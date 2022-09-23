ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols football reaches unexpected milestone

If you would’ve told me in early 2021 that the Tennessee Vols would be 4-0 in 2022 with a win over the Florida Gators and ranked in the top 10, I would’ve suggested that you get some counseling. And I would’ve been the one that was wrong.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Florida vs. Tennessee: Hendon Hooker torches Gators, Billy Napier loses mind on sideline before epic finish

Tennessee snapped a five-game losing streak against Florida with a 38-33 win Saturday at Neyland Stadium in a SEC East matchup of nationally-ranked teams, withstanding a late flurry from the Gators to prevail. Behind three touchdowns from Hendon Hooker, the 11th-ranked Volunteers played lights out offensively and overcame a head-turning performance from Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, who threw for 453 yards.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Social Media Reacts to Tennessee Win Over Florida

Social media was on fire during the Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville. All throughout the game, and especially after, social media users on Twitter had great or memorable reactions to Tennessee’s huge 38-33 win over Florida on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium. With ESPN’s College GameDay, Barstool’s College Football Live...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier explains aggressive play-calling after tough loss to Tennessee: 'It was required'

Billy Napier had several questionable coaching decisions largely around being aggressive during the loss to Tennessee on Saturday. The Florida coach said during his opening statement that “nobody likes to lose” following a 38-33 loss to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Napier said the Gators work hard, commit to one another and give their very best effort in a lot of ways.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Late field goal lifts Buchholz

It was an instant classic at Booster Stadium in Ocala on Friday night. With the score tied 21-21, Buchholz senior kicker Reed Rousseau drilled a 37-yard field goal with 14 seconds to play to give the visiting Bobcats a 24-21 win. “It’s tough to come to Booster Stadium and win,”...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian

Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
LEVY COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?

Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville HempFest calls for legalization of cannabis

A giant banner adorned in rainbow cannabis leaves hung above the stage at Bo Diddley Plaza, with bold text reading “It’s a plant, not a crime.” Navy blue cabanas full of meditation books, hemp-themed clothing, crystals and CBD products surrounded the lawn. Nearly three decades since the...
GAINESVILLE, FL

