ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about possible presidential run and Trump documents, says America is "less secure" under Joe Biden

By JARED MCNETT jmcnett@siouxcityjournal.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Sioux City, IA
Elections
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Grassley warns of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ sales; representatives pass police funding package

President Joe Biden’s administration is expanding funding for states’ opioid recovery programs as drug enforcers warn of new efforts to sell fentanyl to children, but Iowa’s U.S. senators say not enough is being done to criminalize drug distribution. Also this week, all four of Iowa’s U.S. House members supported part of a package that would […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Grassley warns of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ sales; representatives pass police funding package appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Classified Information#Presidential Primaries#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#State#Cia#Republican#American
The Johnstonian News

Help America’s universities keep transforming the world

When I was a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology decades ago, Cambridge’s Kendall Square was a grubby, rundown warehouse district. Today, it’s known as the most innovative square mile on the planet.  The secret? The Bayh-Dole Act, a landmark piece of legislation passed in 1980 that allowed universities to keep the patents to any inventions they made. That […] The post Help America’s universities keep transforming the world first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows

Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy