Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action. In Section 3 Football at Watertown High School, the Cyclones met New Hartford. In the 1st quarter, Dominic Ambrose hits a wide open man in the endzone for the touchdown.
syracuse.com
Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Baldwinsville Football
Cicero-North Syracuse’s Terrell Wright Jr hurdles Baldwinsville’s Gregory Marinelli. Football at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, Cicero, N.Y., Friday September 23, 2022. Scott Schild | sschild@syracuse.com Get Photo. 9 / 56. Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Baldwinsville Football. Cicero-North Syracuse’s Nathan Williams dives just short of a touchdown vs. Baldwinsville. Football...
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band stays perfect with win at Baldwinsville show (146 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band won its third show in as many tries this season by taking the top spot Saturday night at a competition at Baldwinsville. The Northstars earned 83.9 points to win the National Division, ahead of West Genesee (82.2) and Liverpool (81.3). Host Baldwinsville...
cnycentral.com
TOYOTA HS GAME OF THE WEEK: Fulton at Fowler
Our Toyota HS Game of the Week sent us to Syracuse's westside Friday night. The Fulton Red Raiders defeated the Fowler Falcons by a final score of 41-8. Fulton, winless in 2021, has started off the 2022 season 3-0. Congrats to the Red Raiders! Keep it going.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cuse.com
'Cuse Cracks Top-25
For the first time since 2019, the Syracuse football team is ranked. The Orange check in at No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, receiving 74 votes. 'Cuse is one-of-six teams from the ACC represented in the poll, five of which hail from the ACC Atlantic division, which marks the most ranked teams of any division in college football.
Even on another slow night, Sean Tucker passed a Syracuse legend in career rushing yards
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker had another slow night Friday, at least by his standards. The running back finished Syracuse football’s 22-20 win against Virginia with just 60 rushing yards on 21 attempts for an average of 2.9 yards per carry.
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
An ‘existential question’ looms large after 4-0 start: Is Syracuse football good? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 4-0 following a 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Wagner, an FCS opponent that has lost 23 games in a row, is next. Then SU gets a week off. It stands to reason the Orange will remain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheartoswego.com
William T. Ware – September 23, 2022
William T. Ware, 81, of Oswego passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Marjorie (Youngs) Ware. William was a graduate of Mexico Academy. He was a proud Veteran, having served in the United States...
NewsChannel 36
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
ESM high school to go remote on Monday following threat
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Donna DeSiato, announced the High School will learn remotely on Monday, September 26 after a racist threat was made to a student that indicated violence would take place on that day. Dr. DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families on Sunday, […]
Manlius police investigating threat to East Syracuse Minoa Central High School
Manlius, N.Y. — Police are investigating a threat of violence to the East Syracuse Minoa Central High School, police said Sunday. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday the Manlius Police Department was informed of a social media post threatening the school, according to a news release from Manlius Police. The threat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
East Syracuse Minoa High School switches to remote learning after racist threat of violence
East Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa High School students will learn remotely Monday as the district and police investigate a threat of violence, the superintendent announced Sunday evening. Superintendent Donna DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families in the district explaining that a student had received a...
Syracuse's GameDay Hopes Take Hit as ESPN is Going to Clemson/NC State This Week
Syracuse football was hoping to get ESPN's College GameDay to come to the school for the first time. However, those hopes took a significant hit on Sunday as ESPN announced week five's location would be Clemson for the Tigers matchup with NC State. Why is this harmful to the Orange's hopes? Simple. ...
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
cnycentral.com
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 23
SYRACUSE — Fun night in the world of Section III high school football. Our Connors & Ferris Friday Night Lights show includes highlights from Westhill/Cortland, Solvay/Cazenovia and Fowler/Fulton.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 3)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of the Section III football season comes to a close with a few tough matchups in Class AA and C. >> Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 2?
localsyr.com
Construction on Syracuse’s Southside currently underway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a road construction project that began Wednesday morning, September 21 and will continue until the road is finished. Crews are repaving Cannon Street from West Colvin Street to West Ostrander Avenue. Construction begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 5...
Comments / 0