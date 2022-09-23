ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

iheart.com

Hearing To Determine Where Money From Murdaugh's Property Sale Goes

(Georgetown, SC)-- A hearing to clarify where the money from the sale of Alex Murdaugh's property goes is set for this week. Murdaugh's so-called "Moselle" property where he is accused of killing his son and wife last year sold for nearly four-million-dollars. Alex's wife, Maggie Murdaugh, is listed as the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley Law firm offers free estate planning advice

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Library is hosting a law talk series Monday focused on the importance of planning for the future. Associate Attorney Campbell Coxe with Rutledge Law Firm says anyone who has kids, is married or owns property should have an estate plan. Without a...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track

A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 SC co-workers rue the day they cheated a COVID loan program

Two former co-workers who bilked a COVID-19 emergency loan program out of nearly $232,000 avoided prison time last week after expressing deep remorse and shame for what they described as a "stupid decision" and "despicable acts." A "tragic lapse of judgment" also comes to mind. Adam Cessna and Suzanne Weintraub,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Guidance in chaos, active shooter training in Berkeley County

Both the Berkeley County School District and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office offered its first of four active shooter presentations to the public at Goose Creek High School on Sept. 22. It’s been in the works for months and a simple message has been tailored — pay attention to your surroundings and be ready to react.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MPPD conducting traffic checkpoints this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) will conduct traffic safety checkpoints at multiple locations the evening of Friday, September 23. According to MPPD, the checkpoints will be at the following times/locations: Coleman Blvd at Erckmann Drive, 10:00 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.  Coleman Blvd at Broadway Street, 11:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.   […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Co. council member meets residency criteria

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County council member will get to run again for election in November. The county’s Board of Voter Registration and Elections says Harriet Holman’s residency meets the criteria to represent District 1. This follows claims that she does not live in the district she represents.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina lawyer pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston, South Carolina man who traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges. David Charles Johnston, who was previously employed by George Sink P.A. but has since been fired according to The State newspaper, was charged with four offenses: Entering […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

USPS to host job fairs in Summerville, Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is planning to host job fairs next week in the areas of Mount Pleasant and Summerville. The job fairs will be held at the Mount Pleasant Post Office at 1050 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on September 27, and at the Summerville […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

18-year established Food Vendor Business at the Charleston Farmers Market – For Sale – Asking $56,000

Rare opportunity to take over a successful seasonal business in Charleston, SC at one of the Top Farmer’s Markets in the country. Open only on Saturdays 8-1, April – December, and operated as a side project for the owner. Opportunities for other markets and catering can easily turn this business into a full-time career. Hand-painted catering BUS included in the sale.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting took place at the Bridgeview Apartments around 10:00 p.m. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. There is no information about a suspect.
CHARLESTON, SC

