ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

Related
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Hallelujah BBQ in El Paso

El Paso – Blake Barrow is a man with a passion. A passion for cooking on a pit. “Obviously, I love the barbecue. I have been a student of central Texas barbecue for at least 45 years,” said Blake. Most days, you’ll find Blake tending his pits...
EL PASO, TX
CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
El Paso, TX
Restaurants
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

REAL ID Deadline is Close, Here's What Texans Need to Know

Appointments to obtain a State ID or Driver's license are being booked for weeks and in some cases, months in advance so it is important to note that the deadline is approaching to obtain the federally mandated REAL ID-compliant card. Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizzeria#Pepperoni Pizza#Food Drink#Reader S Digest Says#Tripadvisor
KBAT 99.9

With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest

Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
SAN MARCOS, TX
KTSM

Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

4,000 cameras to be installed along main streets of Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Our news partners across the border have reported about surveillance cameras being installed along the main streets of Juarez. The project is said led by the Chihuahua State Government as a way to increase security in Juarez. It is said that Juarez will have around 4,000 cameras along some of […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTSM

Mums the word: A homecoming tradition as big and varied as Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High-school students wear homemade mums on the last day of homecoming spirit week. The tradition has been in Texas since the 1930s. Mums are homemade arrangements that are worn around your neck. They include ribbons, arts and crafts, and personal touches. Each mum is made differently and ranges in size. […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Job & Education Fair for City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  The City of El Paso is inviting residents to attend the upcoming Job and Education Fair on Oct. 4. The City of El Paso is partnering with Workforce Solutions Borderplex in order to bring the Job and Education Fair to El Paso residents. The event will start at 10 a.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
KBAT 99.9

Go Big or Go Mum: Now This Is a Texas-Sized Mum

Homecoming mums have a long history that dates back to 1950s and 60s. It's such a fun tradition that we have here in Texas. And it seems like every year it just gets bigger and bigger. When I was in high school, I didn't want a big mum because those...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Can’t We All Get Along? 5 Things Good Neighbors Do!

Neighbors. Gotta love 'em. There have been many a movie made about neighbors, good, bad and creepy. According to a survey, 57% of people say they know some of the people in their neighborhood, while only 26% say they know most everyone in the neighborhood. I would say I am proudly part of the 57% but actually having interacted with them all is another story. lol.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP

We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
EL PASO, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy