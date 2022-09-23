ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Madison Daily Leader

Rutland natives become Guinness World Record holders

Harry Johnson was a rural mail carrier in the Rutland area a century ago. That tidbit of historical information might have been forgotten, especially since he and his wife Della moved to California in 1941 with their two youngest daughters, Doris and Jewell. However, Johnson left behind two daughters, one of whom made Madison her home for 83 years – Marcene Scully.
KELOLAND TV

What’s next for pools in Sioux Falls? Share your ideas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls wants suggestions about the future of aquatics facilities in the city. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation says the community engagement process to create a vision for addressing aging City aquatic facilities continues next week with a second round of public meetings.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Amazon fulfillment center starting operations in a few weeks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Look for a lot more activity taking place soon at the new Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls. The company announced today that it will start initial operations in a few weeks, with the intent of being up and running next year. Amazon’s announcement...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Longtime KELOLAND employee to enter local bowling hall of fame

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A longtime KELOLAND Media Group employee will be inducted this weekend into a local hall of fame. In his 20 year career, Mark Olen has worked as both a camera operator and video editor. He’s a mainstay both behind the scenes of local television and in local bowling.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Van Den Berg goes on trip of a lifetime

SIOUX CENTER—Midwest Honor Flight provided the journey of a lifetime for Vietnam War veteran Ran Van Den Berg on Sept. 10. For one day’s trip, the 71-year-old Sioux Center native got to see a lot around Washington, D.C. Of course, one of the highlights of his time there...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Van Maanen is new Creative Living worker

REGIONAL—Shannon Van Maanen did not need to stray far from home to get her start as a full-time licensed master social worker. The Rock Valley native is the newest counseling staff member with Creative Living Center, which is headquartered in the Sioux County community. Van Maanen works with people...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls iron company visible all across the country

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new industrial park broke ground in Sioux Falls this week for the future new headquarters of Maguire Iron. It’s a company with a long local history. “Our family and our company has been based in Sioux Falls for over 60 years,” Maguire...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th

BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
BROOKINGS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Meghan Danielson joins Hawarden police staff

HAWARDEN—Meghan Danielson is ready to make a difference in her hometown after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Aug. 22. She and Gage Klein were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John Millikan and officer Stephanie Arroyo. Danielson, a 20-year-old Hawarden native, has been...
HAWARDEN, IA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: September 24th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books connects readers in the state with the best of regional and national writers in Brookings this weekend. Activities include presentations on South Dakota True Crime starting at 9 a.m. in the Children’s Museum of South Dakota; the authors of City of Hustle: Writing Sioux Falls will host a session in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center starting at 9 a.m.; book signing sessions by various writers take place at noon and again at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center; author and illustrator Hector Curriel will discuss his book on aviator and Governor Joe Foss at 1 p.m. in the Children’s Museum, and a panel discuss on Great Reads from Indigenous Communities at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store

Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
LUVERNE, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

South Dakota man arrested for killing puppy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy. A prosecutor says Stephen McIlwain was upset because the chihuahua-dachshund mix went to the bathroom in the house. He allegedly punched the puppy in the chest, leaving behind marks. The dog’s owner called 9-1-1 and did […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Windy and dry adds up to Red Flag Warning for Sioux Falls area this afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The combination of warm, dry, and windy makes for a Red Flag Warning this afternoon. The National Weather Service says central and southeast South Dakota, as well as northwest Iowa, are in the Red Flag Warning for fire danger until 7:00 tonight. The Sioux Falls area is included in the fire warning. People are advised to be careful with off-road activities today. Use caution with fire triggers in the outdoors such as cigarettes and harvest equipment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden questions natural gas rate increase

HAWARDEN—Hawarden Public Works director Travis Waterman gave the Hawarden City Council at its Sept. 14 meeting an update on a potential natural gas rate increase sought by Northern Natural Gas. Northern Natural Gas as a rate regulated utility business must ask and prove that an increased rate is needed....
HAWARDEN, IA
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Stockyard escapees of 1993

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From a moose at SDSU to a bear west of Aberdeen, some unexpected animals have shown up in some unexpected areas in KELOLAND throughout the years. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec and show you the cows that “mooooved” into one Sioux Falls neighborhood.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

South Dakota man arrested for kidnapping baby

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old baby. Police say Saturday morning 36-year-old Michael Neal Jr. forced his way into an apartment where a babysitter was watching the child. Police say the caregiver wasn’t able to stop him and he took off with the baby. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD

