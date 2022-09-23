Washington State Patrol trooper stable, suspect held on $1 million bond

Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Body found in Columbia River near Kennewick, police investigating
Law enforcement in Kennewick recovered a body from the Columbia River on the Kennewick side on Tuesday. Right now, an investigation into what happened is ongoing.
KHQ Right Now
Bolt Creek Fire causes forced closure of US Highway 2 in western Washington
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing U.S. Highway 2 between NE Old Cascade Highway and Skyomish. WSDOT made this decision after the containment of the Bolt Creek fire jumped from 97% to 7% over the weekend. The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 11,277 acres and...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State Department of Health launches COVID-19 community survey
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has launched a survey to solicit public feedback on how well the agency responded to the pandemic. The survey is part of the agency's "COVID-19 After Action Report, which will be used to improve future emergency response practices. All responses...
KHQ Right Now
Millions of people in Florida forced to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian
Millions of people in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes its way to the state.
KHQ Right Now
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength with 155 mph winds
FLORIDA - Hurricane Ian grew significantly overnight, expanding from a Category 3 to nearly a Category 5 storm. Winds are pushing 155 mph already causing damage in parts of Florida. Right now, the storm has caused two tornadoes to touch down in Broward County and flooding in Key West. Evacuations...
KHQ Right Now
People in Florida preparing for Hurricane Ian to hit
People in Florida are preparing for Hurricane Ian to hit as early as Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.
KHQ Right Now
Mandatory evacuations in place as Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian
Mandatory evacuations are in place in Florida as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian. Right now, 19 million people are considered at risk.
KHQ Right Now
Hurricane Ian shuts down airports across Florida affecting nationwide travel
Airports across the coast of Florida have shut down due to Hurricane Ian. This is now affecting travelers nationwide.
KHQ Right Now
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian lashed Florida's southwest coast Wednesday with heavy winds and rain after strengthening to a catastrophic storm that was likely to deliver devastating floods. The center of the massive Category 4 storm lingered offshore for hours, which was likely to mean more rain...
KHQ Right Now
Sun today, gone tomorrow!
We'll see sunshine to start the day, with increasing clouds expected through the afternoon as a storm makes its way into the Pacific Northwest. Although daytime highs will be about 10° cooler than Tuesday, they remain in the low to mid 80's. Rain and wind arrive late Wednesday and...
