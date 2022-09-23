Read full article on original website
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
James Cameron Has Entrusted Ubisoft With The Task Of Bringing Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora To Video Games
There will be a tie-in game for the impending Avatar sequel, and it’s called Avatar: The Frontiers of Pandora. There were supposed to be major delays, but those were caused by unforeseen obstacles and the subsequent movie releases being held up. However, as its release approaches, Cameron has spoken out on the next Avatar game, The Way of Water.
According To Quantic Dream, The Star Wars: Eclipse Formula Will Be Altered In Order To Increase The Amount Of Action
Quantic Dream has made a name for itself with visual, narrative games like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human, yet none of these titles can be described as action-packed. As an action-adventure game, Quantic says that won’t be the case with Star Wars Eclipse. Ahead of...
New Spirit Blossom Skins Are Teased For League Of Legends
Several new cosmetics for League of Legends were revealed this week in anticipation of next week’s big unveiling when the Spirit Blossom collection will be expanded. So far, Sett is the only champion confirmed to receive a new Spirit Blossom skin, and it appears that the storyline for this new Spirit Blossom event will center on him and his search for his estranged father. Although Riot Games has hinted at more Spirit Blossom champion skins in the trailer confirming Spirit Blossom Sett, they have yet to reveal the full set.
Saints Row Character Builder Allows For A Wide Variety Of Customization Options, One User Specifically Wanted His Boss To Look Like A Marvel Superhero
Players tend to agree that Saints Row‘s character creator is the series’ best feature, thanks to its flexibility and ability to accommodate even the most outlandish of ideas. Character customization in Saints Row: The Third has been universally praised despite the game’s fair share of criticism and critique for its numerous faults and glitches.
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Plans to Remake ‘Wizard of Oz’ With a Diversified and Inclusive Cast
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is directing the remake of the Wizard of Oz, and he said that the film would include representation from the LGBTQ community to reflect the way of the world. Barris is also writing the film’s screenplay for Warner Bros. Barris told Variety that the original...
Rennala Is A Difficult Boss In Elden Ring, But A Player With An Immensely Powerful Build Can Beat Her With Only A Few Blows
A player of the Elden Ring uploaded a video demonstrating their extreme build, which allows them to destroy Rennala in a few blows. Elden Ring enables players to extensively modify their play style, from class to weapon to stats. As demonstrated by a recent video, some of the more seasoned fans have created builds that are so powerful that they can easily defeat bosses.
The Director Of Sonic Frontiers Suggests That Super Sonic Form Could Be Required To Defeat More Powerful Foes
According to a recent interview with Sonic Frontiers director Morio Kishimoto, the blue hedgehog may need to resort to his trademark Super Sonic form to defeat certain foes in the future game. The release date for Sonic Frontiers, the next game in the series, is November 8, 2022. Sonic, the...
The Japanese Description Of Final Fantasy 14 Uses The Term Erichthonius Erect
Fans of Final Fantasy 14 are cracking up over the Japanese rendition of the Erichthonios minion’s job description, which is shared on social media. Unfortunately, the description has an awful typo in which the name Erichthonios is misspelled as “Erecthonius,” and it does not take a lot of effort to understand why everyone is finding this misspelling to be so humorous. I mean, with the exception of the odd eunuch, who doesn’t think a boner joke is hilarious?
The EA Motive Studio Is Collaborating With Marvel To Create A Single-Player Iron Man Video Game
It seems like EA has kept up the pace of rumors and announcements about Marvel games, which has been a regular stream lately. Finally, the long-rumored collaboration between Marvel and EA’s Motive on an Iron Man video game has been verified as true, with the first official information being revealed.
A New Look Of Ken In Street Fighter 6: An Statement From Capcom
Following the announcement of Ken’s appearance in Street Fighter 6, which was drastically different from previous appearances in the series, Capcom has provided some background on the character and described the circumstances for the drastic alteration. Capcom has updated the Street Fighter 6 website to incorporate the newly announced...
There Will Finally Be An Ending To The Resident Evil Story In The Upcoming Resident Evil 8 DLC
There’s a chance that Ethan, Mia, and Rose Winters won’t show up in Resident Evil 9. Director Kento Kinoshita has stated that the Winters family will receive a fitting conclusion in the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC, Shadows of Rose. Later this year, players can look forward to...
On January 13, One Piece Odyssey Will Be Made Available To The Public
The release of One Piece: Odyssey will lag below previous projections. The new One Piece role-playing game, slated for 2022, will now be released in the first half of 2021. The latest video for One Piece Odyssey has announced the release date of January 13, 2023. The good news is that the trailer exposes a lot more about the plot of One Piece Odyssey than the three previous trailers combined.
The Reader Informs The Paper That Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Will Be The Last Major Nintendo Switch Game And That It Was Used To Advertise The Switch 2
I excitedly anticipated this week’s Nintendo Direct while knowing there would likely be little information. If the games aren’t scheduled to be released until the next year, Nintendo shouldn’t spend much time discussing them. Instead, they announced their name and the release date a few minutes later. In truth, I could have seen them doing only the name, so I’m somewhat pleased.
James Spafford, Double Fine’s Vice President Of Communications And Marketing, Explains Why Psychonauts 2’s Collector’s Edition Includes Unplayable Bonus Material
The Psychonauts Collectors Edition will include additional content not included in the standard edition. The long-awaited successor to the 2006 cult hit platformer Psychonauts was released by Double Fine last year, and it appears that the makers left a significant amount of content on the cutting room floor. Later this year, fans will finally be able to view a few of these stripped-down designs when the Collector’s edition is released.
You Can Get The Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo Until September 26
Until September 26, gamers can try out one of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s levels in a time-limited trial, which is available for download now from the Koei Tecmo website. This year’s Tokyo Game Show is currently underway, and many major Japanese publishers have hosted their own live streams to showcase some of the most anticipated titles of the next year. Koei Tecmo is one of these publishers; they recently demonstrated some in-engine gameplay of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja’s upcoming game, which is expected to release in the first half of 2023.
A Disney Dreamlight Valley Player Illustrates A Game Sequence Uncannily Identical To An Occurrence Seen In Animal Crossing: New Horizons
A Disney Dreamlight Valley player discovered a scene in the game that resembles an event seen in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game allows users to explore a world full of adventures and quests while preserving their neighborhood’s layout, flora, and goods. Gulliver is a bird in Animal Crossing:...
The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
