DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was cited for lay net and boating violations in Kaneohe Bay Saturday morning, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said. Officials said 34-year-old Abraham Estocado was seen towing a dinghy with a 14-foot whaler to a 1,000 foot lay net in the water. The...
Stolen Frenchie pup ‘Knuckles’ reunited with owner
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owner of a french bulldog, who said his pet was stolen at knifepoint along with other belongings, has been reunited with his Frenchie named “Knuckles”. The few-month-old French Bulldog whose owner said was stolen from him Wednesday morning in Waikiki. The owner, Render Brown who is a local mural artist said […]
Missing swimmer off Waikiki found
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple agencies responded to a report of a missing man off Waikiki Saturday afternoon. The United States Coast Guard reported on Sunday, Sept. 25 that the Honolulu Police Department found the swimmer in good condition. The 55-year-old man was last seen swimming 30 yards off Duke Kahanamoku Beach around 4:30 p.m. Multiple […]
Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery
If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
Over $15K in damage after Mililani trees are destroyed
The Honolulu Department of Parks & Recreation is looking for witnesses after nine trees in Mililani were destroyed.
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall
A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
HPD arrest man on suspicion of owning ghost guns
A man from Waipahu is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possessing ghost guns.
Group of men fired at in Kalihi, HPD reports
The Honolulu Police Department responded to an attempted murder case in the first degree in Kalihi.
Body of missing diver recovered in Kaneohe Bay
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 77-year-old Oahu man died after an apparent drowning while diving in Kaneohe Bay, Friday morning. Multiple rescue crews responded to a call about a missing diver just before 11 a.m. According to the 911 call, the diver was last seen between Kipapa Island and Mokolii Island, also known as Chinaman’s Hat, in Kaneohe Bay.
Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near the summit. Emergency Medical Services said the 20-year-old woman was in serious condition after the fall. Firefighters responded to a call of an injured hiker around 6:30 p.m. in Hawaii Kai. According...
Federal agents get crime-fighting tool that could help solve cases involving ghost guns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As gun violence spikes throughout the country, the Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has gotten ahold of a crime fighting tool that could help solve gun cases, even those involving ghost guns. It’s called NIBIN, which stands for National Integrated Ballistic...
Questions answered over Oahu’s red light cameras
Motorcycles and mopeds can still be cited through the cameras, but rolling stops by any kind of vehicle will not clock as a violation.
Fire prompts road closure in Wahiawa
The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure due to a brush fire in Wahiawa.
Police investigating after horse was allegedly shot and killed
Hawaii Island Police are investigating a case involving a horse that was allegedly shot and killed.
ATF uses new tool for cases involving ghost guns
The court ordered the Department of Water to perform another environmental assessment on a water main project. ‘Bows close out non-conference slate with road game against New Mexico State. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii football team looks to build off of their first win of the...
Waianae community members worried their land and homes are in danger because of local man's illegal actions
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Kingsley Toloke Sr. has been illegally excavating the land around his house for a few years now, with the purpose to sell the mined landscaping rocks. His actions have deeply frustrated the Waianae community, leaving them fearful damage will be done to their homes and potentially destroy...
No arrests after 2 suspects attempt to rob Waianae business
Two male suspects demanded money from a local business using a handgun, according to police reports.
Oktoberfest celebration comes to Hawaii September 24
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium this weekend!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9 p.m.
