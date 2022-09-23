ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WVNews

Late goal sinks WVU in Mountain State Derby

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell at No. 4 Marshall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Hoops Family Field. An 85th-minute goal was the difference as the Mountaineers dropped their second straight road fixture. The two clubs each finished with nine shots on the night while WVU held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

RCB volleyball team advances to bracket play, but falls to Brooke

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A .500 record in pool play was enough for the Robert C. Byrd volleyball team to qualify for the bracket pool. But once there, the Brooke volleyball team’s front-row hitters were too much for the Flying Eagles as they fell 25-16, 25-15 to the Bruins in the quarterfinals of bracket play of the first Byrd Cage Classic Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at RCB.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State rallies in final minutes for 1st win

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 21-10 late in the fourth quarter, the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons got a pair of touchdown passes from Michael Floria to Kobe Harris 35 seconds apart to pull out a stunning 25-23 win over the UNC Pembroke Braves on Homecoming at Duvall-Rosier Field.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

84th Mountain State Forest Festival set to return next weekend to Elkins, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the Mountain State Forest Festival will have the streets of Elkins abuzz with activity. One of the largest and oldest festivals in the state, the Mountain State Forest Festival has been sorely missed during its absence. The festival’s theme this year, Mountain Mosaic, focuses on remembering past festivals amid the grand return.
ELKINS, WV
Fairmont, WV
Shinnston, WV
Fairmont, WV
Shinnston, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Another look back at West Virginia's 33-10 domination of Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Mountaineers evened their record at 2-2 and retained the Black Diamond trophy with the win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNews

Birth announcements

MOORE — A daughter, Abigail Ellianna Moore, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Aug. 19, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to Adriel Everett Moore and Robert Moore of Clarksburg. Sibling is Jace, age 5 years. Paternal grandparents are Buck and Lisa Moore, Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Jody and Kristen Everett, Flemington.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

This week in Mountaineer sports history

Sept. 26, 1953 — Sophomore fullback and future NFL star with the Rams and Bears, Joe Marconi ran for 104 yards (19 carries) to lead West Virginia to a 17-7 season-opening win at 17th-ranked Pitt. Mountaineer coach Art “Pappy” Lewis’ 1953 team (8-2) was one of the greatest all-time WVU gridiron squads and one of only three (with Don Nehlen’s 1984 and 1988 squads) that defeated both Pitt and Penn State in the same season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Girls in Aviation event takes off

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In just the first hour of a four-hour open house, more than 50 girls showed up for the inaugural Girls in Aviation Day, held at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center on Saturday morning. The local event was one of hundreds of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Donald Harless Tucker

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donald Harless Tucker, 82, of Jane Lew, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Thornton, WV, and attended Grafton High School.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Khristian Dale Adkins, 23, Shinnston, and Parris Arianna Parsons, 22, Shinnston.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Greene’s Grocery Co. to R.J. Properties Inc., parcel in Clark District, $38,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

