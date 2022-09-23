ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manlius, NY

wwnytv.com

Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action. In Section 3 Football at Watertown High School, the Cyclones met New Hartford. In the 1st quarter, Dominic Ambrose hits a wide open man in the endzone for the touchdown.
WATERTOWN, NY
syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Baldwinsville Football

Cicero-North Syracuse’s Terrell Wright Jr hurdles Baldwinsville’s Gregory Marinelli. Football at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, Cicero, N.Y., Friday September 23, 2022. Scott Schild | sschild@syracuse.com Get Photo. 9 / 56. Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Baldwinsville Football. Cicero-North Syracuse’s Nathan Williams dives just short of a touchdown vs. Baldwinsville. Football...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

TOYOTA HS GAME OF THE WEEK: Fulton at Fowler

Our Toyota HS Game of the Week sent us to Syracuse's westside Friday night. The Fulton Red Raiders defeated the Fowler Falcons by a final score of 41-8. Fulton, winless in 2021, has started off the 2022 season 3-0. Congrats to the Red Raiders! Keep it going.
FULTON, NY
cuse.com

'Cuse Cracks Top-25

For the first time since 2019, the Syracuse football team is ranked. The Orange check in at No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, receiving 74 votes. 'Cuse is one-of-six teams from the ACC represented in the poll, five of which hail from the ACC Atlantic division, which marks the most ranked teams of any division in college football.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday

Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

William T. Ware – September 23, 2022

William T. Ware, 81, of Oswego passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Marjorie (Youngs) Ware. William was a graduate of Mexico Academy. He was a proud Veteran, having served in the United States...
OSWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
NEWFIELD, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

ESM high school to go remote on Monday following threat

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Donna DeSiato, announced the High School will learn remotely on Monday, September 26 after a racist threat was made to a student that indicated violence would take place on that day. Dr. DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families on Sunday, […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 23

SYRACUSE — Fun night in the world of Section III high school football. Our Connors & Ferris Friday Night Lights show includes highlights from Westhill/Cortland, Solvay/Cazenovia and Fowler/Fulton.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Construction on Syracuse’s Southside currently underway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a road construction project that began Wednesday morning, September 21 and will continue until the road is finished. Crews are repaving Cannon Street from West Colvin Street to West Ostrander Avenue. Construction begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 5...
SYRACUSE, NY

