The last few decades have seen a lot of debate about the value of the NFL’s annual Pro Bowl, including from concerns about injuries and from players not going all-out in efforts to avoid injury. That’s led to declining viewership, including just 6.7 million viewers last year, the lowest number since 2009. And the NFL has now done away with the traditional Pro Bowl, replacing it with a “Pro Bowl Games” week.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO