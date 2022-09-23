ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Environmental Health Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz. Provider Services Contract Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health. Senior Instructional Technician - Mathematics/STEM at Cabrillo College. Treasury Management Associate at...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Cruz, California

The city of Santa Cruz is located just an hour south of San Francisco, but it feels worlds away from big city life. Instead, it feels like a remote paradise with its redwood mountains, beautiful beaches, and great surf. The city has a long history beginning in 1769 with a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

Full transcript: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s 2022 State of the City

Editor’s Note: This is a transcript of Mayor Sam Liccardo’s full 2022 State of the City address. In my tenure, I’ve had the blessing of serving a wonderful community, beside an incredible team of people. I’ve also been blessed by a wife who has been my confidante, honest critic, sage advisor, and sympathetic ear. Thank you, Jessica, for your unfailing love and support. My folks, Laura and Sal Liccardo, also joined us tonight, and they’ve been amazing role models for me of sacrifice and love. My Mom is also one of the funniest people you’ll ever meet. Lissa and Sam, thank you for reuniting to lead our program, and for keeping it fun. Thanks also to Corinna, Victoria, Pastor Ken, San Jose Jazz, and Tabia for sharing your gifts with us and for enriching our celebration. Finally, my hearty congratulations to our community award winners.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast health leaders work to get naloxone to everyone

SALINAS, Calif. — As fentanyl becomes more widespread, there is a push to get naloxone into as many hands as possible. On Friday, naloxone was distributed at the farmers market at the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. Naloxone is a drug that almost instantly reverses the effect of an opioid...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A collection of photos at Stanford University from Mexican-American labor organizer and activist Ernesto Galarza is coming to the Watsonville Farmers Market Friday. The enlarged photo exhibit titled "Los Braceros" will be displayed from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit gives the chance for people to learn about the Bracero Program, The post Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: Paulina’s Charcuterie Boards are a (cold) cut above

Paulina Hernandez got an unexpected plus from starting her own charcuterie board business three months ago: she got her name back. “When I was little, everyone called me ‘Pauline’ instead of ‘Paulina,’” she said. “It drove me crazy because that is not who I am. I told one of my teachers, ‘I don’t want to be ‘Paulina’ anymore. I just want to be ‘Lina,’ which is what people have called me ever since.”
HOLLISTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose firefighters battle industrial warehouse fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose firefighters battled an industrial warehouse fire early Friday morning, getting it under control before anyone got hurt. The fire broke out on Archer Street in the Alviso neighborhood. The flames grew quickly, and was burning near a marina and golf course. By 1 a.m.,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Seaside-made beer featured at Monterey Jazz Festival

SEASIDE, Calif. — The 65th Monterey Jazz Festival is underway, and Seaside's Other Brother Beer Company is one of the festival's official beer partners — a new milestone in the company's quick rise in local popularity. Founder and operations manager Michael Nevares and his friends Kevin Brown and...
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

Oaxacan owned sneaker shop paves their own path in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. — What started with a stimulus check, turned into a dream come true. Four Seaside natives, all of Oaxacan descent, started The Covenant about two years ago. "It feels really amazing to be Latino and doing this, especially for the community. Because we are all born and raised in Seaside. We all know each other it's a small-knit community,” said co-founder Kevin Ramos.
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Highway 156 Improvement Project update

In is news release on Sept 22 Caltrans District 5 provided an update on the project to construct a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156, between San Juan Bautista and Hollister saying it continues with clearing operations. This includes the removal of trees, shrubs, and stumps. These clearing activities are nearing completion on the segment between San Juan Creek and Mission Vineyard Rd.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.

In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Two men steal French bulldog from Hollister home

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Two armed men entered a Hollister home Sept. 15 and stole $10,000 worth of items, including a French bulldog. Amanda Hightower recently moved from Watsonville and said she said didn’t have any negative relationships with anyone. “Someone in the area...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Forward progress stopped for vegetation fire in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 2:56 PM- CAL FIRE BEU told KION that the fire is holding at two acres currently. Crews are working on completing containment lines around the perimeter. There are no structure threats at this time. CAL FIRE BEU confirmed that the fire started from a vehicle on the side of The post Forward progress stopped for vegetation fire in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA

