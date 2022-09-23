Read full article on original website
Coinigy launches Crypto Screener Tool for spot, DeFi, and derivatives
“Traders can tap into a vast dataset covering the entire crypto ecosystem, which spans nearly a decade, to identify opportunities and act quickly. This is an essential tool for all active and professional traders, including day traders.”. Coinigy has announced the launch of its new Crypto Screener Tool, providing powerful...
Bahrain greenlights eazyPay to launch Binance Pay
The Central Bank of Bahrain has blessed a new partnership inked by Binance with Eazy Financial Services ‘eazyPay’, a local POS and online payment service provider. The greenlight enables EazyPayto to launch Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments in the region. EazyPay is a leading Bahraini fintech specialized in point-of-...
Bitfinex announces integration of USDt on Polkadot
Polkadot is the brainchild of British computer programmer and Ethereum co-founder and former CTO Gavin Wood. Bitfinex has enabled its customers to deposit and withdraw Tether tokens pegged to the U.S. dollar (USDt) on Polkadot, a blockchain that connects several chains together in a single network. Paolo Ardoino, CTO at...
FPG hires ex-Fireblocks Chris Hazelton to head marketing at crypto prime broker
“Chris’s experience as a marketing leader at several exceptional businesses will help us refine our message to an institutional audience that’s overwhelmed with new information and show tangible examples of how we’ve helped customers like them scale successfully in crypto.”. Floating Point Group (FPG) has appointed Chris...
FinanceFeeds Podcast Ep. #6: Gold-i’s Tom Higgins talks efficiency in FX and inner workings of Crypto Switch
On its sixth episode, the FinanceFeeds Podcast welcomed Tom Higgins, the founder and chief executive of trading systems integration provider, Gold-i. Gold-i is a household name within the FX industry, known for its MetaTrader plug-ins, FX and crypto liquidity management solutions, and business intelligence tools. A frequent attender of trade...
Bitso launches QR code payments for crypto in Argentina
“This is an especially important product offering for Argentina as it provides users protection from the adverse economic factors such as inflation and currency devaluation.”. Bitso has launched a crypto-enabled QR code payments system in Argentina in a move that affects directly its more than one million customers in Argentina...
