Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
News On 6
Therapy Dogs Working Their Magic To Promote Good Health
Folks from all over are celebrating the completion of Scissortail Park. The lower park opened Friday and the celebration has been going on all weekend. Dogs are not just man's best friends, but a friend to everyone they meet. Their names are Groot, Hank and Eleanor and they're therapy dogs....
PETS・
News On 6
Tulsa PAC Receives Donation Of Over 50,000 Costume Pieces From The University Of Tulsa
The Tulsa Performing Arts Center just received a big donation from the University of Tulsa. The PAC was gifted more than 50,000 costumes pieces that will now be used by community theater groups for free. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with details.
Comments / 0