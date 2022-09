Kevin Durant continues to be mad on Twitter dot com. ESPN recently came out with their annual list of the top 100 players in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant fell out of the top five and was placed at No. 8 by ESPN’s expert voting panel. He was behind Jayson Tatum (No. 7), LeBron James (No. 6), Steph Curry (No. 5), Joel Embiid (No. 4), Luka Doncic (No. 3), Nikola Jokic (No. 2), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 1).

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO