GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The question heading into Kansas State's game Saturday night at Oklahoma was if the Wildcats — and specifically quarterback Adrian Martinez — could bounce back from a baffling loss to Tulane the week before. As Fitz explains, not only did K-State and Martinez respond, but Martinez put on a masterful performance in the Wildcats' 41-34 victory over the sixth-ranked Sooners. And then after the game, he spoke with the media, honestly addressing what the game meant and how disappointed he was in his performance against Tulane, but he also went out of his way to make sure a question asked by GoPowercat's Michael Goens was properly and accurately answered.
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables' first head coaching appearance against his alma mater will go down as a disappointing one. The Sooners were downed by the Kansas State Wildcats 41-34 Saturday evening in their Big 12 opener in front of a packed Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Trailing from the...
Helping lead Kansas State to a 41-34 victory at No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night, quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and safety Kobe Savage has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. It is...
The Big 12 Conference and ESPN have announced that Kansas State's October 8 game at Iowa State will start at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPNU. This is the Wildcats' first game on ESPNU this season. The last time they played on the network, the Cats won 31-12 against TCU in 2021. K-State will look to end a two-game losing streak to the Cyclones as they look for their first win in Ames since 2016.
Oklahoma lost 41-34 to Kansas State, leaving Brent Venables and Dillon Gabriel blunt about penalties that plagued the sixth-ranked Sooners in the Week 4 upset defeat. Venables, OU's first-year head coach, has work to do with his team as he leads it into next Saturday's game at TCU. Gabriel completed...
Given last Saturday night’s nearly 10:30 p.m. finish, the reset-allowance button might have been pushed back with a degree of tolerance but now it’s on to the next.
Martinez entered the transfer portal last season after playing four years under now-former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. Martinez enrolled at Kansas State in December. Throughout much of his Nebraska career, he was a fan favorite after throwing for 8,491 yards and 45 touchdowns against 30 interceptions. Martinez rushed for 2,301 yards and 35 touchdowns.
KU football’s aggressive rushing attack contributed to the Jayhawks’ 35-27 win over Duke Saturday. Seven different Jayhawks carried the ball for Kansas, combining for over 200 rushing yards for the fourth time this season. It was another strong performance from KU on the ground this season, which has been a theme through four games as the Jayhawks start the season 4-0.
