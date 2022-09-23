Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge spoils Helias' homecoming, takes control of CMAC race
On a night of royalty at Helias, it was Rock Bridge who reigned Friday with a 31-20 road win in the Crusaders’ homecoming game. Rock Bridge improved to 4-1 overall and is now in full possession of first place in the Central Missouri Activities Conference with a 4-0 mark.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge's Allen scores four goals against Liberty
Rock Bridge boys soccer beat Liberty 5-0 in dominant fashion, with Cooper Allen filling the stat sheet with four goals. The Bruins scored with 19 minutes left in the first half to make it 1-0. Just nine minutes later, Allen ripped a free kick from 30 yards out to beat the keeper to make it 2-0.
Columbia Missourian
Boonville Pirates struggle against high-flying Blair Oaks Falcons offense
Blair Oaks hosted Boonville Friday night and had absolutely no mercy for its guests, decimating the Pirates defense and coming up with a 52-13 win. The Falcons are now 5-0 this season and sit comfortably atop the Tri-County Conference. Boonville falls to 3-2 on the year. The Falcons offense wasted...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri tennis dominates Bellarmine in home doubleheader
Missouri tennis improved to 4-0 on the season with two wins over Bellarmine on Saturday in Columbia. The Tigers won all 12 singles matches and went 4-2 in doubles play en route to a pair of 7-0 victories.
Columbia Missourian
Rocking the Boat
As Fall begins, teams continue to try to either continue their success or turn their seasons around. Tolton continued their winning ways on homecoming, beating Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 63-0. Helias Catholic’s homecoming, however, did not end on a bright note, as the Crusaders lost 31-0 to Rock Bridge. Capital City won their matchup with intra-city rival Jefferson City 28-7. Centralia lost their first game of the season to Monroe City 28-7, and Fulton continues to struggle this year, as the Hornets dropped their fifth straight game of the season to Moberly, 28-14. Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents ‘Under the Lights’
Columbia Missourian
Harrisburg earns homecoming victory
Salisbury quarterback Ryan Binder's tremendous season stalled Friday as the Panthers lost to Harrisburg 14-12. Binder came into this game with over 1,000 passing yards this season, but couldn't overcome the Bulldogs as the Panthers (3-2) suffered their second loss of the season.
Columbia Missourian
Mistakes, lack of discipline doom Missouri in Auburn loss
Even before Nathaniel Peat dropped the ball, mental and physical mistakes haunted Missouri. Even before an offsides penalty gave Auburn kicker Anders Carlson a second chance at a field goal in overtime.
Columbia Missourian
Hallsville football dominates Eldon
Eldon welcomed Hallsville for its homecoming game, losing 44-14. Eldon entered Friday's game with a 3-1 record and Hallsville at 2-2. . Eldon took the early lead with a touchdown run by Krystopher Shepard. Hallsville responded with three-unanswered touchdown drives, making it 22-6 at the half.
Columbia Missourian
Fumbling at the finish
Missouri football opened Southeastern Conference play Saturday in Auburn, and the highs and lows of in-conference football came out in full force during its 17-14 loss in overtime. Missouri and Auburn fought through regulation, and the game was tied at 14 entering overtime. Auburn kicked a field goal on their...
Columbia Missourian
Fulton's defense struggles against Moberly
Fulton football (0-5) answered Moberly's (3-2) aggressive offense through the first half but couldn’t see it through to the end where it lost 28-14. Moberly capitalized on Fulton’s lack of yardage in its first-half possessions, resulting to points on the board early. A successful pass from quarterback Collin Huffman to wide receiver Derieus Wallace kicked off the Spartans’ offensive momentum and set the tone for the game.
Columbia Missourian
Centralia falls to Monroe City; no longer unbeaten
Centralia saw its four-game winning streak come to an end Friday with a 28-7 loss to undefeated Monroe City. Centralia (4-1), second in its class, expected a tough fight, as Monroe City is currently ranked No. 1 overall in Class 1. In the pregame radio show on KTCM, Monroe City’s Coach Charles David Kirby said his team needed to “play fast and physical,” and “focus on [them]selves.”
Columbia Missourian
Missouri pass rush has chance to shine at Jordan-Hare
Down 21-6 with the ball in the third quarter, Auburn had a chance to come back last week against Penn State. Quarterback TJ Finley set up in shotgun, looking to extend the drive on third-and-12 from his own 35. Finley took the snap and barely had time to look up...
Columbia Missourian
Auburn 17, Missouri 14 (Final)
11 a.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama | TV: ESPN | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). Auburn, Anders Carlson 39-yard field goal. Auburn 17, Missouri 14. Second quarter. 0:30: Missouri, Brady Cook 1-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Missouri 14, Auburn 14. 9:34: Missouri,...
Columbia Missourian
Robert Earl (Rob) Hamilton, July 5, 1970 — Aug. 31, 2022
Rob was a fun-loving, hard-working, personable guy who was much loved by his wife Amy (Davis) of Lee’s Summit, his son Matt of Tuscumbia, Alabama, his daughter Julia of Columbia, his mother and step-father, Mary and Les Sapp of Columbia, and his sisters Teresa Hundelt of Renton, Washington, and Debbie (Paul) Thompson, also of Columbia. He also leaves behind five nieces and a nephew. His father, John Hamilton, preceded him in death. Rob was living in Lee’s Summit at the time of his death, however, he spent most of his life in Columbia, having gone to Rock Bridge Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and graduating from Rock Bridge High School in 1989.
Columbia Missourian
TRYPS Children's Theater hosts kickoff event for Walk to End Alzheimer's
Columbia residents gathered at TRYPS Children's Theater on Sunday for the annual kickoff party for the Columbia Walk to End Alzheimer's that is set to take place at Faurot Field, Saturday, Oct. 8. Volunteers arrived dressed in purple, the official color for the Alzheimer's movement, and were eager to provide...
Columbia Missourian
Anna Shaw (McCalla) Noren Nov. 7, 1921 — Sept. 17, 2022
Anna Shaw (McCalla) Noren died on September 17, 2022, at the Lenoir REACH center in Columbia, Missouri with her faithful daughter Laura at her side. She was born on her family farm near Chillicothe, Ohio on November 7, 1921, to Ralph and Anna Ethel (Stratton) McCalla. She joyfully celebrated her 100th birthday in 2021 with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Columbia Missourian
The Mid-Missouri Pride Parade takes on Broadway
The first inaugural Mid-Missouri Pride Parade walked, danced and rolled through downtown on Sunday in Columbia. Hundreds lined Tenth Street and Broadway Avenue to kick off the second day of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest, which lasted around 45 minutes. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe made an appearance in an old red car, waving a pride flag.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Sept. 24, 2022
Sylvia Joan Hane, 85, of Columbia died Sept. 23, 2022. Services will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West. Cora Z. Kasmann, 92, formerly of Columbia died Sept. 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri author warns that 'a culture of conspiracy' endangers the country
Conspiracies are real, but the attempts to explain them are conspiracy theories, St. Louis writer Sarah Kendzior told an audience of 30 Thursday at Skylark Bookshop in downtown Columbia. Sometimes those theories are accurate, but they can often be dangerous and misleading.
Columbia Missourian
Truman Veterans' Hospital hosts local art competition
Army veteran William Carter has loved assembling model cars since he was 12 years old. In the five model car shows he’s entered, Carter has never placed lower than third. The firefighter, who served in Iraq from 2003 to 2005, likes to replicate cars and trucks he admires. He finds a sense of nostalgia in creating.
