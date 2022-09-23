Read full article on original website
A new Mountain Mike's Pizza is coming soon to 670 River Oaks Parkway, becoming its ninth San Jose location.
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Oakland is reporting the largest decline in luxury home sales among the country's 50 most populous metro areas - a 63.9% drop. San Jose is not far behind reporting a 55% drop.
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Environmental Health Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz. Provider Services Contract Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health. Senior Instructional Technician - Mathematics/STEM at Cabrillo College. Treasury Management Associate at...
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Cruz, California
The city of Santa Cruz is located just an hour south of San Francisco, but it feels worlds away from big city life. Instead, it feels like a remote paradise with its redwood mountains, beautiful beaches, and great surf. The city has a long history beginning in 1769 with a...
Full transcript: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s 2022 State of the City
Editor’s Note: This is a transcript of Mayor Sam Liccardo’s full 2022 State of the City address. In my tenure, I’ve had the blessing of serving a wonderful community, beside an incredible team of people. I’ve also been blessed by a wife who has been my confidante, honest critic, sage advisor, and sympathetic ear. Thank you, Jessica, for your unfailing love and support. My folks, Laura and Sal Liccardo, also joined us tonight, and they’ve been amazing role models for me of sacrifice and love. My Mom is also one of the funniest people you’ll ever meet. Lissa and Sam, thank you for reuniting to lead our program, and for keeping it fun. Thanks also to Corinna, Victoria, Pastor Ken, San Jose Jazz, and Tabia for sharing your gifts with us and for enriching our celebration. Finally, my hearty congratulations to our community award winners.
KSBW.com
Central Coast health leaders work to get naloxone to everyone
SALINAS, Calif. — As fentanyl becomes more widespread, there is a push to get naloxone into as many hands as possible. On Friday, naloxone was distributed at the farmers market at the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. Naloxone is a drug that almost instantly reverses the effect of an opioid...
Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A collection of photos at Stanford University from Mexican-American labor organizer and activist Ernesto Galarza is coming to the Watsonville Farmers Market Friday. The enlarged photo exhibit titled "Los Braceros" will be displayed from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit gives the chance for people to learn about the Bracero Program, The post Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Traffic Advisory for Tuesday in Santa Clara Due to Mexico-Colombia Game at Levi's Stadium
A traffic advisory has been issued by the Santa Clara Police Department for Tuesday for Levi's Stadium and the surrounding area due to the soccer match being played there. The soccer match is between the Mexican Men's National Team and the Colombia Men's National Team as part of the MexTour Sendoff Series leading up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Embrace coastal living at this roomy Seabright Santa Cruz home
Are you ready to make your coastal living dreams a reality? Then you won’t want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to call 219 Second Avenue in Santa Cruz home. This classic abode is located in Santa Cruz’s beloved Seabright area, where many of the homes are passed down generationally in this quintessential beach locale.
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Paulina’s Charcuterie Boards are a (cold) cut above
Paulina Hernandez got an unexpected plus from starting her own charcuterie board business three months ago: she got her name back. “When I was little, everyone called me ‘Pauline’ instead of ‘Paulina,’” she said. “It drove me crazy because that is not who I am. I told one of my teachers, ‘I don’t want to be ‘Paulina’ anymore. I just want to be ‘Lina,’ which is what people have called me ever since.”
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighters battle industrial warehouse fire
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose firefighters battled an industrial warehouse fire early Friday morning, getting it under control before anyone got hurt. The fire broke out on Archer Street in the Alviso neighborhood. The flames grew quickly, and was burning near a marina and golf course. By 1 a.m.,...
KSBW.com
Seaside-made beer featured at Monterey Jazz Festival
SEASIDE, Calif. — The 65th Monterey Jazz Festival is underway, and Seaside's Other Brother Beer Company is one of the festival's official beer partners — a new milestone in the company's quick rise in local popularity. Founder and operations manager Michael Nevares and his friends Kevin Brown and...
KSBW.com
Oaxacan owned sneaker shop paves their own path in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — What started with a stimulus check, turned into a dream come true. Four Seaside natives, all of Oaxacan descent, started The Covenant about two years ago. "It feels really amazing to be Latino and doing this, especially for the community. Because we are all born and raised in Seaside. We all know each other it's a small-knit community,” said co-founder Kevin Ramos.
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
benitolink.com
Highway 156 Improvement Project update
In is news release on Sept 22 Caltrans District 5 provided an update on the project to construct a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156, between San Juan Bautista and Hollister saying it continues with clearing operations. This includes the removal of trees, shrubs, and stumps. These clearing activities are nearing completion on the segment between San Juan Creek and Mission Vineyard Rd.
KSBW.com
Alisal Union School District prepares for transitional kindergarten expansion
SALINAS, Calif. — Construction of new classrooms has begun at Dr. Oscar F. Loya Elementary School in Salinas to accommodate California's expansion of transitional kindergarten. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2021 creating universal TK that is being rolled out in phases. It will culminate in the 2025-26...
montereycountyweekly.com
Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.
In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
benitolink.com
Two men steal French bulldog from Hollister home
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Two armed men entered a Hollister home Sept. 15 and stole $10,000 worth of items, including a French bulldog. Amanda Hightower recently moved from Watsonville and said she said didn’t have any negative relationships with anyone. “Someone in the area...
Forward progress stopped for vegetation fire in Carmel Valley
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 2:56 PM- CAL FIRE BEU told KION that the fire is holding at two acres currently. Crews are working on completing containment lines around the perimeter. There are no structure threats at this time. CAL FIRE BEU confirmed that the fire started from a vehicle on the side of The post Forward progress stopped for vegetation fire in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
