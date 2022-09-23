Read full article on original website
Kirk Herbstreit praises Tennessee fans for outstanding showing at College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit praised Tennessee’s passionate fans following ESPN’s College Gameday stop in Knoxville. The show went to Knoxville before the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida, which the Vols won 38-33 for the first time since 2016. Herbstreit has been with College Gameday since 1996 and has been...
Lee Corso Picks Tennessee on ‘College GameDay,’ Smokey Freaks Out on the Desk: WATCH
Smokey did not have a good time on the set of ESPN‘s “College GameDay” on Saturday. mascot made an appearance during the headgear pick, in which Lee Corso went with the Volunteers to defeat Florida. The crowd and a confetti cannon erupted, leading to Smokey hightailing it out of Kirk Herbstreit’s grasp.
Just In: Vols Climb Inside the Top 10 of Latest Polls
It turned out much closer than it appeared it was going to, but Tennessee found a way down the stretch to take down then No.20 Florida 38-33 inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Vols improved to 4-0 on the season for the first time since 2016, and they have once again climbed in the ...
Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary
Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit
Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued to be a frequent visitor to campus, despite the cross country distance factor. Iamaleava returned to Tennessee on Saturday for his second game day visit. Following the trip, ...
Gators Fall Out of AP Top 25 Following Loss to Volunteers
The Florida Gators are back where they started the 2022 season in the rankings after Saturday's loss to Tennessee.
Vols Impress Elite OL Kam Pringle With First Gameday Visit
Elite 2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle made his way to Knoxville. Following the visit, Pringle discussed the trip and his thoughts on Tennessee’s win with Volunteer Country. “Really just trying to get a feel for the game environment,” Pringle said of what led him to visit the Vols. “This was ...
Hendon Hooker Named National Player Of Week
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Walter Camp FBS Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Vols’, 38-33, win over Florida. Hooker was phenomenal in the win, accounting for 80% of Tennessee’s offense as the Vols scored in six of nine offensive possessions. “Hendon played...
Josh Heupel sends message to the rest of college football after Tennessee beat Florida
Josh Heupel looked relieved and excited at the same time after Tennessee knocked off Florida 38-33. The Gators have dominated this series recently; however, Saturday was about Hendon Hooker and the Vols. Tennessee’s quarterback threw for 2 touchdowns and rushed for another while combining for 461 yards in the victory....
Florida vs. Tennessee: Hendon Hooker torches Gators, Billy Napier loses mind on sideline before epic finish
Tennessee snapped a five-game losing streak against Florida with a 38-33 win Saturday at Neyland Stadium in a SEC East matchup of nationally-ranked teams, withstanding a late flurry from the Gators to prevail. Behind three touchdowns from Hendon Hooker, the 11th-ranked Volunteers played lights out offensively and overcame a head-turning performance from Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, who threw for 453 yards.
Prized WR Ryan Wingo Has 'Great Experience' On First Game Day Visit to Tennessee
Elite 2024 St. Louis University School (Mo.) wide receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee over the summer and came away impressed with the Vols, but on Saturday, he returned to Knoxville for his first game day experience on Rocky Top. Following the visit, Wingo talked with Volunteer Country about his ...
Latest Visit With Vols 'Pushed Them Up' for Top In-State ATH Boo Carter
Chattanooga Christian School (Tenn.) standout athlete Boo Carter attended Tennessee's top-20 showdown on Saturday against Florida, and following the conclusion of the visit, the state's top prospect in 2024 discussed the visit and more with Volunteer Country. It was great," Carter said of the ...
Hayes: Hendon Hooker has arrived. And so has Tennessee
In the middle of this wild weekend celebration, while the wicked witch has been vanquished for at least a year, someone needs to find disgraced former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt and give him a Big Orange hug. For all the wreckage he left in his wake of program mismanagement, for...
Florida State Commit Keldric Faulk Takes Another Look at Tennessee on Saturday
Highland Park (Ala.) defensive lineman Keldric Faulk was high on Tennessee before committing to Florida State in July, and while still firm in his commitment to the Seminoles, Faulk took another look at the Vols as they hosted No.20 Florida in a 38-33 thriller. "I came up here with my little ...
First annual ‘Jody Bowl’ tailgate held to honor Vols fan who died from a rare blood disease
Family and friends remember Jody Slimp, a major Tennessee Vols fan who diesd from a rare blood disease, by starting an annual Tailgate in his memory.
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee
Sevierville Tennessee is soon going to be home to one of the world’s largest convenience stores! This store is part of a chain that is simply called Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s are known for their clean bathrooms, plentiful gas pumps, and quirky snacks and gifts. There will be so much to explore in this large establishment that will serve people from all over! Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee:
Downtown Knoxville movie theater bomb threat ‘completely false,’ KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville’s Regal Riviera movie theater was evacuated Thursday night on the report of a bomb threat that ended up being false, a report from the Knoxville Police Department states. The calls stated that a man had brought in a suitcase containing a bomb, the...
Multi-million dollar recovery center opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar recovery center, aimed at helping people overcome substance abuse issues, is opening in Knoxville on Friday. City officials said it will be the first of its kind in the city. Thursday was the open house ceremony for The Gateway, located on West 5th...
