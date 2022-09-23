ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

MU football target Lindsey comped to former Georgia standout Walker

Growing up, TJ Lindsey was always told collegiate offers would be on the table. Now in his junior year of high school, the Class of 2024 edge rusher holds interest from 12 programs, including Missouri. Chief of player personnel Ryan Trichel was Lindsey’s primary contact in the first steps of...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Missouri's heartbreaker at Auburn

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the seventh episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers recap one of the wildest endings in recent Missouri football history as Nathaniel Peat fumbled the ball into the...
AUBURN, AL
Columbia Missourian

Battle softball hangs on against Jefferson City; Tolton softball routs New Bloomfield

Battle softball improved to 10-10 overall and 3-3 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play with a 2-1 road victory against Jefferson City on Tuesday. Senior Chelsea Gleba had an RBI single in the top of the third inning to put the Spartans up 1-0. Battle held Jefferson City without a hit until the fourth inning, extending its lead to 2-0 in the sixth.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia College women's golf stays unbeaten with win in MVC Big Muddy Shootout

No. 24 Columbia College women’s golf picked up an easy victory in the MVC Big Muddy Shootout in Marshall, keeping the Cougars unbeaten to start the year. Following a record-setting performance in the WWU Fall Invitational last week, Columbia showed no signs of a hangover, shooting a 328 to win the shootout by 12 strokes over second-place Central Methodist.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Game time set for MU's matchup in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Missouri men’s basketball will face Iowa State for a second consecutive season in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. This season’s matchup will tip off at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers lost to the Cyclones 67-50 in Ames, Iowa, last season. MU’s last victory in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Blacksmith art endures through Washington Forge in Washington, Mo.

After Pat McCarty attended his first meeting with the Blacksmiths Association of Missouri in 1981, he was hooked. At first, it was just a hobby. McCarty would head to the wooden shed he built himself and experiment with metals. But as time passed, people began to notice his work. They...
WASHINGTON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge girls tennis cruises to comfortable crosstown win over Hickman

Crowds of families lined up outside the courts at Hickman High School on Tuesday to watch the Kewpies girls tennis team face off against rival Rock Bridge in a highly-anticipated dual. Cheers for both teams filled the air, with spectators shouting words of support throughout the game, either yelling “Go...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'SEC Nation' scraps plans to host pregame show at MU

“SEC Nation,” the Saturday morning college football pregame show on SEC Network, was set to host its show in Columbia this weekend before MU’s night game against No. 1 Georgia but changed plans after the Tigers’ OT loss at Auburn, a source told the Post-Dispatch. SEC Network...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU announces new inductees for hall of fame

MU athletics announced five former athletes and one coach will be named to the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 is the 32nd group to be enshrined. The induction ceremony will take place November 18 at the Missouri Theatre. The event has free admission and is open for anyone to attend.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Black Bear Cider brings authentic hard apple cider to St. Louis

John Stark Logan was born into a world of apples. His grandfather, father and uncle all worked at the family commercial fruit tree business that specialized in cultivating apple varieties. His mother brought apples to his football games for teammates to share. In college, he took up winemaking, experimenting with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Lack of wealth wealth just might be intertwined with violence in Columbia

I had an interesting conversation the other day with a fellow Columbian about the continued violence and shootings in the city. Her position was that the violence we are experiencing is a matter of a lack of respect that people have. She was convinced that parents have failed to teach their children to be respectful and that the root of the problem lies in a lack of home-training that plagues certain areas of our city.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Ronald James Crouse Oct. 26, 1941 — Sept. 23, 2022

Ronald James Crouse, 80, of Columbia, MO, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia with a visitation starting at Noon.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

St. Louis father sentenced in death of boy who disappeared in 2003

CLAYTON, Mo. — A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of his 9-year-old disabled son, who disappeared nearly 20 years ago. Dawan Ferguson, of St. Louis, was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted in July of first-degree murder nearly two decades after his son, Christopher, disappeared. The boy's body has never been found.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Female-owned distillery in Labadie offers spirits with distinctive flavors

Christina Svetz was in the restaurant industry as a bartender for about 17 years before she was offered an apprenticeship at the Samuel Berton Distillery in Labadie. During the three-year apprenticeship, she grew to love the art of distilling and eventually bought the company. Samuel Berton Distilling was founded by...
LABADIE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Family-owned company offers hand-mixed dry soup and dip mixes

A love of gardening led to a business for Linda and Vern Thompson selling pickles, jams, and pickled vegetables. As their business grew, the Thompsons started to sell dry dip and soup mixes. Thirty years later, Thompson Farm Soups & More in Wentzville continues to thrive under the current owner,...
WENTZVILLE, MO

