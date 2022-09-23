Read full article on original website
Related
‘Played to their potential:’ What Vandy’s Clark Lea said about Alabama
Early in the second quarter, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea made the type of call you’d need to upset a dynastic program like Alabama. Down 7-3, the Commodores went for a 4th-and-1 on their on 34-yard line. Somewhat predictably, Will Anderson swallowed quarterback AJ Swann. And on the next...
tdalabamamag.com
Is Will Anderson just getting warmed up for a potential Heisman-like season?
Was a frustrating performance against Texas needed to get Will Anderson going?. It looks that way, especially how he’s attacked quarterbacks in the last two weeks. Anderson posted 3.5 of his team-high 4.5 sacks against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt. He amassed 10 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception return for a touchdown in two weeks. Anderson led the charge in Alabama suffocating Vanderbilt’s offense with five tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 55-3 victory for the Crimson Tide.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas announces first-ever 'red out' for Saturday's home game against Alabama
Arkansas wants Razorback Stadium completely red for Saturday’s top-25 Week 5 showdown. With No. 2 Alabama coming to Fayetteville to face No. 20 Arkansas, the Razorbacks are having their first-ever red out. Sam Pittman’s squad is the only SEC West team to have already played 2 conference games in...
Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game
Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 4-Star OL commit Ryqueze McElderry paves the way for running backs
Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Ryqueze McElderry is a mauler along the offensive line. Touchdown Alabama saw McElderry in action Thursday. We have highlights and instant analysis from his performance.
tdalabamamag.com
Bryce Young, Alabama receivers establish rhythm in first half vs. Commodores
Bryce Young and Alabama’s wide receivers were in sync during the first half against Vanderbilt. After some issues versus Texas and Louisiana-Monroe, Ja’Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton, and Traeshon Holden created separation from defenders and made plays. Young completed 20 of 28 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban provides an update on DL Byron Young following Vanderbilt win
Following Alabama’s 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday, head coach Nick Saban addressed the media and provided a few updates on the Crimson Tide’s injuries from the game. Defensive lineman Byron Young left the game against the Commodores after spending an extended period of time in the team’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Crimson Tide dominant win over Vanderbilt
Several Alabama football fans shared their reactions to the Crimson Tide defeating Vanderbilt 55-3 Saturday.
wvua23.com
Will Alabama’s least mentioned weakness be revealed against Vanderbilt?
Since legendary head coach Nick Saban came to Tuscaloosa in 2007, the Crimson Tide hasn’t had many weaknesses. One of the few that come to mind is perhaps the weirdest: their struggle against backup and/or freshman quarterbacks. Alabama has lost to at least six backup and/or freshman quarterbacks since then, including Johnny Manziel, Trevor Lawrence and most recently, Zach Calzada.
Four-Star Davin Cosby Commits to Alabama Basketball
The top-20 shooting guard in 2023 marks Alabama's third commitment in the class.
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
Electric vehicles are coming. Is Alabama ready?
For the better part of the last decade, Alabama has been turning itself into a place where electric cars are made. Now the state just needs to become a place where more electric vehicles are driven. The number of electric cars in Alabama is expected to balloon in the coming...
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
Who will dispense medical marijuana in Alabama and what will they need to know?
The qualifications of the dispensers who will manage the sales of medical marijuana products in Alabama are still to be determined for the state’s new industry. In some states, pharmacists dispense medical cannabis products. It’s unclear whether that will be the case in Alabama. Nothing in the law or regulations passed so far indicates that pharmacists will be involved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
altoday.com
Kari Mitchell Whitaker running as Libertarian candidate for Alabama House District 45
Kari Mitchell Whitaker is running as a Libertarian for Alabama House District 45. Whitaker is a resident of Dunnavant in Shelby County. She recently spoke at a Libertarian Party of Greater Birmingham event in Homewood at Jim ‘N Nick’s barbecue restaurant. Whitaker said that she decided to run...
Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
birminghamtimes.com
Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries
Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
thisisalabama.org
Alabama’s small cities are poised for growth
We founded Orchestra Partners in 2016, during the post-Recession renaissance of America’s downtowns. Birmingham’s historic building stock and untapped potential drew us back home. We were eager to test a theory. The theory was that small markets can overcome stagnation by focusing their economic development efforts downtown and...
Comments / 0