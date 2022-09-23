Read full article on original website
KTVB
Southern Idaho evening weather: Boise breaks Sept. 27 temperature record
It will feel like fall for the final two days of September. Heading into October, high pressure returns, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70's to low 80's.
University of Idaho may stop providing birth control under state's abortion law
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho sent a letter to employees giving guidance on the state's abortion law and how the school will handle birth control services on campus. According to the university, concerns surrounding threats of felony charges for providers under Idaho state laws following the overturning...
Idaho Today: Today's Adoptable Pet with Idaho Humane Society | September 26, 2022
Kingsley the dog stops by the studio, plus what the benefits are of adopting a senior pet. Visit www.idahohumanesociety.org for more information.
