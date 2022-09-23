ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was cited for lay net and boating violations in Kaneohe Bay Saturday morning, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said. Officials said 34-year-old Abraham Estocado was seen towing a dinghy with a 14-foot whaler to a 1,000 foot lay net in the water. The...
Stolen Frenchie pup ‘Knuckles’ reunited with owner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owner of a french bulldog, who said his pet was stolen at knifepoint along with other belongings, has been reunited with his Frenchie named “Knuckles”. The few-month-old French Bulldog whose owner said was stolen from him Wednesday morning in Waikiki. The owner, Render Brown who is a local mural artist said […]
Missing swimmer off Waikiki found

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple agencies responded to a report of a missing man off Waikiki Saturday afternoon. The United States Coast Guard reported on Sunday, Sept. 25 that the Honolulu Police Department found the swimmer in good condition. The 55-year-old man was last seen swimming 30 yards off Duke Kahanamoku Beach around 4:30 p.m. Multiple […]
Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery

If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall

A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
Body of missing diver recovered in Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 77-year-old Oahu man died after an apparent drowning while diving in Kaneohe Bay, Friday morning. Multiple rescue crews responded to a call about a missing diver just before 11 a.m. According to the 911 call, the diver was last seen between Kipapa Island and Mokolii Island, also known as Chinaman’s Hat, in Kaneohe Bay.
Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near the summit. Emergency Medical Services said the 20-year-old woman was in serious condition after the fall. Firefighters responded to a call of an injured hiker around 6:30 p.m. in Hawaii Kai. According...
ATF uses new tool for cases involving ghost guns

The court ordered the Department of Water to perform another environmental assessment on a water main project. ‘Bows close out non-conference slate with road game against New Mexico State. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii football team looks to build off of their first win of the...
