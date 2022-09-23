Read full article on original website
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Hallelujah BBQ in El Paso
El Paso – Blake Barrow is a man with a passion. A passion for cooking on a pit. “Obviously, I love the barbecue. I have been a student of central Texas barbecue for at least 45 years,” said Blake. Most days, you’ll find Blake tending his pits...
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
KSAT 12
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
‘Everyone Has an Oilwell, Right?’ Plus 4 Other Stupid Things Texans Are Asked
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked when traveling by people not familiar with Texas. "Do you have an oil well in your...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
REAL ID Deadline is Close, Here's What Texans Need to Know
Appointments to obtain a State ID or Driver's license are being booked for weeks and in some cases, months in advance so it is important to note that the deadline is approaching to obtain the federally mandated REAL ID-compliant card. Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's...
City asks residents, businesses to participate in study for Downtown + Uptown plan
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is asking residents and businesses to participate in a community meeting to kick start a plan for the future vision of El Paso’s urban core. The study will include Downtown El Paso and what the city is calling Uptown – the area around UTEP and […]
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
4,000 cameras to be installed along main streets of Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Our news partners across the border have reported about surveillance cameras being installed along the main streets of Juarez. The project is said led by the Chihuahua State Government as a way to increase security in Juarez. It is said that Juarez will have around 4,000 cameras along some of […]
Mums the word: A homecoming tradition as big and varied as Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High-school students wear homemade mums on the last day of homecoming spirit week. The tradition has been in Texas since the 1930s. Mums are homemade arrangements that are worn around your neck. They include ribbons, arts and crafts, and personal touches. Each mum is made differently and ranges in size. […]
Kermit and Notrees Top List of Weirdest Town Names in Texas
Right here in our own backyard, the town of Kermit tops a list of towns in Texas with the weirdest names. When you say "Kermit the town" you have to hear it like Kermit the Frog says his name, but Kermit comes in on the list of weirdest names in Texas along with Notrees.
Rammstein, Lina Khil: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Our review of German band Rammstein's fiery, ear-splitting and generally over-the-top performance at the Alamodome was the most-read story by far.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
There aren't many better victories Dallas Cowboys fans can feel than watching the silver and blue take home a win from a division rival on Monday Night Football, however, that's going to have to wait.
Job & Education Fair for City of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting residents to attend the upcoming Job and Education Fair on Oct. 4. The City of El Paso is partnering with Workforce Solutions Borderplex in order to bring the Job and Education Fair to El Paso residents. The event will start at 10 a.m. […]
Go Big or Go Mum: Now This Is a Texas-Sized Mum
Homecoming mums have a long history that dates back to 1950s and 60s. It's such a fun tradition that we have here in Texas. And it seems like every year it just gets bigger and bigger. When I was in high school, I didn't want a big mum because those...
Can’t We All Get Along? 5 Things Good Neighbors Do!
Neighbors. Gotta love 'em. There have been many a movie made about neighbors, good, bad and creepy. According to a survey, 57% of people say they know some of the people in their neighborhood, while only 26% say they know most everyone in the neighborhood. I would say I am proudly part of the 57% but actually having interacted with them all is another story. lol.
5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP
We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
