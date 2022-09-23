Read full article on original website
Related
The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama
Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
Dozens Of Don’t Worry Darling Crew Members Share Statement After Reports Of On Set ‘Screaming Match’ Between Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde Rolled Around
Numerous Don't Worry Darling crew members signed off on a statement that addresses the latest alleged controversy.
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
Chris Pine Was A Last Minute No-Show on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama, So Kathy Griffin Filled in and Brought Spit Jokes with Her
Chris Pine was a “last-minute” no-show on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but Kathy Griffin was on hand to save the day. The comedian, who was pulled-in to fill Pine’s spot on Wednesday (Sept. 21), joked about the actor’s absence, telling the audience Pine was skipping Kimmel’s show because he was afraid of talking about drama surrounding his new film, Don’t Worry Darling.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Florence Pugh Sings Full Version Of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Song Written By Harry Styles
The trailers leading up to the release of Don’t Worry Darling all featured snippets of Florence Pugh singing “With You All The Time,” the song written by Harry Styles for the movie. Upon the film’s release on September 23, the complete version dropped. Florence sings the full version of the “trigger song” for the soundtrack.
EW.com
Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde won't say she 'fired' Shia LaBeouf: 'I chose my actress'
To worry or not to worry, darling? Olivia Wilde seemed to be in the latter class Wednesday night, as the filmmaker coolly broke down the drama surrounding her new movie on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Colbert pressed the actress-director on the heavily discussed reports of tensions on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zendaya forced to respond to claims she ’threw shade’ at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt in video
People are remembering the famous viral video of Zendaya sitting with Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at a Michael Kors fashion show. The moment first went viral back in 2018, when the three A-listers sat front row at the New York Fashion Week event. While Blake and Emily could be...
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Frequent Disappearances Caused a ‘Screaming Match’ With Florence Pugh on Don’t Worry Darling Set: Report
Don’t Worry Darling? Too late, we’re worried. Capping off the drama surrounding the September theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling, a new report states that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into in a “screaming match” while on set. The reason? Wilde’s frequent disappearances with co-star Harry Styles.
Florence Pugh Deserves So Much Better Than ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
If you have had access to social media in the past few months, then you’re more than likely aware of Don’t Worry Darling—or at least the drama that has been surrounding it from the moment it went into production. Olivia Wilde’s follow-up to Booksmart is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, though, increasingly, not for positive reasons. The buzz is mostly owed to the behind-the-scenes chaos that has been gossiped about and scrutinized for more than two years.I’m not here to ramble about all of the things that have gone nightmarishly sideways with the film. (I...
Paris Hilton Walks the Versace Runway in Her Signature Pink Sparkles
She made the color pink—and spangled minidresses—a way of life in the early Noughties, and now Paris Hilton has brought her signature aesthetic to Donatella’s Versace runway in Milan. The original reality TV queen joined supermodels including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and EmRata on the catwalk, wearing a tiny pink dress with a fingerless gloves and a pair of Day-Glo pink stilettos that would have fit right into her The Simple Life wardrobe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florence Pugh Shares Photo With Olivia Wilde Amid Don’t Worry Darling Gossip
Watch: All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!. All is well in the town of Victory. Florence Pugh shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Don't Worry Darling, out in theaters now, including one image with director Olivia Wilde—who has been the subject of rumors regarding onset drama with the actress. The Midsommar star shared a screenshot of a monitor which shows her in character alongside Wilde, who also acts in the movie, while tagging the director in the Instagram post.
Rita Hayworth Had to Change More Than Just Her Name When She Began in Hollywood
Rita Hayworth is one of the most notable Hollywood stars of her time, but she had to change a few things about herself to achieve her high status.
Brad Pitt picks the men he believes are ‘the most handsome in the world’
Brad Pitt, who is often listed as one of the most handsome men in the world, has named two other stars he believes are worthy of the title.The Bullet Train star, who recently launched his own genderless skincare line, shared his thoughts on who he thinks are the best-looking men, both past and present.In a video posted by US Vogue on Instagram, Pitt, 58, said his picks were the late Paul Newman and his good friend George Clooney.Explaining why his first choice was Newman, who died in 2008 at the age of 83, Pitt said: “You know in the...
Pierce Brosnan Poses With Sons Dylan & Paris For ‘GQ’ As They Call Him The ‘Nicest Guy’
Pierce Brosnan and his sons all looked incredibly handsome for a new story in GQ, published on Thursday, September 22. The James Bond alum, 69, sat between both of his good-looking sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, for a new photo where they all dressed in matching beige outfits. The three men posed for a series of photos in matching outfits, including an all-white look on the beach. Aside from the matching outfits, they also had two more shots where they sported different-colored plaid jackets and another where Dylan and Paris rocked fur coats, while the actor donned a black suit with red gems on the trim.
Special Effects? 'Kardashians' Fans Speculate Editors Gave Kim A 'CGI Tear' As She Gets Emotional Over Khloé's Heartbreak & Tristan's Paternity Scandal
Another day, another wild Kardashian theory. Fans of the famous family's Hulu series are questioning whether editors stepped in to enhance an emotional scene featured in the season 2 premiere, RadarOnline.com has learned. A TikTok user has gone viral after sharing a 24-second clip in which Kim Kardashian becomes upset...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director protected her from unfair studio pressure to lose weight
Recently, Jurassic World: Dominion brought the initial story of the franchise created by and adapted from a Michael Crichton book to a conclusion. It had good moments, bad and baffling ones, and, behind the scenes, some directorial kindness for the cast. Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard reveals in a...
Don’t Worry Darling review – Styles over substance
Olivia Wilde’s follow-up to her gleefully wayward directorial debut Booksmart has style to spare. From the honey-kissed sun-and-sand colour palette of sky blue and golden optimism to the costume work – a dream wardrobe of fitted 1950s cocktail dresses, accessorised with Brylcreemed boys in slick suits – the movie looks too good to be true. And that’s rather the point. If we’ve learned anything about 1950s picket fence perfection from American cinema, it’s that things are rarely quite as glossy and flawless as they initially seem.
NOT FOR EXTERNAL USE ‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through...
Comments / 0