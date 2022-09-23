ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha mural dedicated to parade attack victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. - In the face of adversity, the Waukesha community is standing together. A mural was dedicated Saturday, Sept. 24 to the six lives lost in last year's Christmas parade attack. With some color and the stroke of a paintbrush, a symbol of healing for the community came to...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County medical examiner: 6 homicides Friday-Sunday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating six homicides that happened from Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 through Sunday morning, Sept. 25. A Milwaukee man, 24, was killed near 8th and Atkinson around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee police said a second person, a Milwaukee man, 25, was seriously hurt.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Hot Shot - Jahquan Redding

This Greenfield senior is all about doing whatever is best for the team. He has proven that this season, and that makes him this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car crash near 35th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE - A car crashed and ended off the roadway near 35th and Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 25. When a FOX6 News crew was on the scene, a tow truck operator was in the process of getting the car out from the gully that it landed in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing man last seen near 124th and Appleton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to locate Nathaniel Schieble, 26, last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 near 124th and Appleton. Schieble was last seen around 11 a.m. He's described as white, standing 6'1" tall, weighing 201 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County Bar Association to hold memorial service

RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 pm Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars....
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jerry Smith Farm in Kenosha; fun activities for your family

Back in 1975, Jerry Smith Farm started selling their prices with a small stand-off the side of the road. Today, they have grown into a destination location for family fun on the farm. Brian Kramp is with the owners learning more about this one-of-a-kind farm that’s stacked with fun activities for your family.
KENOSHA, WI
wnanews.com

Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hosts Harbor Fest 2022; all things fish, water, boats

MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest returns to Milwaukee's riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join Harbor District Milwaukee, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Harbor Fest takes place in front of UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Toddler whose aunt is accused of pushing him into Lake Michigan dies

CHICAGO - Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier in Chicago by his aunt on Monday, has died from his injuries, according to Cook County Medical Examiner records. The examiner's online record of deaths showed on Sunday night that a 3-year-old boy from Des Plaines who...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gunfire near 27th and Ruby on camera, neighbors 'shocked'

MILWAUKEE - A hail of gunfire in a Milwaukee alley near 27th and Ruby early Saturday, Sept. 24, was captured by a neighbor's doorbell camera. The surveillance shows what police and many Milwaukeeans are up against. Despite repeated requests for information, Milwaukee police did not share details about this incident...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harbor Fest celebrates Milwaukee's waterways; 'Enjoy our rivers'

MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest is a celebration of Milwaukee's waterways – and it drew hundreds out to the riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. "This is our city, this is our harbor," said Jennifer Bolger Breceda, Executive Director of Milwaukee Riverkeeper. Milwaukeeans love their waterways and the harbor is where...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide near Palmer and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death near Palmer and Keefe that happened late Saturday, Sept. 24. The medical examiner said this was a homicide – one of six between Friday and Sunday. Officials say they were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. FOX6 News...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Terrance Harris, Convicted in Murder of Laquann Moore, 13, as She Sat On Milwaukee Porch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #18

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Terrance Harris was one of them. His release was discretionary. 18th in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

