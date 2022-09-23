ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

What Is Futsal? We Learn About The Fields Coming To Scissortail Park

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mX7UX_0i6q76fD00

When Lower Scissortail Park opens Friday, there will be basketball, soccer and pickleball courts open to the public. Also, something new to some of us: there's a futsal court.

But what is it, and how do you play? News 9’s Colby Thelen got a tutorial from the head coach of the OKC Energy.

Take a trip across SkyDance Bridge and it's the first court you'll find: futsal.

Not familiar with the game? Just ask FC Energy head coach Leigh Veidman who spent 34 years in the world of soccer.

“It's very much the same game, you've just got a fence, smaller teams and a heavier ball,” he explained.

A heavier ball that stays on the ground, and inside the walls.

“With the walls we've got here the ball tends to stay in bounds quite a lot so there is a lot of reaction.”

Even with a regular ball it's easy to feel the pace. For folks that play soccer it's also a training tool or a way to get better at your craft.

“It is because it's really tight. So, you…when you're in a smaller space you've got less time and you have less space so therefore you've got to react a lot quicker. Your touch has got to be close, or you've got to make a decision very quickly.”

And the finish is close for the lower park.

“I mean gosh it's lovely. It's the best view in the whole city.” exclaimed Kimberly Gamalski, the director of events for Scissortail Park. For her that view is 10 years in the making.

“This gives something that is new and fresh and different, and you don't see this amount of sports complexes in urban settings,” she said.

Differentiating the upper half from the lower.

“We really wanted to make sure we had a diversified mix of activities for the lower park,” said Gamalski.

Diversifying not only through futsal, but pickleball as well. Sports in which to learn and compete. Open to any one 7 in the morning to 11 at night.

“We love that this is new for the community, new for scissortail park. It gives people another opportunity to engage with the community and use this space as they see fit.,” said Gamalski.

Opportunity for those who play the games, and those who teach them.

Do you notice a difference in players that play futsal when they get out on the soccer field?

“You can see an immediate difference,” answered Veidman when asked if he notices a difference in players that play futsal when they get out of the soccer field. ”And the main difference that you see is their creativity.”

Inside and outside the walls.

“You learn life skills through the game. You learn conflict management and you learn to manage your emotions. It doesn't just teach soccer but it teaches life skills too. That's what these environments are all about”

Comments / 0

Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 7 in Coaches Poll

5Clemson4-05 6Southern California4-06 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State at home and Texas lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock making the outgoing Big 12 powers a perfect 0-2 in the league they’re ready to leave. The Sooners’ 0-1 Big 12 start dropped them 10 spots to 16 and the Longhorns (now 2-2) got bounced all the way out of the ranking.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Futsal#Creativity#The Okc Energy#Fc Energy
saturdaydownsouth.com

Down goes No. 6 Oklahoma! Sooners fall in shocking upset

The AP Top 25 Poll is going to look a little different on Sunday afternoon. The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners lost to Big 12 foe Kansas State Saturday night 41-34. In fact, the Wildcats have beaten the Sooners 3 out of the last 4 years. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez...
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

No. 6 Oklahoma To Face Nemesis Kansas State

Kansas State (2-1) at No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (FOX) Line: Oklahoma by 12 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Oklahoma leads 77-21-4. Oklahoma has looked dynamic in all phases during a 3-0 start and is in prime position to make a run at a playoff spot under first-year coach Brent Venables. Kansas State has been a thorn in Oklahoma’s side in the past, defeating the Sooners in 2012, ’14, ’19 and 2020. Another loss to the Wildcats, who are coming off a loss to Tulane, would severely cripple Oklahoma’s playoff and Big 12 title hopes, especially with possible tough challenges against Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma State remaining.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo

EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City

A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day. The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9. The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy