Kailua-kona, HI

Comments / 5

bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Police Release Weekly Outstanding Warrants List

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 23, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Police ID Skeletal Remains as Missing Elderly Man

Skeletal remains found earlier this month on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona were identified to belong to an 80-year-old man previously reported missing. Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona, was reported as a missing person and was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021, on Kuakini Highway. Positive identification...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have identified skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot in Kailua-Kona earlier this month. Police said Friday the remains belong to 80-year-old Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona. He was previously reported missing and was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021 on Kuakini Highway. His...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents

Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
KAPAA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Search Continues For Man Reported Missing in 2020

Big Island police are again asking the public to help with finding a man who’s been missing for more than two years. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 47-year-old Derek Lee Kalani Aiona was reported missing in August 2020. He is thought to reside in the Puna district; however, he has no known permanent address.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Police Seek Help Finding Missing Pāhoa Man

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Pāhoa man who was last seen five days ago. Fifty-one-year-old Paul Hernandez was last seen Monday in the Kapoho area. He is described as Caucasian, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, fair skin, with light brown and gray hair and green eyes.
PAHOA, HI
KHON2

23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Suspected Kidnapper Forced Teen to Smoke Meth, Court Documents Say

A Hilo man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl over the weekend forced her to smoke methamphetamine out of pipe while driving on Daniel K. Inouye Highway Friday afternoon and shackled her overnight in a school bus, according to a probable cause document filed in Hilo District Court in East Hawai’i Tuesday.
HILO, HI
TheDailyBeast

Hawaii Teen’s Horror Kidnap Ordeal Revealed in Court Documents

Disturbing details of a Hawaii teen’s harrowing kidnap ordeal have been revealed as police allege the suspect was armed with zip ties, made his victim smoke crystal meth multiple times, and shackled her to a bus. Court documents obtained by Hawaii News Now allege that 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi approached 15-year-old Mikella DeBina and her boyfriend at knifepoint on Friday night, demanding money and their cellphones. Mahi then allegedly told DeBina to tie her boyfriend’s arms and legs with zip ties and tape, warning her that if he got away, “she would die.” Mahi then allegedly abducted DeBina, according to...

