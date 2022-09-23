WATSEKA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team went 2-1 in the Watseka Invitational on Saturday. In a 25-20, 25-23 win over Milford, Araya Stack – who made the all-tournament team – had 20 digs, four aces, one kill and one assist while Bailey Bruns had five kills, two blocks, nine digs and two aces, Gracelyn Greenburg had three kills and three blocks, Brooke Kleinert had five kills and two digs, Cadence Jones had seven digs, Leah Eyre had five kills and two digs, Aubrey Busboom had 23 assists, one kill and seven digs, Aubree Gooden had six kills and one dig and Karlee Welp had two digs.

