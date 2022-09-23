ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Allegedly Pushed Into Lake Michigan by Aunt Has Died

A 3-year-old boy whose aunt allegedly pushed him off a pier into Lake Michigan last week has died, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday. Victoria Moreno, 34, is accused of shoving Josiah Brown into the water on Sept. 19, then standing there without helping as the toddler struggled for his life. The child was rescued by divers about 30 minutes later and was rushed to the hospital. Moreno told police that Brown, who was known as “JoJo,” according to a fundraiser set up by the boy’s godfather, had been “acting up,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the investigation. In court, a lawyer for Moreno, who remains detained without bail, argued for leniency, saying she is mentally ill.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
