Was a frustrating performance against Texas needed to get Will Anderson going?. It looks that way, especially how he’s attacked quarterbacks in the last two weeks. Anderson posted 3.5 of his team-high 4.5 sacks against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt. He amassed 10 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception return for a touchdown in two weeks. Anderson led the charge in Alabama suffocating Vanderbilt’s offense with five tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 55-3 victory for the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO