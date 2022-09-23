ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

University Daily

Tech’s Wallin crowned champion at West Texas Pro Tennis Open

Players from both Texas Tech tennis teams competed in the West Texas Pro Open at McLeod Tennis Center in Lubbock from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25. Junior Olle Wallin won the singles championship, his first professional title, according to Tech Athletics. In the first qualifying round of the men's draw,...
University Daily

Tech volleyball kicks off Big 12 play at West Virginia

Texas Tech volleyball will kick off its conference schedule on Sept. 23, beginning Big 12 play on the road against West Virginia in Morgantown The Red Raiders come into the match with a record of 11-2, while the Mountaineers stand at 6-6. In conference play, Tech has failed to put...
MORGANTOWN, WV
University Daily

Tech stuns No. 22 Texas in overtime

In front of a capacity crowd (60,975) at Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas Tech football upset No. 22 Texas 37-34 in overtime. Senior kicker Trey Wolff drilled the walk-off 20-yard field goal to give the Red Raiders their first home win over the Longhorns since 2008, according to Tech Athletics. After...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Ramirez injury sparks concern

There were a handful of storylines surrounding Joey McGuire’s first loss as Texas Tech’s head football coach — a 27-14 loss to No. 16 North Carolina State — including the offense’s inability to convert a first down for the game’s first 20 minutes, or outside linebacker Bryce Ramirez registering his first start as a junior.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Horns Down should not count as penalty

As long-time rivals Texas Tech and Texas take the field on Sept. 24, Tech football players must refrain themselves from signing the notorious ‘Horns Down’ gesture. This is due to the gesture being categorized as a penalty for an unsportsmanlike conduct, according to Big 12 officials. While it...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

The Daily Toreador, The Daily Texan discuss upcoming game

Ahead of Texas Tech’s conference opener against Texas on Saturday, The Daily Toreador spoke with Hunter Dworaczyk, the football beat writer for The Daily Texan, about the two programs, the season they’re having and what the future of the rivalry could look like. CW: Last week we saw...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Alum advocates removal of Guns Up tradition

Editors Note: This letter was sent to The Daily Toreador. If you would like to send a letter please email us editor@dailytoreador.com. Our Double T brand is vivid, broadly recognized and long enduring. Our matador on class rings, on the field of play and in the heart of students and alumni is an equally enduring emblem or our beloved TTU.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

19th Street upgrades create traffic woes

Red Raiders returning for the fall semester are witnessing the changes being made to 19th Street, as construction has limited traffic to one lane in either direction as part of a $25.69 million project led by the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT Lubbock District public information officer Dianah Ascencio said...
LUBBOCK, TX

