OKC VeloCity

Tickets now on sale for Cirque du Soleil in Oklahoma City

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Oklahoma City in February with the production of Corteo. The production will take place from February 9 to February 12, 2023 at Paycom Center.  “The story delves into the mind of a clown who envisions his own funeral,” a press release said. “Rather than being sorrowful, it’s a joyous affair highlighting the strength, fragility, wisdom and kindness of the clown, illustrating the portion of humanity within each of us.”
okcfox.com

Oklahoma animal rescue is saving dogs and cats from rural shelters

Safe Haven Animal Rescue went to the Chickasha Animal Shelter Sunday.The rescue goes out to rural shelters, like the Chickasha shelter to help get dogs and cats adopted that have been there for months.Rural shelters like the Chickasha shelter have fewer resources and public attention than city shelters."We are here to show what an impact it makes for rural shelters to come in and pull dogs from them," said Safe Haven Animal Rescue Vice President, Courtney Gibbs.Some of the dogs at the Chickasha shelter have been there for over a year, and the rescue is giving them the exposure they need to find a home,"They're only going to get so much attention from the community that's local to here. So pulling them into a foster organization where I mean you can have highly adoptable animals sitting out here that just aren't ever going to be seen by the public eye," Gibbs said, "Usually some of these dogs have been here for months."Fosters with the rescue gathered today to take some dogs and cats from Chickasha and bring them to bigger cities."We do adoption events all over the OKC metro so we're usually in Edmond, Norman, Yukon, Oklahoma City," Gibbs said, "So every weekend we're somewhere so that gets these dogs a lot more attention than just sitting in a rural community."The rescue saved 11 dogs and five cats today and will have an adoption event next weekend at the Mathis Brothers on Reno.If you would like to add a furry friend to your family click here.If you would like to donate or become a foster at Safe Haven Animal Rescue click here.
yukonprogressnews.com

That’s All Folks…

Crews on Wednesday began the demolition of Yukon Cinema 5, a move that was greeted with sadness not only in Yukon but throughout parts of Canadian County. The iconic theatre, which remained partially standing Friday morning, was taken down to make way for a parking lot, city officials said. (Photo by Traci Chapman)
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Mathis Brothers begins work on new store

Construction recently started on a new business in Town Center Plaza. Mathis Brothers Furniture is opening a new furniture store in the former JC Penney building, 7127 SE 29th St. It will be the first of the company’s new concept called Mathis Home and will feature many of the products and brands found at their main store in west Oklahoma City.
KOCO

Homeowners in OKC neighborhood shocked as wildfire spreads nearby

OKLAHOMA CITY — A field in flames got dangerously close to a local neighborhood in Oklahoma City. This was Friday morning near Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. Firefighters say protecting the homes in Canyon Creek was their priority and biggest concern. One neighbor told KOCO she went outside...
KOCO

Person dead after crashing motorcycle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded near Southeast 44thStreet and Shields Boulevard. Police said there was a group of three motorcyclists speeding sound on Shields, according to witnesses. At the same time, a car attempted...
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
