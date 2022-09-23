Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura at end of second round in Super Rizin main event
Floyd Mayweather caught a few punches from Mikuru Asakura in Super Rizin’s headliner. But in the end, his speed and power were too much for the MMA veteran, and a two-punch combo brought the TKO at the end of the second. “I’m just happy to be here, thanks again,”...
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather bodyguard Jizzy Mack knocked out by Kouzi in third round at Super Rizin
Jizzy Mack, the bodyguard of Floyd Mayweather, gassed after the second round of his bout with K-1 kickboxing vet Kouzi and was knocked out in the third round. At 42 pounds heavier than his experienced opponent, Mack, also known as Ray Sadeghi, tried to use his heft to avoid the inevitable as he held the head and clinched for dear life.
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
Dana White Details Lifestyle Changes After Being Told He Only Had 10 Years Left To Live
Dana White was told that he only had 10 years to live after taking a blood test. UFC president Dana White recently made an appearance on the Action Junkeez podcast and shared his experience working with 10X Health System in Florida, where they analyzed his blood to determine his life expectancy. White got put on the process by radio host Kerri Kasem, who informed him of a treatment plan by “human biologist & mortality expert” Gary Brecka.
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre confident heavyweight Jon Jones can be ‘as good as he was in the light heavyweight division’
Georges St-Pierre likes what he sees of the new Jon Jones. At a recent UFC fan Q&A, St-Pierre was asked how he successful Jones can be at heavyweight. Jones is the UFC’s most decorated champion at 205 pounds, with three championship reigns to his name (including an interim title win in 2016), and he awaits his first booking in his new weight class after preparing for the change for the better part of the past two years.
Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight
Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
mmanews.com
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
Bleacher Report
Report: Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside
Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be officially retired, but he can still win fights. The legendary 45-year-old boxer faced 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in what was supposed to be a three-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday, but he needed just two rounds to win in a stoppage on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan.
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Asakura Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Asakura results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight card at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 1 a.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Asakura live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura live round-by-round updates for one of the top boxing fights of the year which takes place Saturday night at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The main event is expected to begin around 1 a.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Check...
MMA Fighting
Fight Music Show 2 Results: Cyborg vs. Silva
MMA Fighting has Fight Music Show 2 results for the Cyborg vs. Silva event Sunday evening from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. In the co-main event, Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva. Silva is 17-21 overall and has lost eight straight fights.
MMA Fighting
UFC Fight Roundup: Derrick Lewis tries to snap skid against Serghei Spivac
Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon. All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme...
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg wins decision over Simone Silva in boxing debut
Cris Cyborg worked eight rounds to win a decision over Simone Silva in her first time in a boxing ring Sunday at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil. The reigning Bellator featherweight champion, Cyborg holds 20 knockouts in 26 MMA wins en route to title wins in the UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC, and was expected to walk through Silva in the squared circle, especially with “Cat Woman” still serving a 60-day medical suspension after losing via knockout in Texas this past August.
MMA Fighting
Cory Sandhagen doubles down on Marlon Vera callout: ‘I think Chito makes more sense’
Cory Sandhagen hopes his next fight is a title eliminator against Marlon Vera. At UFC Vegas 60, Sandhagen broke his two-fight skid with a fourth-round TKO victory over Song Yadong thanks to a gruesome cut above the eye. Following the win, Sandhagen called for a bout against either Vera or Merab Dvalishvili. But upon further consideration, “The Sandman” would prefer to scrap with “Chito” next.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Involved In Brawl After Dubai DJ Reportedly Refuses To Play His Music
6ix9ine was reportedly involved in an altercation in a Dubai nightclub this week after allegedly attempting to assault a DJ for refusing to play his music. According to Hollywood Unlocked, sources report 6ix9ine approached an unnamed DJ at the Soho Garden club in the Palm Jumeirah district in Dubai, requesting to have his music played.
mmanews.com
Derek Brunson Lays Down Challenge To Celebrities Who “Play MMA”
Derek Brunson is not the first person to say you don’t play MMA, but he is certainly saying it now. It is impossible to deny that Brunson has worked incredibly hard and devoted his life to being the best he can be at unarmed combat. All of this effort has clearly paid off as well, as he is now one of the top-ranked fighters in the UFC‘s middleweight division, having won five of his last six fights against the best fighters at 185lb.
