Collective bargaining amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois ballot
Atop ballots throughout Illinois this fall, voters will be asked whether Illinois should enshrine into the state constitution the right of workers to unionize and collectively bargain, a proposal backed by organized labor to preempt future right-to-work laws but opposed by anti-union groups that contend it will raise taxes and grant unions unprecedented power.
Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor slain officer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. Holcomb asked Friday that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to...
Colorado to vote on legalizing psychedelic drugs
This November, Colorado will decide whether or not to legalize psychedelic drugs. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
Rich Miller: Newspaper loses respect in Proft mailing quarrel
Far-right activist Dan Proft has proved time and time again that he is very effective at calling attention to himself and getting under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s skin in the worst way. Proft’s newspapers have, for instance, published several articles with photos of Pritzker’s daughter. Sometimes the stories were wrong,...
Illinois farmers anticipate ‘average’ crop
It may be a ho-hum harvest for Illinois farmers, but likely not a bad year overall. As they ease their combines into the fields, few major problems lurk. Agronomists see a decent, if not great, crop. “Overall, corn has looked good this year,” said Bob Lawless, an agronomist with Golden...
Virden North Mac produces precision performance against Mt. Pulaski 4-1
Virden North Mac ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Mt. Pulaski 4-1 on September 24 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. Recently on September 13 , Mt Pulaski squared off with Mason City Illini Central in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
