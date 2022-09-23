Read full article on original website
Thousands flock to Cory for annual apple festival
CORY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As car after car made its way into Cory over the weekend, Shane Wiram had one word to describe the experience. “Overwhelming,” he said. “In the town of Cory we probably only half 150 people, and I would probably venture to say yesterday we have four or five thousand people running around the town, and the town’s just not logistically big enough to handle that but we did the best we could.”
Four local individuals honored at “Wabashiki Wildlife” area
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens gathered at Dewey Point early on Saturday morning, as local officials honored four people who made key contributions to the development of the Wabashiki Wildlife area. Max Miller, John McNichols, Arby Montgomery and Judy Anderson all had different parts of the park named...
Hundreds help Hoosiers fight Alzheimer’s
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Natalie Sutton looked around, the sea of purple was unmistakable. The crowd at Memorial Stadium on Saturday was filled with people whose lives have been affected by Alzheimer’s and similar diseases. She said each person showed how widespread the impact of the disease is.
A Happy ending for an abandoned potbelly pig
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a happy ending for a potbelly pig that was abandoned at a Vigo County property. Tuesday, MyWabashValley.com told you about a man who’d found an unexpected visitor on his property in southern Vigo County. As of Friday morning, John Holcomb said the pig is on its way to a farm in Brazil where it will be united with a group of 5-6 other potbelly pigs.
