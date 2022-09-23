Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
Road & Track
The FIA Has Formally Rejected Colton Herta's Super License Bid
The FIA has formally announced that it will not grant Colton Herta a super license, ending a month of brief hope that Herta would be able to participate in an agreed-upon deal and join AlphaTauri for the 2023 Formula 1 season. Herta, a seven-time IndyCar winner and nine-time pole sitter...
racer.com
Mercedes, Porsche, BMW take Sebring GT4 America race one wins
The sun continued to shine over Sebring International Raceway for the first race of the Pirelli GT4 America championship. Although the start of the race was delayed, the drivers remained unfazed as they prepared for an intense battle ahead. With humidity in the air and track temperatures on the rise, the field braced themselves for a challenging 60-minute event.
racer.com
RS1, Nolasport, Random Vandals take GT4 America wins at Sebring
Pirelli GT4 America took to Sebring International Raceway for the final race before the series heads to the 2022 season’s conclusion at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in just two short weeks. BimmerWorld has clinched the Am championship, and RS1 now has a massive lead in Silver, but the battle is still on to see how the rest of the championship podiums shake out. Pro-Am is still very much a nail-biter, too.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Mercedes F1 Team’s Toto Wolff and Global CEO of the Marque Talk Racing and the Road Ahead
Global domination does not happen often; the number of true empires throughout history are still able to be counted on one’s fingers while they remain the subject of academic study eons after. The world of sports has also had its share of ruling powers, and though their prominence is much shorter lived, the imprint they leave on respective fan-bases keeps the flame of loyal fervor burning for generations. Regardless of athletic discipline, individual or franchise, one team has resoundingly usurped any other claim to that crown in recent years—Formula 1’s Mercedes-AMG Petronas. Mercedes-Benz had early success in motorsport with its famed...
racer.com
Johnson steps back from full-time racing
Jimmie Johnson has called an end to his full-time racing career. The Californian made the decision after racing non-stop in NASCAR’s Cup Series from 2002-2020 and the NTT IndyCar Series from 2021-2022, with select races in Grand-Am and IMSA added to his schedule over the last three decades. Johnson...
NBC Sports
Jimmie Johnson won’t race full time in 2023; leaves open possibility of returning at Ganassi
Though he remains uncertain of his plans for next year, Jimmie Johnson won’t race full time in 2023, scaling back his schedule after running a full 17-race NTT IndyCar Series season. “This was a difficult choice for me, but in my heart, I know it’s the right one,” Johnson...
racer.com
VIDEO: Inside the BMW M Hybrid V8 with designer Michael Scully
BMW’s new M Hybrid V8 racer is loaded with Easter eggs throughout its shape and livery, and thanks to Michael Scully, the German brand’s Global Director of Automotive and Advanced Design, RACER gets the inside story on all the contours and colors and meanings contained within the IMSA GTP machine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keselowski on pole at Texas, his 1st as an owner-driver
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Brad Keselowski has his first pole as an owner-driver at NASCAR’s highest level, a week after RFK Racing’s other car went to Victory Lane. While never in playoff contention after joining a rebranded team with longtime owner Jack Roush this season, 2012 Cup champion Keselowski had a qualifying lap of 189.99 mph on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. It came a week after he got his first stage win of the season at Bristol, where RKF driver Chris Buescher won the race. After non-playoff drivers won the first three races of the postseason, Keselowski starts in front Sunday in the race that will start NASCAR’s round of 12 . Joey Logano, who is second in the standings, will start on the front row beside Keselowski after his lap of 188.05 mph. Playoff contender William Byron starts third, while points leader Chase Elliott starts sixth. Buescher qualified 13th for the race at his hometown track.
Super-Rare Chevelle LS6 Leads The Way At Mecum's Chicago Auction
The muscle car era peaked in 1970 and the car responsible was the 1970 LS6 Chevelle. With a massive 454-cid monster of an engine under the hood and the Z51 SS454 package, the LS6 Chevelle essentially threw the last punch in the muscle car fight. Although small brawls continued throughout the decade, none could come close to Chevy’s ultimate muscle car. Making 450-horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, the 454-cid LS6 engine was equipped with 4-bolt mains, an 11.25:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter cam, rectangular-port heads and an aluminum intake.
