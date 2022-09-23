ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Ranked 14th nationally, Northfield volleyball moves to 12-0 with Owatonna sweep

By By JIM REECE
Northfield News
Northfield News
 3 days ago

With a new ranking this week of 14th in the nation, Northfield volleyball took a 3-0 victory over visiting Owatonna Thursday, remaining undefeated without dropping a single set this season.

The team swept Owatonna in winning its 31st straight set and 12th straight match of the year, though heading into a tough Apple Valley tournament Friday and Saturday will provide more tests for the Raiders.

Coach Tim Torstenson said the team played well, made a few errors but the rest of the play was pretty good.

The Raiders took the sweep 25-7, 25-13, 25-15.

Tortenson said the team spread the ball out really well for the hitters and they ran two different defensive rotations, to get some live game experience, in case they need to use these defensive sets in the future.

Senior outside hitter Sydney Jaynes led the team with 11 kills against the Huskies. Senior outside hitter Tegan Timperley had nine kills and sophomore Addison Ertz had five kills.

Sophomore setter Teagan Jaynes led the team with 23 assists. Junior defensive setter/libero Lucy Larson had a team-leading 11 digs.

Jaynes had 10 digs and five aces for the Raiders and Ertz had three blocks.

Northfield has been ranked No. 1 in 4A for two weeks now, he said, and this week was voted to 14th in the nation by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, which selects teams from all competition class sizes across the country. Minnesota-Scores listed Northfield at first among 405 teams in the state, entering Thursday's contest.

He said Apple Valley's tournament is this weekend, and they will be looking to get a win, but it will be a good test to be going up against the seven best teams in 4A overall. The teams include Apple Valley, Wayzata, East Ridge, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Champlin Park, Chaska.

And Northfield.

Torstenson said he wasn't sure if this was his best team to coach at Northfield. It is the first time his team has been ranked first in Minnesota 4A, but a few years ago, he had a team that was ranked nationally, and ranked second in the state, until the pandemic hit.

He said it will just depends on how, and where, the 2022 season ends.

