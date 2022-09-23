Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Madison Comprehensive pockets slim win over New Philadelphia
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Madison Comprehensive wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over New Philadelphia in Ohio boys soccer on September 27. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 2-1 margin over New Philadelphia after the first...
Knox Pages
Charlotte Ruth Vannatta
Charlotte Ruth Vannatta, age 72, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born on April 10, 1950, in Millersburg, Ohio, to the late Leonard and Eva (Crone) Ralston. Charlotte graduated from Utica High School in the...
Knox Pages
Teen Writing Program: Poetry Janett Barragan Miranda (Online- Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County)
The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County continues its collaboration with BreakBread Literacy Project to present a series of "virtual visits" from authors who present free creative writing workshops for teens age 13-18! On Wednesday, September 28th at 7:00pm the Teen Writing Program welcomes Janett Barragán Miranda for...
Knox Pages
Third annual Knox Foodies Food Truck Rally goes international
MOUNT VERNON — Knox Foodies is going international for this year's food truck rally. International food trucks will make a pit stop at Mount Vernon's square on Sunday Oct. 2, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as 13 vendors with options ranging from tacos to Puerto Rican coffee participant.
Knox Pages
Paddle for Heroes introduces Onion Bag project to Mohican & Kokosing River
MOUNT VERNON -- Paddle for Heroes is placing onion litter bag dispenser along the Muskingum Watershed access point to help keep litter out of our waterways. The organization has dispensers placed at every access point along the Kokosing River, Greer Landing and Bridge of Dreams on the Mohican River and several along the Walhonding, Muskingum and Tuscarawas Rivers. The group reports it has seen a drastic reduction in litter on the Kokosing River because of the onion bags being placed at access points.
Knox Pages
Fredericktown council awarded $70K grant from Knox County Foundation
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Village Council was recently awarded $70,000 in grant funding by the Knox County Foundation for its streetscape project. This grant will be used to assist in offsetting the cost of traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Sandusky Street and Main Street, and this improvement will be incorporated into Fredericktown’s Streetscape Project in 2023.
Knox Pages
Knox County GOP headquarters to celebrate grand opening on Oct. 4
MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Republican Party invites the community to join it for the grand opening of our GOP Headquarters for the 2022 general election campaign season. The event will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the new headquarters location at 127 South Main St. in Mount Vernon (the old Creative Foundations facility).
Knox Pages
Knox ESC parent mentor helps with kids’ special needs
MOUNT VERNON – Amanda Gibson knows first-hand the questions some parents have as they try to get help for their special-needs children. “I had to work with school administrators from the time my son was in kindergarten until he was in seventh grade to get him tested for anxiety and ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder),” she said. “A guidance counselor helped me.”
Knox Pages
“How Elections Work In Knox County” set for Oct. 6
MOUNT VERNON — The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County presents a panel discussion with the Knox County Board of Elections staff on "How Elections Work in Knox County." This event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Knox Memorial Building, Veterans...
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon clarifies where money will come from for infrastructure projects
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council members were left wondering how the city was going to pay for several infrastructure projects after the Sept. 12 meeting. Monday's council meeting brought some clarification, but also a bit of confusion.
Knox Pages
Sherrod Brown: Protecting consumers by holding Wall St. accountable
All too often I hear from Ohioans who have been abused by our financial system, which is set up to benefit the biggest banks, at the expense of pretty much everyone else. It’s why last year, after I took over as chair of the Banking and Housing Committee, we started the annual tradition of bringing the CEOs of our country’s biggest banks before the committee, to hold them accountable.
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's Report Sept. 27
MOUNT VERNON -- These reports were filed by the Knox County Sheriff's deputies.