racer.com
Design legend Peter Brock to be honored at American Speed Festival
The upcoming American Speed Festival presented by Comerica Bank at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, MI will shine a light on Shelby American, with several stunning examples on display including the first racecar Shelby ever sold new: a 1963 Cobra CSX2154, one of the cars coming from the Cobra Experience in California. Carroll Shelby was of course the man at the helm of the company that bears his name, which produced a slew of cars attaining a near-mythical status. Alongside Shelby through the company’s formative years was designer Peter Brock, who second only to Shelby himself was responsible for the cars that reigned supreme at races from Laguna Seca to Le Mans, and of course, Daytona.
racer.com
Wetherill and Triarsi Racing conquering another challenge in SRO America
Justin Wetherill and Triarsi Racing came to Fanatec GT World Challenge America and GT America by a pretty typical route — through a one-make GT series, in their case, Ferrari Challenge. And as many drivers and teams do when making the jump to GT3, they stuck with what they knew, bringing three Ferrari 488 GT3s — two in GT World Challenge, a Pro-Am entry for Wetherill and Ryan Dalziel, and a Pro-Am entry for Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina. In addition, Wetherill is running the third car in GT America.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Honda and Idemitsu Hold 10th Anniversary Event of Rider Development Project at Grand Prix of Japan
TOKYO, Sept 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the rider development program conducted by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Director, President and Representative Executive Officer: Toshihiro Mibe) and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Idemitsu, Representative Director President and Chief Executive Officer: Shunichi Kito) aimed at "discovering and nurturing world class Asian riders, and developing motorsports culture in Asia," the companies held a ceremony at Mobility Resort Motegi, where the 2022 FIM* MotoGP World Championship Round 16, the Grand Prix of Japan is being held.
racer.com
K-PAX, Wright, Triarsi win GT World Challenge race two at Sebring
The Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS field took to the track for the final time at Sebring International Raceway on Sunday afternoon under sunny skies and warm weather. The final 90-minute race of the year was nothing short of an action-packed spectacle, with constant overtakes, strategy gambles, and major championship points on the line. The season will conclude in two weeks at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway with an 8-hour race that pays double points. While the Pro and Am titles are locked in, the Pro-Am class is still a three-way battle.
NBC Sports
NASCAR shares prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer
FORT WORTH, Texas — The NASCAR garage is sharing its prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer DJ VanderLey, who was injured Thursday night in a crash during a micro sprint Outlaw race at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track. He suffered several fractured vertebrae and has a spinal cord injury,...
Autoweek.com
Porsche Set to Celebrate End of the 911 GT3 R Race Era at Petit Le Mans
Porsche made the 911 GT3 R available to customer teams beginning with the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona. Porsche is replacing the 911 GT3 R with a 992 racing model next year. Pfaff Motorsports, Wright Motorsports and Team Hardpoint will take the 911 GT3 R for it's last racing ride at Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta on Oct. 1.
racer.com
Kurtz, Uretsky take championship-critical GT America wins at Sebring
Race one of GT America powered by AWS at Sebring International Raceway kicked off on Saturday afternoon with little drama and plenty of action. Late in the race, after some exciting GT4 change-ups in position, drama unfolded that will have immense season points complications—it truly isn’t over until it’s over in this action-packed sprint racing series. This was a flat-out all-green race that clinched one championship and made another one even more wide open.
racer.com
Chadwick encouraged after first Indy Lights test
Jamie Chadwick’s first run in an Indy Lights car with Andretti Autosport was met with positive takes by the two-time W Series champion, and Andretti’s 2021 Indy Lights title winner Kyle Kirkwood. The Briton logged 210 miles of learning in the 450hp turbocharged four-cylinder Dallara IL15 chassis around...
racer.com
Garrett, Boehm, Wagner win TC America race one at Sebring
The first race of the weekend in the TC America powered by Skip Barber championship took place on Saturday afternoon at Sebring. The gaps between drivers remained small throughout the entire race, and the TCA class provided yet another nail-biting, caution-free battle all the way down to the checkered flag.
One-Owner, 7k Mile 930 Turbo On Bring A Trailer
Add this to your German sports car collection. The Porsche 930 has been regarded throughout Germany as one of the brands premium performance luxury vehicles for decades. Its incredible body lines, lightweight frame, 911 styling, and turbocharger are the stuff of legends. It may be tempting to call the later models the better automobiles because they’re more advanced. However vintage cars like this, from the 1970s, show how Porche built such a big name for the car in the earlier years of German automotive history.
Comments / 0