season finale while the GCMS Juniors won 33-8 and the PBL Mighty Mites won 14-7. The senior Falcons grabbed a 30-0 halftime lead as Tucker Mueller passed to Michael Harders for an 11-yard touchdown with 8:23 left in the first quarter for the go-ahead touchdowns. Mueller then scored on a fumble return with 5:28 left in the first quarter while Ethan Brewer – who was 3-for-4 on extra-point kick attempts — made the ensuing two-point kick.
GCMS football loses 42-0 to Eureka
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity football team lost 42-0 to Eureka on Friday. Eureka (5-0) gained 375 total yards, including 259 of 21-of-30 passing from Jacob Morin, who passed for five touchdowns. Drew Dingledine caught four passes for 45 yards and two touchdowns while Camron Manning had seven receptions for 62 yards and Rylan Bachman rushed for 61 yards on 18 carries.
PBL JH cross country competes in meet at St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH – Maddison DeOrnellas of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country team finished 11th in the St. Joseph Invite’s seventh- and eighth-grade girls race with a time of 13:27.1 on Friday. Audrey Mccoy finished 17th with a time of 14:03.1, followed by Ella Strebeck (22nd, 14:23.9),...
PBL football improves to 5-0 with 65-6 win over Rantoul
PAXTON – With a 65-6 win Friday over Rantoul, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is 5-0 for the first time since 2002. “I’m pretty happy that we’re 5-0, and I can tell you that the team is really happy,” PBL senior O’Quinn Gerdes said. “It was a really good game – great effort, great everything. We’re glad it happened, especially on homecoming week. The way it turned out, we’re happy for that.”
Rantoul/PBL soccer wins 4-0 over Tolono Unity
RANTOUL – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer team won 4-0 over Tolono Unity on Thursday. Jeferson Soto had two goals, both assisted by Eliud Echeverria. Echeverria had a goal that was assisted by Miguel Hernandez and Raul Lopez had a goal that was assisted by Niko Varon. “The kids played great,”...
Illinois Basketball: Future top 100 recruit visits Illini
While the Illinois basketball coaching staff is focusing on the micro, they also have the ability to focus on the macro. The Illini class of 2023 and 2024 have a chance to pull in some special talent. 2023 is already bringing Illinois a great forward in Amani Hansberry. He will be a huge asset to the program for years to come.
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
Small fire sparks on U of I campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A small fire happened earlier today at the U of I Dance Studio. Lt. James Kingston confirmed the fire may have started on the outside of the building. The Urbana Fire Department are still investigating it. They were able to put it out quickly. U of I Dance Studio is located […]
Obituary: Eleanor “Jean” Sugg Swanson
O’FALLON — Eleanor “Jean” Sugg Swanson, 97, formerly of Loda, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea, Ill. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Wolfersberger Funeral Home in O’Fallon, Ill. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery in Decatur with the Rev. Jame Hahs officiating.
The history of the barn being raised at Illinois Amish Heritage Center
This large, five-bay, Pennsylvania-style barn features the typical forebay overhang on the east side, and a drive-in threshing floor on the west side. On the lower level are stalls for six draft horses, pens for various livestock, and the milking bay along with grain and feed bins. The upper level is open for hay and grain storage. The barn was dismantled in February and the timbers were shipped to the facilities of Trillium Dell Timber Works, now Firmatas, in Galesburg, Illinois for restoration or replacement as needed.
The history behind the Moses Yoder home
Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
Bloomington fitness center advocates for cardiovascular health at Saturday event
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One fitness center had the goal of getting hearts pumping Saturday morning. Carle Health Fitness Center hosted its annual Heart Walk for residents and gym members of the area. The idea is to bring awareness to cardiac health, and teach others to remain active in the process. The event featured a pie-in-the-face with a fitness coach and a warm up to get the walk started.
Man died, unrelated to fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a house fire call late Wednesday evening. Officials from the department said a passerby called in the fire. Around 11:30 p.m. HFD arrived at a house on fire at 728 East Thompson Road. The house is not a complete loss, but there is substantial damage, said […]
Bloomington teen launches ‘Tiny Turtle’ jewelry brand
PEORIA (25 News Now) - When the pandemic began, Joli Duquenne and her fellow 7th graders started their own little businesses at home. She began out making leather jewelry, but she couldn’t get the hang of it. She switched to polymer clay instead. “I’ve been doing it ever since,”...
For the ISSCS 'Homers,' there really is no place like home
East of Beech Street and north of Fort Jesse Road in Normal, there’s a neighborhood that looks different from the rest. Old brick homes — some occupied, some empty — are positioned on quaint, tree lined lanes surrounding the Normal Community Activity Center. On the other side...
Oktoberfest brings Champaign beer and fun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What place in downtown Champaign gathers all your favorite local brewers, most sought-after food trucks and a group of fun dancers in dirndl or lederhosen?. You don’t want to miss the 9th Oktoberfest under the big tents in the parking lot near Neil and Washington...
