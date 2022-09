RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the more artistically unique homes in all of Wisconsin is looking for new dwellers, and it is truly a must-see. This distinctive home is built partially underground, and is dubbed the ‘Hobbit Home.’ No, it was not designed by J. R. R. Tolkien, but rather by well-known architect Mike McGuire.

