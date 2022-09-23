Read full article on original website
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
TechRadar
This new Motorola phone has me forgetting the iPhone 14 ever launched
I've started testing a new Motorola phone, and after just a few hours of using it I'm convinced that it's the best phone that's been released so far in 2022. Yes, I'm including the new iPhone 14 range in that list. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched alongside the...
Phone Arena
All of the best Samsung Galaxy tablets are on sale at big discounts right now
Following multiple scattered deals on everything from the decidedly humble (and affordable) Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) to the higher-end Tab S7 FE from 2021 and this year's premium Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra, Best Buy is now bringing all of the best Samsung tablets together for a bigger and lengthier sale than ever.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7
We have a splendid selection of deals for you today, starting with one of Apple’s most popular laptops. The 2020 version of the MacBook Air is now available for just $850 after scoring a $149 discount. These savings come in two parts, as the first 5 percent discount will help you shave up to $49 off your new laptop, while the other part will appear at checkout.
The Best iPad Deals of September 2022 — 2021 iPad 9 for $279, Latest Model iPad Air for $559
Looking for the best iPad deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer coming to an end, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We recently reviewed the...
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Apple’s new iPhone 15 Ultra details may have just leaked
Three iPhone 14 models were released this past Friday, with a fourth (the Plus) will hit store shelves in a few days. Therefore, it might be too early to get excited about the iPhone 15 series. However, we already have major iPhone 15 rumors that detail some of the features of Apple’s 2023 series. One of the most interesting ones claims the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: all four of Apple's new models compared
These are the key differences between the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro (and the iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max too!)
The workwear trend has made Carhartt one of the hottest brands of the past few years. Even though it’s trendy right now, the Michigan-born brand can never really go out of style. That’s because, like Levis and Red Wing, Carhartt is a true American classic that has been making hard-wearing clothes since the 1800s. Although Carharrt has spun its success into a fashion-forward Work in Progress line and landed collabs with the likes of Converse and New Balance, the OG Carhartt line is still a great place to stock up on sturdy clothes for working and flexing alike. Right now, you...
MacRumors Forums
Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Deals Hit New Apple Watch SE Along With Best-Ever Prices on iPad Pro and More
Following last week's launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, this week's deals continued to focus on great discounts and promotions on the new Apple smartphones and their best accessories. You'll also find the first markdowns on the new Apple Watch SE and ongoing solid sales on iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Sept. 23: $180 AirPods Pro, $50 off M1 Mac mini, $20 off AppleCare for Apple Watch Ultra, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Friday's bestdeals include $15 for an Anker USB-C to Lightning cable, $1,350 off HiFiMan Planar Magnetic Headphones, 15% off select eBay refurbished items, and much more.
Cult of Mac
Get 25% off rugged new Nomad Ultra Orange iPhone 14 cases and Apple Watch Ultra band
If you’ve got a new iPhone 14 or an Apple Watch Ultra, it’s time to get tough about protecting them. Good thing Nomad rolled out its special-edition Ultra Orange iPhone 14 case and Apple Watch Ultra band just for the occasion, now available for preorder at a discount.
Users Are Reporting an Alarming Bug in the New Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
If you’ve just purchased a brand new high-end smartphone, there a few things you’d expect it to do without question — things like making phone calls, sending text messages and taking photographs. But what happens when one of the most commonly used features on a new model of Apple’s iPhone instead results in the device crashing repeatedly?
Apple quietly made a small, unannounced change inside the iPhone 14 that makes it 'the most repairable iPhone in years' for DIY-ers
The iPhone 14 can be opened from the front and the back by unscrewing two screws, making the phone easier to repair, iFixit recently revealed.
Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online
Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India
NEW DELHI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China.
Cult of Mac
Apple starts making iPhone 14 in India
Apple has started manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India. The move comes just a couple of weeks after the latest iPhones went on sale in over 30+ markets globally. The Cupertino giant has already been assembling the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 in India. Foxconn and Wistron manufacture the phones in their Indian facilities.
CBS News
Apple Watch Ultra and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are available for purchase today at Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, here's your chance: The Apple Watch Ultra and...
techaiapp.com
Apple Store Festival Season Begins: Instant Discounts, Trade In Offers, Free Engraving, More
Apple Store festival season has kicked off in India, and the company has announced a Diwali offer for HDFC Bank and American Express credit card holders. During this festive season, Apple customers in India can also trade in any eligible smartphone for an added discount on a new iPhone. The discounts and offers were announced amid the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. There are also several No Cost EMI options from most leading banks available on Apple products. Furthermore, the Cupertino company will host a free virtual session with Sikh artist Keerat Kaur on Wednesday as part of its Diwali celebrations.
Apple to make iPhone 14 in India in shift away from China
Apple will manufacture its new flagship smartphone in India, the US tech giant said Monday, as it seeks to diversify production away from a dependence on China. The latest announcement comes just weeks after Apple launched new smartphones.
