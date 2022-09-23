ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

survivornet.com

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
CANCER
News On 6

Therapy Dogs Working Their Magic To Promote Good Health

Folks from all over are celebrating the completion of Scissortail Park. The lower park opened Friday and the celebration has been going on all weekend. Dogs are not just man's best friends, but a friend to everyone they meet. Their names are Groot, Hank and Eleanor and they're therapy dogs....
PETS

