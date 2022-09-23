Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
MU football target Lindsey comped to former Georgia standout Walker
Growing up, TJ Lindsey was always told collegiate offers would be on the table. Now in his junior year of high school, the Class of 2024 edge rusher holds interest from 12 programs, including Missouri. Chief of player personnel Ryan Trichel was Lindsey’s primary contact in the first steps of...
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Missouri's heartbreaker at Auburn
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the seventh episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers recap one of the wildest endings in recent Missouri football history as Nathaniel Peat fumbled the ball into the...
Battle softball hangs on against Jefferson City; Tolton softball routs New Bloomfield
Battle softball improved to 10-10 overall and 3-3 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play with a 2-1 road victory against Jefferson City on Tuesday. Senior Chelsea Gleba had an RBI single in the top of the third inning to put the Spartans up 1-0. Battle held Jefferson City without a hit until the fourth inning, extending its lead to 2-0 in the sixth.
Rajoy saves Columbia men’s soccer against Grand View
Erik Rajoy scored a goal in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 winfor Columbia College men’s soccer against Grand View on Tuesday. The Cougars have now won their last three meetings against Grand View.
Columbia College women's golf stays unbeaten with win in MVC Big Muddy Shootout
No. 24 Columbia College women’s golf picked up an easy victory in the MVC Big Muddy Shootout in Marshall, keeping the Cougars unbeaten to start the year. Following a record-setting performance in the WWU Fall Invitational last week, Columbia showed no signs of a hangover, shooting a 328 to win the shootout by 12 strokes over second-place Central Methodist.
Game time set for MU's matchup in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Missouri men’s basketball will face Iowa State for a second consecutive season in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. This season’s matchup will tip off at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers lost to the Cyclones 67-50 in Ames, Iowa, last season. MU’s last victory in...
Blacksmith art endures through Washington Forge in Washington, Mo.
After Pat McCarty attended his first meeting with the Blacksmiths Association of Missouri in 1981, he was hooked. At first, it was just a hobby. McCarty would head to the wooden shed he built himself and experiment with metals. But as time passed, people began to notice his work. They...
Rock Bridge girls tennis cruises to comfortable crosstown win over Hickman
Crowds of families lined up outside the courts at Hickman High School on Tuesday to watch the Kewpies girls tennis team face off against rival Rock Bridge in a highly-anticipated dual. Cheers for both teams filled the air, with spectators shouting words of support throughout the game, either yelling “Go...
Three Columbia College athletes receive conference player of the week awards
For the second week in a row, a trio of Columbia College athletes across two sports were named American Midwest Conference Players of the Week. Volleyball once again had two players receive the award, while women’s golf also received an honor. Sude Gundogan was named AMC Attacker of the...
'SEC Nation' scraps plans to host pregame show at MU
“SEC Nation,” the Saturday morning college football pregame show on SEC Network, was set to host its show in Columbia this weekend before MU’s night game against No. 1 Georgia but changed plans after the Tigers’ OT loss at Auburn, a source told the Post-Dispatch. SEC Network...
MU announces new inductees for hall of fame
MU athletics announced five former athletes and one coach will be named to the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 is the 32nd group to be enshrined. The induction ceremony will take place November 18 at the Missouri Theatre. The event has free admission and is open for anyone to attend.
Black Bear Cider brings authentic hard apple cider to St. Louis
John Stark Logan was born into a world of apples. His grandfather, father and uncle all worked at the family commercial fruit tree business that specialized in cultivating apple varieties. His mother brought apples to his football games for teammates to share. In college, he took up winemaking, experimenting with...
Old barnwood becomes new furniture at Green Meadow Barn Co. in Fulton
Carolyn Linton’s first piece of furniture was built when she was fresh out of college. She wanted a cabinet cupboard made for the family television that wouldn’t be focused entirely on the TV.
Lack of wealth wealth just might be intertwined with violence in Columbia
I had an interesting conversation the other day with a fellow Columbian about the continued violence and shootings in the city. Her position was that the violence we are experiencing is a matter of a lack of respect that people have. She was convinced that parents have failed to teach their children to be respectful and that the root of the problem lies in a lack of home-training that plagues certain areas of our city.
Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate: Discover a delicious St. Louis staple
Above the production floor in a St. Louis factory on The Hill, a sign reads, “Shh... Oompa Loompas Sleeping.”. The reference is a nod to the popular fantasy film for children, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”. Of course there are no oompa loompas at the Chocolate Chocolate...
Ronald James Crouse Oct. 26, 1941 — Sept. 23, 2022
Ronald James Crouse, 80, of Columbia, MO, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia with a visitation starting at Noon.
St. Louis father sentenced in death of boy who disappeared in 2003
CLAYTON, Mo. — A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of his 9-year-old disabled son, who disappeared nearly 20 years ago. Dawan Ferguson, of St. Louis, was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted in July of first-degree murder nearly two decades after his son, Christopher, disappeared. The boy's body has never been found.
Female-owned distillery in Labadie offers spirits with distinctive flavors
Christina Svetz was in the restaurant industry as a bartender for about 17 years before she was offered an apprenticeship at the Samuel Berton Distillery in Labadie. During the three-year apprenticeship, she grew to love the art of distilling and eventually bought the company. Samuel Berton Distilling was founded by...
Family-owned company offers hand-mixed dry soup and dip mixes
A love of gardening led to a business for Linda and Vern Thompson selling pickles, jams, and pickled vegetables. As their business grew, the Thompsons started to sell dry dip and soup mixes. Thirty years later, Thompson Farm Soups & More in Wentzville continues to thrive under the current owner,...
Lisa Ann Kirschner May 9, 1974 – Sept. 19, 2022
Lisa Ann Kirschner, 48, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Boone Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
