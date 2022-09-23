As a highlight to its celebration of Banned Books Week, the Brooklyn Public Library will present on Saturday, September 24 at its Center for Brooklyn History, “The Battle for the Right to Read What You Want,” a discussion featuring Summer Boismier, an Oklahoma teacher who resigned after controversy erupted because she had provided students with the QR code BPL has made available nationwide to get access to books that may have been banned locally, along with New York Times reporter Alexandra Alter and Aren Lau, “a seventeen year old transmasculine author, [who] was a Librarians of Tomorrow intern at the Brooklyn Public Library for six months between 2021 and 2022 where he led a series of writing workshops.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO