Video Games

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
A.V. Club

Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit

The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
HappyGamer

James Cameron Has Entrusted Ubisoft With The Task Of Bringing Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora To Video Games

There will be a tie-in game for the impending Avatar sequel, and it’s called Avatar: The Frontiers of Pandora. There were supposed to be major delays, but those were caused by unforeseen obstacles and the subsequent movie releases being held up. However, as its release approaches, Cameron has spoken out on the next Avatar game, The Way of Water.
HappyGamer

New Spirit Blossom Skins Are Teased For League Of Legends

Several new cosmetics for League of Legends were revealed this week in anticipation of next week’s big unveiling when the Spirit Blossom collection will be expanded. So far, Sett is the only champion confirmed to receive a new Spirit Blossom skin, and it appears that the storyline for this new Spirit Blossom event will center on him and his search for his estranged father. Although Riot Games has hinted at more Spirit Blossom champion skins in the trailer confirming Spirit Blossom Sett, they have yet to reveal the full set.
HappyGamer

Saints Row Character Builder Allows For A Wide Variety Of Customization Options, One User Specifically Wanted His Boss To Look Like A Marvel Superhero

Players tend to agree that Saints Row‘s character creator is the series’ best feature, thanks to its flexibility and ability to accommodate even the most outlandish of ideas. Character customization in Saints Row: The Third has been universally praised despite the game’s fair share of criticism and critique for its numerous faults and glitches.
HappyGamer

Rennala Is A Difficult Boss In Elden Ring, But A Player With An Immensely Powerful Build Can Beat Her With Only A Few Blows

A player of the Elden Ring uploaded a video demonstrating their extreme build, which allows them to destroy Rennala in a few blows. Elden Ring enables players to extensively modify their play style, from class to weapon to stats. As demonstrated by a recent video, some of the more seasoned fans have created builds that are so powerful that they can easily defeat bosses.
HappyGamer

The Japanese Description Of Final Fantasy 14 Uses The Term Erichthonius Erect

Fans of Final Fantasy 14 are cracking up over the Japanese rendition of the Erichthonios minion’s job description, which is shared on social media. Unfortunately, the description has an awful typo in which the name Erichthonios is misspelled as “Erecthonius,” and it does not take a lot of effort to understand why everyone is finding this misspelling to be so humorous. I mean, with the exception of the odd eunuch, who doesn’t think a boner joke is hilarious?
HappyGamer

A New Look Of Ken In Street Fighter 6: An Statement From Capcom

Following the announcement of Ken’s appearance in Street Fighter 6, which was drastically different from previous appearances in the series, Capcom has provided some background on the character and described the circumstances for the drastic alteration. Capcom has updated the Street Fighter 6 website to incorporate the newly announced...
HappyGamer

On January 13, One Piece Odyssey Will Be Made Available To The Public

The release of One Piece: Odyssey will lag below previous projections. The new One Piece role-playing game, slated for 2022, will now be released in the first half of 2021. The latest video for One Piece Odyssey has announced the release date of January 13, 2023. The good news is that the trailer exposes a lot more about the plot of One Piece Odyssey than the three previous trailers combined.
HappyGamer

The Reader Informs The Paper That Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Will Be The Last Major Nintendo Switch Game And That It Was Used To Advertise The Switch 2

I excitedly anticipated this week’s Nintendo Direct while knowing there would likely be little information. If the games aren’t scheduled to be released until the next year, Nintendo shouldn’t spend much time discussing them. Instead, they announced their name and the release date a few minutes later. In truth, I could have seen them doing only the name, so I’m somewhat pleased.
HappyGamer

James Spafford, Double Fine’s Vice President Of Communications And Marketing, Explains Why Psychonauts 2’s Collector’s Edition Includes Unplayable Bonus Material

The Psychonauts Collectors Edition will include additional content not included in the standard edition. The long-awaited successor to the 2006 cult hit platformer Psychonauts was released by Double Fine last year, and it appears that the makers left a significant amount of content on the cutting room floor. Later this year, fans will finally be able to view a few of these stripped-down designs when the Collector’s edition is released.
HappyGamer

You Can Get The Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo Until September 26

Until September 26, gamers can try out one of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s levels in a time-limited trial, which is available for download now from the Koei Tecmo website. This year’s Tokyo Game Show is currently underway, and many major Japanese publishers have hosted their own live streams to showcase some of the most anticipated titles of the next year. Koei Tecmo is one of these publishers; they recently demonstrated some in-engine gameplay of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja’s upcoming game, which is expected to release in the first half of 2023.
HappyGamer

The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
HappyGamer

