Read full article on original website
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL JH cross country competes in meet at St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH – Maddison DeOrnellas of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country team finished 11th in the St. Joseph Invite’s seventh- and eighth-grade girls race with a time of 13:27.1 on Friday. Audrey Mccoy finished 17th with a time of 14:03.1, followed by Ella Strebeck (22nd, 14:23.9),...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS Juniors and Seniors, PBL Mighty Mites end regular season with victories
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors won 30-6 over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in their regular season finale while the GCMS Juniors won 33-8 and the PBL Mighty Mites won 14-7. The senior Falcons grabbed a 30-0 halftime lead as Tucker Mueller passed to Michael Harders for an 11-yard touchdown with 8:23 left in the first quarter for the go-ahead touchdowns. Mueller then scored on a fumble return with 5:28 left in the first quarter while Ethan Brewer – who was 3-for-4 on extra-point kick attempts — made the ensuing two-point kick.
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park volleyball wins Reed-Custer Tournament
BRAIDWOOD – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team won the Reed-Custer Tournament on Saturday with a 27-25, 25-23 victory in the championship match. In pool play, the Timberwolves (20-1) defeated Spring Valley Hall 25-12, 25-13, Elmwood Park 25-14, 25-12, Maroa-Forsyth 25-23, 25-16 and Reed-Custer 25-14, 25-16. Mikayla Knake,...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL volleyball goes 2-1 at Watseka Invitational
WATSEKA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team went 2-1 in the Watseka Invitational on Saturday. In a 25-20, 25-23 win over Milford, Araya Stack – who made the all-tournament team – had 20 digs, four aces, one kill and one assist while Bailey Bruns had five kills, two blocks, nine digs and two aces, Gracelyn Greenburg had three kills and three blocks, Brooke Kleinert had five kills and two digs, Cadence Jones had seven digs, Leah Eyre had five kills and two digs, Aubrey Busboom had 23 assists, one kill and seven digs, Aubree Gooden had six kills and one dig and Karlee Welp had two digs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: Undefeated start generating enthusiasm for Macomb football program
MACOMB, Ill. — If rainfall and lightning strikes can’t put a damper on the enthusiasm surrounding the Macomb football program, what can?. Friday night’s crowd was asked to leave the stadium complex to wait out a thunderstorm cell that passed over the area just before Friday night’s kickoff against Farmington. It delayed the start of the game for nearly 45 minutes. Yet, when the gates were reopened, the crowd came back in full force.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL football improves to 5-0 with 65-6 win over Rantoul
PAXTON – With a 65-6 win Friday over Rantoul, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is 5-0 for the first time since 2002. “I’m pretty happy that we’re 5-0, and I can tell you that the team is really happy,” PBL senior O’Quinn Gerdes said. “It was a really good game – great effort, great everything. We’re glad it happened, especially on homecoming week. The way it turned out, we’re happy for that.”
25newsnow.com
IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
wmay.com
Pleasant Plains High School Football Player Collapses During Game
Thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are pouring in on social media after a Pleasant Plains High School football player collapsed during a game against Riverton High School. The State Journal-Register is reporting that a timeout was called with about 2 minutes left in the second quarter after a player who just ran off the field collapsed Saturday night. Both teams knelt while medical personnel attended to the student, and he was taken off in an ambulance around 8:15pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois Basketball: Future top 100 recruit visits Illini
While the Illinois basketball coaching staff is focusing on the micro, they also have the ability to focus on the macro. The Illini class of 2023 and 2024 have a chance to pull in some special talent. 2023 is already bringing Illinois a great forward in Amani Hansberry. He will be a huge asset to the program for years to come.
Norman talks Hall of Fame induction: 'Just an amazing experience'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Big Ten foes found it nearly impossible to keep the ever-productive Ken Norman quiet during his playing days, but the call from Josh Whitman informing him of his induction into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame did the trick. “I actually paused and didn’t know what...
WCIA
Race to end Veteran Suicide at Richland Community College
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday, Richland Community College hosted its second Operation Obstacle-the Race to End Veteran Suicide. Around 17 Veterans die each day by suicide. At 10 a.m., racers took off on a 2-mile obstacle course at the college. “Operation Obstacle gives an opportunity to provide connections for...
starvedrock.media
Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids
A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ADM teams up with Decatur church to fight hunger
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need. The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack […]
Principal gives update on two students hurt in crash
UPDATE at 10 a.m. on 9/23/2022 Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said that the student who needed surgery for a broken femur came out of surgery at 3 a.m. Brown added that he has a lot of healing and recovery ahead of him, but it is a positive start. The other student is home with […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Eleanor “Jean” Sugg Swanson
O’FALLON — Eleanor “Jean” Sugg Swanson, 97, formerly of Loda, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea, Ill. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Wolfersberger Funeral Home in O’Fallon, Ill. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery in Decatur with the Rev. Jame Hahs officiating.
Herald & Review
Decatur event provides a fighting dance intro to Hispanic culture
DECATUR — The fighting dance art of Capoeira Angola stormed into Decatur on Sunday. It was one of the surprising attractions at the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration staged under Pavilion One in Fairview Park. It was presented by musicians and dancers from the Capoeira Angola Center of Illinois, and...
Small fire sparks on U of I campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A small fire happened earlier today at the U of I Dance Studio. Lt. James Kingston confirmed the fire may have started on the outside of the building. The Urbana Fire Department are still investigating it. They were able to put it out quickly. U of I Dance Studio is located […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homestore flooded after water main break
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homestore on N. Knoxville in Peoria is redirecting customers to its East Peoria location after a water main break flooded the building, according to an employee of the store. At this time, WMBD is working to learn more information about the incident. This...
25newsnow.com
Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police sergeant recognized as ‘Las Primeras’ in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria police sergeant gained special recognition Thursday. According to a Peoria police Facebook post, Sgt. Ruth Sandoval was recognized as one of “Las Primeras” in law enforcement in Illinois. She was recognized during the first annual Latinas in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fundraising...
Comments / 0