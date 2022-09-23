ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Nonprofit plans to renovate historic Milwaukee theater into a music hub

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A historic site located on Milwaukee's near west side, will soon turn into an all-ages music hub, thanks to a non-profit called West Side Arts Unlimited. The original State Theater was built in 1915 and had a storied history. Once a black and white cinema featuring silent films the venue evolved to host live music over time. In the 1970s, it became a popular nightclub known as 'The Electric Ballroom' and later renamed 'The Palms,' where major classic rock acts like U2, AC/DC and The Police performed before becoming household names.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Gear up for Halloween at the zoo in Racine

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Believe it or not, October has almost arrived. Inevitably tied to October is the spooky Halloween season, and in Racine, they are getting geared up to celebrate at Racine Zoo. Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of Racine Zoo, joined us on Monday, Sept. 29 to discuss Jack-O'-Lantern...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Italian Community Center hosts annual Festa Italiana

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The energy out here is great. There are hundreds of people playing games and enjoying delicious food. The big difference this year is that the festival is being held at the Italian Community Center and not at the Summerfest grounds that you may be used to.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
CBS 58

Milwaukee Brewing Company acquired by new owner, production of beers to continue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Brewing Company has been acquired by Eagle Park Brewing Company, according to a press release from Eagle Park issued on Monday, Sept. 26. The release notes that Eagle Park will acquire Milwaukee Brewing's intellectual property, recipes and branding. Milwaukee Brewing's flagship beers will remain under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: New Techmobile at Racine Public Library!

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser from the Racine Public Library joined us for her monthly segment to discuss new events and happenings at the library!. They have a brand new techmobile! You can request it or the bookbike to attend an event you host by following the below link:
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Forest Therapy Series & More!

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Our friend Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about some fun upcoming events. First, we discussed the Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival. River Bend Nature Center hosts its annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival soon! During the free...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Local organization distributing free diapers and wipes this Tuesday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The number of families in need of basic child care supplies can be shocking to many, as one in three American families don't have enough diapers to keep their baby clean, dry and healthy. One organization is aiming to help improve that number, one diaper at a time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Theaters#Performing#Musical Theater#Milwaukee Rep Theater#Cbs#Associated Bank#Milwaukee Rep
CBS 58

Milwaukee's oldest LGBTQ bar, This is It!, celebrates 54th birthday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Drinks have been flowing for more than half a century at this Milwaukee staple -- "This Is It!," off of Wells Street near Cathedral Square, celebrated its 54th birthday Thursday. This Is It! is not only Milwaukee's longest-running LGBTQ+ bar, but it's the oldest in Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: The Cavon Walker Collection

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Camryn Thomas-Walker of the The Cavon Walker Collection joined CBS 58 in studio for a segment on Racine & Me. Walker says he started sewing in 2013-2014 and would often customize brims on baseball caps and change the fabric on the brim. His own collection...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

School Bulletin: Kindergartners 'Blooming with Knowledge'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The kindergartners at West Bend's McLane Elementary have already made their mark on the school in just the first two weeks of the term. Not to worry though, this paint job was sanctioned. "The very first time they came to art for the school year, they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS 58

Medical examiner called to homicide near 53rd and Villard

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the scene of a homicide near 53rd and Villard Sunday, Sept. 25 at 8:35 a.m. The ME says the victim is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man. Milwaukee police are investigating. An autopsy will be tomorrow, Sept. 26.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Milkmen celebrate Hispanic heritage as 'Los Lecheros”

FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The baseball team The Milwaukee Milkmen became Los Lecheros de Milwaukee for the first time this season. It's all part of a celebration of Hispanic Heritage. About 30% of baseball players in the MLB are Latino. That number only keeps growing, just like the Latino...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate multiple homicides from Friday-Sunday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating six separate homicides that happened throughout Friday to Sunday. The first one happened near 8th and Atkinson. Police say the victim is a 25-year-old male. It happened Friday, Sept. 23 at 12:23 p.m., according to police. 36th and Galena:. The next one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine Fire Department awarded $2.7M to hire 9 new firefighters

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The city of Racine has been awarded $2,743,227 to hire additional firefighters. The money was awarded from FEMA through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants (SAFER). SAFER grants were created to increase or maintain the number of trained firefighters available in communities in an effort to reduce response times.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy