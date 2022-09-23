Read full article on original website
Alabama must continue using Ja’Corey Brooks as a primary option
Alabama fans learned one thing as they left Bryant-Denny Stadium after the Crimson Tide defeated Vanderbilt: Ja’Corey Brooks needs to be starting at wide receiver. Bryce Young connected with everyone, but Brooks got it all started in the Southeastern Conference opener. National media remembers the South Florida native recording a 28-yard, game-tying touchdown reception against Auburn in the 2021 Iron Bowl.
Key takeaways from Alabama’s victory over Vanderbilt
Alabama started its Southeastern Conference schedule with a victory over Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide sustained injuries to Cameron Latu (tight end), Jordan Battle (safety), and Byron Young (defensive end), but Young was the one who did not return. He left the game on crutches with a sprained ankle. Latu and Battle both continued to play after leaving the medical tent. Coach Saban is hopeful that Young can return soon with the leadership he brings upfront.
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
WATCH: Alabama 4-Star OL commit Ryqueze McElderry paves the way for running backs
Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Ryqueze McElderry is a mauler along the offensive line. Touchdown Alabama saw McElderry in action Thursday. We have highlights and instant analysis from his performance.
Alabama football opens SEC play with dominant win over Vanderbilt
Alabama football will take its 4-0 record to face Arkansas next week. The Crimson Tide earned a 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt at Bryant-Denny Stadium to open Southeastern Conference action. Bryce Young and the receivers established a rhythm. Young completed 25 of 36 passes for 385 yards and four scores. Ja’Corey...
Is Will Anderson just getting warmed up for a potential Heisman-like season?
Was a frustrating performance against Texas needed to get Will Anderson going?. It looks that way, especially how he’s attacked quarterbacks in the last two weeks. Anderson posted 3.5 of his team-high 4.5 sacks against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt. He amassed 10 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception return for a touchdown in two weeks. Anderson led the charge in Alabama suffocating Vanderbilt’s offense with five tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 55-3 victory for the Crimson Tide.
Bryce Young, Alabama receivers establish rhythm in first half vs. Commodores
Bryce Young and Alabama’s wide receivers were in sync during the first half against Vanderbilt. After some issues versus Texas and Louisiana-Monroe, Ja’Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton, and Traeshon Holden created separation from defenders and made plays. Young completed 20 of 28 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Predictions
Alabama football will kick off SEC play against the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH / SENIOR REPORTER. Alabama 42...
Alabama’s pregame notes for SEC opener against Vanderbilt
Alabama’s pregame notes for SEC opener against Vanderbilt https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/24/alabama-pregame-notes-sec-opener-vanderbilt/">. Alabama opens Southeastern Conference play on Saturday against Vanderbilt. Clark Lea brings the Commodores to Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3-1 on the season. Nick Saban wants the Crimson Tide to have more ‘hateful competitors’ and gain consistency. Alabama starts its gauntlet...
Nick Saban provides an update on DL Byron Young following Vanderbilt win
Following Alabama’s 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday, head coach Nick Saban addressed the media and provided a few updates on the Crimson Tide’s injuries from the game. Defensive lineman Byron Young left the game against the Commodores after spending an extended period of time in the team’s...
WATCH: 5-Star DB Tony Mitchell continues to be ‘100 percent’ locked in with Alabama
Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Tony Mitchell feels his commitment to the Crimson Tide is still firm despite visits to other programs. We caught up with Mitchell to discuss his Alabama commitment, interest from other schools and more. The full interview can be streamed above.
Impactful players for Vanderbilt that Alabama should watch this weekend
Before starting its gauntlet schedule in the Southeastern Conference, Alabama football opens conference action Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide will host Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. Clark Lea, head coach of the Commodores, is changing the culture. People are buzzing in Nashville (Tenn.) as Vanderbilt is...
Alabama fans react to Crimson Tide dominant win over Vanderbilt
Several Alabama football fans shared their reactions to the Crimson Tide defeating Vanderbilt 55-3 Saturday.
WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference After Alabama Defeats Vanderbilt
Nick Saban talked to the media Saturday after the Crimson Tide defeated Vanderbilt 55-3. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
