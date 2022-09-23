Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols football reaches unexpected milestone
If you would’ve told me in early 2021 that the Tennessee Vols would be 4-0 in 2022 with a win over the Florida Gators and ranked in the top 10, I would’ve suggested that you get some counseling. And I would’ve been the one that was wrong.
Florida vs. Tennessee: Hendon Hooker torches Gators, Billy Napier loses mind on sideline before epic finish
Tennessee snapped a five-game losing streak against Florida with a 38-33 win Saturday at Neyland Stadium in a SEC East matchup of nationally-ranked teams, withstanding a late flurry from the Gators to prevail. Behind three touchdowns from Hendon Hooker, the 11th-ranked Volunteers played lights out offensively and overcame a head-turning performance from Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, who threw for 453 yards.
rockytopinsider.com
Social Media Reacts to Tennessee Win Over Florida
Social media was on fire during the Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville. All throughout the game, and especially after, social media users on Twitter had great or memorable reactions to Tennessee’s huge 38-33 win over Florida on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium. With ESPN’s College GameDay, Barstool’s College Football Live...
'We're not hanging our heads': Richardson remains optimistic after career day in loss to Vols
Prior to Saturday’s contest against No. 11 Tennessee, Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson had combined for 423 passing yards through the first three games of the season, an average of 141 passing yards a contest. With more than nine minutes remaining in the second quarter of Florida’s eventual 38-33...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel sends message to the rest of college football after Tennessee beat Florida
Josh Heupel looked relieved and excited at the same time after Tennessee knocked off Florida 38-33. The Gators have dominated this series recently; however, Saturday was about Hendon Hooker and the Vols. Tennessee’s quarterback threw for 2 touchdowns and rushed for another while combining for 461 yards in the victory....
Recruits energized about Tennessee following win over Florida
Prospects inside Neyland Stadium talk about Saturday's environment and what excites them about the program.
thecomeback.com
Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay reveals celebrity guest picker for Tennessee vs. Florida show
College GameDay has revealed the celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s show in Knoxville. WWE’s Bianca Belair will join the GameDay crew on Rocky Top to pick the Week 4 Saturday games, highlighted by No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida. Belair is the ring name for Bianca Nicole...
newstalk941.com
Cousins Of Florida Football Coach Tell The Story Of Celina’s Connection To The Napier Family
As Florida and UT rekindle their rivalry Saturday, there are Upper Cumberland ties on the Florida sidelines. The parents of Gators Head Coach Billy Napier met at Tennessee Tech. Napier was also born at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. While most football fans will be tuning in Saturday as the Tennessee...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier explains aggressive play-calling after tough loss to Tennessee: 'It was required'
Billy Napier had several questionable coaching decisions largely around being aggressive during the loss to Tennessee on Saturday. The Florida coach said during his opening statement that “nobody likes to lose” following a 38-33 loss to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Napier said the Gators work hard, commit to one another and give their very best effort in a lot of ways.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel reveals that he does one thing very differently than Butch Jones did at Tennessee
There were many criticisms of former Tennessee Vols head coach Butch Jones during his time in Knoxville. One of the biggest criticisms, however, was the “chart” that Jones apparently used to make certain decisions, such as going for a two-point conversion or going for it on fourth down.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Late field goal lifts Buchholz
It was an instant classic at Booster Stadium in Ocala on Friday night. With the score tied 21-21, Buchholz senior kicker Reed Rousseau drilled a 37-yard field goal with 14 seconds to play to give the visiting Bobcats a 24-21 win. “It’s tough to come to Booster Stadium and win,”...
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian
Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
WATE
Workers speak out against constitutional amendment at Knoxville Teamsters Union
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four proposed amendments will be on the ballot during the upcoming election in November as people debate Constitutional Amendment #1. Voters will be asked to check ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether the ‘right-to-work’ law should be added to Tennessee’s constitution.
WCJB
Toy collectors meet up in Gainesville for Gatorsville CollectorFest Toy Show
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Toy Shows held their first Gatorville Collectorfest in Gainesville. Adults and kids were able to buy toys, comics, artwork, and video games. Dozens of vendors sold vintage and modern collector’s items including Hot Wheels, G.I.-Joe, Stars Wars, and Transformers. The promoter Jeff Davis said...
floridaing.com
Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?
Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville HempFest calls for legalization of cannabis
A giant banner adorned in rainbow cannabis leaves hung above the stage at Bo Diddley Plaza, with bold text reading “It’s a plant, not a crime.” Navy blue cabanas full of meditation books, hemp-themed clothing, crystals and CBD products surrounded the lawn. Nearly three decades since the...
