Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Police Release Weekly Outstanding Warrants List
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 23, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
Indiana woman hit by car on Maui, hospitalized
A motor vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 on Maui, putting a woman in the hospital.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Police ID Skeletal Remains as Missing Elderly Man
Skeletal remains found earlier this month on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona were identified to belong to an 80-year-old man previously reported missing. Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona, was reported as a missing person and was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021, on Kuakini Highway. Positive identification...
KITV.com
Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death
HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police use dental records to identify skeletal remains
The skeletal remains were found on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have identified skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot in Kailua-Kona earlier this month. Police said Friday the remains belong to 80-year-old Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona. He was previously reported missing and was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021 on Kuakini Highway. His...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted the 52-year-old suspect accused in a disturbing abduction and crime spree that’s rattled Hawaii Island. Duncan Mahi was indicted Wednesday on 11 counts, including kidnapping, terroristic threatening and sex assault. Ahead of the indictment, Mahi was in court Wednesday for a...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents
Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigislandnow.com
Search Continues For Man Reported Missing in 2020
Big Island police are again asking the public to help with finding a man who’s been missing for more than two years. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 47-year-old Derek Lee Kalani Aiona was reported missing in August 2020. He is thought to reside in the Puna district; however, he has no known permanent address.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Police Seek Help Finding Missing Pāhoa Man
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Pāhoa man who was last seen five days ago. Fifty-one-year-old Paul Hernandez was last seen Monday in the Kapoho area. He is described as Caucasian, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, fair skin, with light brown and gray hair and green eyes.
New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride
9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the Gloversville fire department Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if...
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police: Firearm involved in shooting death of 12-year-old owned by father
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental and that the firearm was owned by his father. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said...
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
bigislandnow.com
Suspected Kidnapper Forced Teen to Smoke Meth, Court Documents Say
A Hilo man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl over the weekend forced her to smoke methamphetamine out of pipe while driving on Daniel K. Inouye Highway Friday afternoon and shackled her overnight in a school bus, according to a probable cause document filed in Hilo District Court in East Hawai’i Tuesday.
Numerous road signs stolen on Hawaii Island
Many road signs have been stolen in the Kau District and Hawaii Island Police are investigating the theft.
Water main break prompts road closure in Makakilo
A water main break in Makakilo is prompting the street to fully close down.
KITV.com
Multiple weapons charges under consideration in deadly shooting at Big Island Boy Scouts camp
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island are considering 23 firearm-related offenses, including one for criminal negligence, against three men in connection to the deadly shooting at a Boy Scouts camp in late August. All 23 counts have been referred to the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office for review....
Hawaii Teen’s Horror Kidnap Ordeal Revealed in Court Documents
Disturbing details of a Hawaii teen’s harrowing kidnap ordeal have been revealed as police allege the suspect was armed with zip ties, made his victim smoke crystal meth multiple times, and shackled her to a bus. Court documents obtained by Hawaii News Now allege that 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi approached 15-year-old Mikella DeBina and her boyfriend at knifepoint on Friday night, demanding money and their cellphones. Mahi then allegedly told DeBina to tie her boyfriend’s arms and legs with zip ties and tape, warning her that if he got away, “she would die.” Mahi then allegedly abducted DeBina, according to...
Vermont trooper tickets teen for driving 111 mph
Police said Sean Kelly, 17, was clocked driving 46 MPH over the speed limit on I-89.
Comments / 5