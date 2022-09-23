ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo

There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard and Urban Meyer were spotted near one another on the sidelines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers make shocking roster decision

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are light in the receiver room ahead of what could be a pivotal NFC matchup on Sunday when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones remain sidelined with injury, while Mike Evans will serve a one-game suspension for his role in last week’s wild brawl with Marshon Lattimore and the New Orleans Saints.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

49ers announce decision on George Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers shared some good news Friday, announcing that tight end George Kittle will be available Sunday night against the Denver Broncos. Kittle missed the first two games of the season due to a groin injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan talked about Kittle’s return to the team during a recent appearance on KNBR.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to dramatic Pro Bowl changes

The last few decades have seen a lot of debate about the value of the NFL’s annual Pro Bowl, including from concerns about injuries and from players not going all-out in efforts to avoid injury. That’s led to declining viewership, including just 6.7 million viewers last year, the lowest number since 2009. And the NFL has now done away with the traditional Pro Bowl, replacing it with a “Pro Bowl Games” week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Gisele Bündchen’s absence at Bucs game

The problems between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been extremely public, and it appears their issues may not be going away anytime soon. Brady previously told Pagesix.com that he was “hopeful” that Bündchen would come to the Buccaneers’ game against the Green...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes & Eric Bieniemy get heated on sideline

Trouble in paradise for the Kansas City Chiefs? Maybe. It appears that during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were arguing, or at least had a deep discussion on the sideline, following the last play of the first half. Mahomes,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them

There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Raiders owner has ‘lengthy’ talk with Josh McDaniels after loss

Only three games into Josh McDaniels’ tenure as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, drama is at hand. The Raiders fell to 0-3 after a 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville Sunday. ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez reported that after the game, McDaniels had a “lengthy closed-door meeting with owner Mark Davis.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule

Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Boise State brings back familiar face as new OC

The Boise State Broncos had an extremely disappointing performance on Friday against the UTEP Miners, losing 27-10 and falling to 2-2. This surprising loss led to a significant coaching change within the program on Saturday. Boise State head coach Andy Avalos relieved current offensive coordinator Tim Plough of his duties...
BOISE, ID
thecomeback.com

Bills OC Ken Dorsey melts down after loss, Twitter responds

One of the biggest games in Week 3 in the NFL involved the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The showdown lived up to the pre-game hype, coming down to one last drive, with Buffalo trailing 21-19 in the closing seconds. Unfortunately for Buffalo, they would run out...
BUFFALO, NY

