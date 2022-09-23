Read full article on original website
Best fall movies to put you in the autumn mood
Fall is, for most people, a time when the weather gets chillier, and you tend to start spending more and more time inside. As a result, you have hours to fill that may be filled with a selection of great movies. Now that autumn is upon us, it’s a wonderful time to cozy up with a blanket and your preferred spiced beverage to watch a great fall flick. Some of these movies have very autumnal looks, but others just capture the vibe of the season perfectly. Whether you’re looking to cry, laugh, or do both, the movies on this list should provide you with plenty of entertainment as you send your kids back to school or prepare for holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving.
Here’s how and when to watch ‘Blonde’ in theaters and streaming
After months and months of anticipation, Blonde is finally coming to theaters and streaming. If you have been living under a rock, Blonde is the new film featuring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The film is based on a novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, and rather than it being a biographical film, Blonde portrays a fictionalized take on Monroe’s life. The film premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2022, where it received a 14-minute standing ovation.
‘Werewolf by Night’ director reveals the iconic TV series that inspired the Marvel Halloween special
Marvel Studios is treating us to the MCU’s very first Halloween special this October, which comes in the form of Werewolf by Night, naturally featuring the eponymous wolfman in his franchise debut. From the deliberately campy trailer, with its black and white cinematography and OTT tone, it’s abundantly clear that the special is a homage to classic monster movies. But it turns out that a legendary TV series was also a key influence on the standalone spookfest.
Why is director David O. Russell so controversial?
David O. Russell‘s films are a big deal when it comes to award seasons. The director, producer, and screenwriter has been nominated for five Academy Awards and seven Golden Globes throughout his career. Movies like 2013’s American Hustle, 2004’s I Heart Huckabees, 2010’s The Fighter, and 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook have attracted awards and phenomenal casts, including repeat collaborators like Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Christian Bale.
Watch: Netflix reveals first look at Gal Gadot spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’
Gal Gadot has already made a splash in the realm of Netflix action blockbusters thanks to her starring role alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, but the star is now aiming to launch a solo franchise of her own with Heart of Stone. The Wonder Woman star...
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
‘Pearl’ makes a killing at the box office, proving Mia Goth is our new Scream Queen
Mia Goth has confirmed herself as the new scream queen for the 2020s, as Pearl makes a sizable splash at the box office. The prequel to Ti West’s divisive horror flick X has made a name for itself within its opening week, fueling the fire of 2022 being a year for non-franchise films. Off a reported budget of $1 million, the sequel has grossed $6 million domestically making its money back comfortably before any international release.
A Netflix action movie that wasn’t panned for once seizes the top spot in 60 countries
Even though Netflix’s in-house action output can always be relied on to draw solid viewership numbers, a worrying number of them aren’t exactly welcomed with open arms by critics. In the last year alone, we’ve seen Red Notice (the platform’s biggest original hit of all-time), Interceptor, The Takedown,...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ magazine cover reveals new look at Namor
Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor is perhaps the biggest character from Marvel comics being introduced in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a new magazine cover giving us our closest look yet at the Mesoamerican-inspired reimagining of the superhero and frequent antihero. Empire Magazine showed off the new cover of...
Norman Reedus hints at a big return in his ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff
If you’re a fan of the hit AMC show The Walking Dead, then you’re probably familiar with the very special relationship between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), so when a spinoff featuring the two was announced, fans were understandably excited. Unfortunately, we were later told the...
Marvel fans have collectively decided upon the perfect person to play the MCU’s Beast
There’s never any lack of material for Marvel fans to chew on, rehash, and theorize about online but if one was pressed to pick a number one fave right now, it’s fan-casting the long-expected, practically inevitable MCU version of the X-Men. And some fans believe they’ve really nailed it when it comes to who should play the team’s hirsute and highbrow resident biochemist, Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy aka The Beast.
Did Sly Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reconcile, or is their love expendable?
Celebrity splits are hardly ground-shaking events even on a slow news day, but last month’s break-up of action star Sylvester Stallone and his spouse of over a quarter century, Jennifer Flavin, did send a minor tremor through the celebrity grapevine. After all, if those two crazy kids can’t make it work, what hope is there for the rest of us?
‘The Marvels’ director admits she was ‘annoyed’ by polarizing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ scene
As the second highest-grossing film in the history of cinema that drummed up a ton of repeat business, Avengers: Endgame clearly captured the hearts and minds of audiences all around the world. However, one scene in particular continues to generate plenty of divisive discourse, and it turns out that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta isn’t a fan, either.
‘Shang-Chi’ sequel suggestions cover the good, bad, and ugly of spitballing scenarios
Destin Daniel Cretton has become a very busy man within the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so much so that fans are beginning to wonder what’s happening with the previously-announced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel. As well as executive producing Hollywood satire Wonder Man...
Watch: ‘The Crown’ season 5 release date confirmed as scandalous first-look revealed
If you expected Netflix’s next season of The Crown to be held up due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, then you were mistaken as the streaming giant just reaffirmed its plans to release the fifth run of the acclaimed royal drama in just a few weeks, as part of its Tudum showcase today. There has been a lot of speculation about what was going to happen with the Peter Morgan-created series, but now we can say it’s definitely dropping later this year.
An all-time comic book great dusts itself off for another round on streaming
The superhero genre has become so all-encompassing that the argument over which comic book adaptation can truly be named as the very best will never reach a definitive or unanimous conclusion, but anyone in their right mind will surely admit that Logan deserves to at least be among the top contenders.
Why would anyone want to live in the MCU’s New York?
New York, New York—the city that never sleeps and the center of the Marvel multiverse. In the MCU, it’s where Stark Tower once turned into Avengers Tower, and where you’ll probably soon see the Baxter Building with a distinctive skyline packed with unique heroes. Plenty of characters...
Tripped-out horror fans going wild for a psychedelic psychological thriller
Nicolas Cage, without a shadow of a doubt, is a walking, talking, breathing coin flip, equally capable of bringing either a quiet gravitas or the essence of a coked-out lion to whatever role he finds himself in; from Pig‘s Rob Feld to Into the Spider-Verse‘s Spider-Man Noir, all the way to this year’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which celebrated his range in the cheekiest way possible.
Mel Gibson explains why he turned down the chance to be James Bond
There’s no rule that states the role of James Bond has to be played by a British actor, with one-and-done 007 George Lazenby the proof, but the franchise has become so baked into the DNA of cinema that it’s impossible to imagine someone from outwith the United Kingdom (or Ireland, in Pierce Brosnan’s case) tackling the role.
Ryan Coogler addresses the biggest burning question behind ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
In a cruel twist of fate, the biggest burning question behind the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also one that’s dogged the production since the tragic passing of leading man Chadwick Boseman. As revealed by director Ryan Coogler in the latest issue...
