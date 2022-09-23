Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Nonprofit plans to renovate historic Milwaukee theater into a music hub
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A historic site located on Milwaukee's near west side, will soon turn into an all-ages music hub, thanks to a non-profit called West Side Arts Unlimited. The original State Theater was built in 1915 and had a storied history. Once a black and white cinema featuring silent films the venue evolved to host live music over time. In the 1970s, it became a popular nightclub known as 'The Electric Ballroom' and later renamed 'The Palms,' where major classic rock acts like U2, AC/DC and The Police performed before becoming household names.
CBS 58
It is officially autumn and the Fall Street Festival aims to celebrate the occasion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures continue to trend cooler than they were two weeks ago, it feels like the perfect time to celebrate the coziness of autumn in Wisconsin. The Fall Street Festival in Port Washington is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon until 6:00 p.m....
CBS 58
Gear up for Halloween at the zoo in Racine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Believe it or not, October has almost arrived. Inevitably tied to October is the spooky Halloween season, and in Racine, they are getting geared up to celebrate at Racine Zoo. Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of Racine Zoo, joined us on Monday, Sept. 29 to discuss Jack-O'-Lantern...
CBS 58
Italian Community Center hosts annual Festa Italiana
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The energy out here is great. There are hundreds of people playing games and enjoying delicious food. The big difference this year is that the festival is being held at the Italian Community Center and not at the Summerfest grounds that you may be used to.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Brewing Company acquired by new owner, production of beers to continue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Brewing Company has been acquired by Eagle Park Brewing Company, according to a press release from Eagle Park issued on Monday, Sept. 26. The release notes that Eagle Park will acquire Milwaukee Brewing's intellectual property, recipes and branding. Milwaukee Brewing's flagship beers will remain under...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: New Techmobile at Racine Public Library!
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser from the Racine Public Library joined us for her monthly segment to discuss new events and happenings at the library!. They have a brand new techmobile! You can request it or the bookbike to attend an event you host by following the below link:
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Forest Therapy Series & More!
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Our friend Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about some fun upcoming events. First, we discussed the Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival. River Bend Nature Center hosts its annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival soon! During the free...
CBS 58
Local organization distributing free diapers and wipes this Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The number of families in need of basic child care supplies can be shocking to many, as one in three American families don't have enough diapers to keep their baby clean, dry and healthy. One organization is aiming to help improve that number, one diaper at a time.
CBS 58
Milwaukee's oldest LGBTQ bar, This is It!, celebrates 54th birthday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Drinks have been flowing for more than half a century at this Milwaukee staple -- "This Is It!," off of Wells Street near Cathedral Square, celebrated its 54th birthday Thursday. This Is It! is not only Milwaukee's longest-running LGBTQ+ bar, but it's the oldest in Wisconsin...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: The Cavon Walker Collection
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Camryn Thomas-Walker of the The Cavon Walker Collection joined CBS 58 in studio for a segment on Racine & Me. Walker says he started sewing in 2013-2014 and would often customize brims on baseball caps and change the fabric on the brim. His own collection...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs iconic Led Zeppelin music
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A unique musical mashup from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last night, on Sept. 23. "In the days of my youth I was told what it means to be a man." You guessed it-- that's the music of 1970's rock gods Led Zeppelin. MSO created a program...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Kindergartners 'Blooming with Knowledge'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The kindergartners at West Bend's McLane Elementary have already made their mark on the school in just the first two weeks of the term. Not to worry though, this paint job was sanctioned. "The very first time they came to art for the school year, they...
CBS 58
'We don't want it to be a secret anymore': UWM at Waukesha Field Station is a hidden treasure
OCCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nestled away in quiet Lake Country, the UWM at Waukesha Field Station acts as a nature sanctuary for students and community members alike. Open to the public with 3.5-miles of hiking trails, a historic kiln, an over 200-year-old oak tree and so much more, those in charge of the field station hope the public will take notice.
CBS 58
Medical examiner called to homicide near 53rd and Villard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the scene of a homicide near 53rd and Villard Sunday, Sept. 25 at 8:35 a.m. The ME says the victim is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man. Milwaukee police are investigating. An autopsy will be tomorrow, Sept. 26.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Milkmen celebrate Hispanic heritage as 'Los Lecheros”
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The baseball team The Milwaukee Milkmen became Los Lecheros de Milwaukee for the first time this season. It's all part of a celebration of Hispanic Heritage. About 30% of baseball players in the MLB are Latino. That number only keeps growing, just like the Latino...
CBS 58
Kenosha begins 3-year $100 million fiberoptic infrastructure project; promises faster internet
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Friday, Sept. 23, the city of Kenosha geared up for faster internet after partnering with outside help, starting a $100 million project over the span of three years. The city partnered with SiFi networks, a privately-owned telecommunications company. "It's two things -- its equity, for...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate multiple homicides from Friday-Sunday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating six separate homicides that happened throughout Friday to Sunday. The first one happened near 8th and Atkinson. Police say the victim is a 25-year-old male. It happened Friday, Sept. 23 at 12:23 p.m., according to police. 36th and Galena:. The next one...
CBS 58
Racine Fire Department awarded $2.7M to hire 9 new firefighters
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The city of Racine has been awarded $2,743,227 to hire additional firefighters. The money was awarded from FEMA through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants (SAFER). SAFER grants were created to increase or maintain the number of trained firefighters available in communities in an effort to reduce response times.
CBS 58
Milwaukee-based medical college receives $5 million to combat high suicide rates
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In an attempt to bolster the ongoing fight against high suicide rates across the city, state and region, the Medical College of Wisconsin has received a $5 million grant. MCW issued a press release on Friday, Sept. 23 to celebrate the investment, made by Billie Kubly...
CBS 58
Democrats, Republicans denounce swastika displayed at West Bend Farmers Market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Imagine walking around a farmer's market and coming across a swastika. Viewers who wished to remain anonymous sent CBS 58 News what they're calling disturbing images showing just that from the West Bend Farmers Market Saturday morning, on Sept. 24. People say it was...
