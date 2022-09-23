Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Kevin Mullin will be presenting the City of South San Francisco a check in the amount of $3.2 million to help build a new park at the site of a triple homicide that took place December 22, 2010, with arrests made in 2012 for what is known as the ‘Eighth Lane Shootings’ . The area, located on Linden Avenue between 8th Lane and Pine Avenue, is currently open space with trees planted dedicated to the three young men who were gunned down and killed: Gonzalo Avalos, 19, Omar Cortez, 18, and Hector Flores, 20. Three other victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries during this horrific violent crime. Assemblyman Mullin had been the Mayor of South San Francisco at that time.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO