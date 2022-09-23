Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underratedJake WellsWisconsin State
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend GetawayJoe MertensRhinelander, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harvest Fair 2022: West Allis, thousands celebrate everything fall
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Harvest Fair is back in West Allis – and Saturday, Sept. 24 was a perfect day to enjoy all things fall. It is not as easy as it looks. But bring a smile and your favorite flannel, and you are bound to have fun. "Fall...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old killed, grandma held him as he died
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near 71st and Hampton Sept. 18. Prestin Gill-Pate's grandma told FOX6 News she held her grandson in her arms until he died.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha mural dedicated to parade attack victims
WAUKESHA, Wis. - In the face of adversity, the Waukesha community is standing together. A mural was dedicated Saturday, Sept. 24 to the six lives lost in last year's Christmas parade attack. With some color and the stroke of a paintbrush, a symbol of healing for the community came to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
UWM grad finds 'bigger purpose' on sidewalks with F.E.A.R.
Sometimes there's a calling that a person can't turn away from. Brandon Cruz goes Beyond the Game with one Milwaukee woman who found it while she was following her passion of running.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County medical examiner: 6 homicides Friday-Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating six homicides that happened from Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 through Sunday morning, Sept. 25. A Milwaukee man, 24, was killed near 8th and Atkinson around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee police said a second person, a Milwaukee man, 25, was seriously hurt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Hot Shot - Jahquan Redding
This Greenfield senior is all about doing whatever is best for the team. He has proven that this season, and that makes him this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car crash near 35th and Forest Home
MILWAUKEE - A car crashed and ended off the roadway near 35th and Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 25. When a FOX6 News crew was on the scene, a tow truck operator was in the process of getting the car out from the gully that it landed in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing man last seen near 124th and Appleton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to locate Nathaniel Schieble, 26, last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 near 124th and Appleton. Schieble was last seen around 11 a.m. He's described as white, standing 6'1" tall, weighing 201 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County Bar Association to hold memorial service
RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 pm Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jerry Smith Farm in Kenosha; fun activities for your family
Back in 1975, Jerry Smith Farm started selling their prices with a small stand-off the side of the road. Today, they have grown into a destination location for family fun on the farm. Brian Kramp is with the owners learning more about this one-of-a-kind farm that’s stacked with fun activities for your family.
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hosts Harbor Fest 2022; all things fish, water, boats
MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest returns to Milwaukee's riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join Harbor District Milwaukee, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Harbor Fest takes place in front of UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toddler whose aunt is accused of pushing him into Lake Michigan dies
CHICAGO - Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier in Chicago by his aunt on Monday, has died from his injuries, according to Cook County Medical Examiner records. The examiner's online record of deaths showed on Sunday night that a 3-year-old boy from Des Plaines who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gunfire near 27th and Ruby on camera, neighbors 'shocked'
MILWAUKEE - A hail of gunfire in a Milwaukee alley near 27th and Ruby early Saturday, Sept. 24, was captured by a neighbor's doorbell camera. The surveillance shows what police and many Milwaukeeans are up against. Despite repeated requests for information, Milwaukee police did not share details about this incident...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harbor Fest celebrates Milwaukee's waterways; 'Enjoy our rivers'
MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest is a celebration of Milwaukee's waterways – and it drew hundreds out to the riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. "This is our city, this is our harbor," said Jennifer Bolger Breceda, Executive Director of Milwaukee Riverkeeper. Milwaukeeans love their waterways and the harbor is where...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide near Palmer and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death near Palmer and Keefe that happened late Saturday, Sept. 24. The medical examiner said this was a homicide – one of six between Friday and Sunday. Officials say they were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. FOX6 News...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Terrance Harris, Convicted in Murder of Laquann Moore, 13, as She Sat On Milwaukee Porch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #18
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Terrance Harris was one of them. His release was discretionary. 18th in the...
Comments / 0