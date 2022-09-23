Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
A judge says he will be 'forced' to give Rudy Giuliani jail time unless the former mayor pays his ex-wife $225,000 by next month
Judith Giuliani said in a lawsuit that her ex-husband has fallen behind on alimony payments totaling $262,000, The New York Post reported.
Former January 6 committee staffer says texts show evidence of ‘attempted coup’ – live
Denver Riggleman tells 60 Minutes that texts from Mark Meadows amounted to a ‘roadmap to an attempted coup’
Toddler Allegedly Pushed Into Lake Michigan by Aunt Has Died
A 3-year-old boy whose aunt allegedly pushed him off a pier into Lake Michigan last week has died, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday. Victoria Moreno, 34, is accused of shoving Josiah Brown into the water on Sept. 19, then standing there without helping as the toddler struggled for his life. The child was rescued by divers about 30 minutes later and was rushed to the hospital. Moreno told police that Brown, who was known as “JoJo,” according to a fundraiser set up by the boy’s godfather, had been “acting up,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the investigation. In court, a lawyer for Moreno, who remains detained without bail, argued for leniency, saying she is mentally ill.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
