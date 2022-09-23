Read full article on original website
everythingsouthcity.com
Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Kevin Mullin to Present of $3.2M to City of South San Francisco for Neighborhood Park
Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Kevin Mullin will be presenting the City of South San Francisco a check in the amount of $3.2 million to help build a new park at the site of a triple homicide that took place December 22, 2010, with arrests made in 2012 for what is known as the ‘Eighth Lane Shootings’ . The area, located on Linden Avenue between 8th Lane and Pine Avenue, is currently open space with trees planted dedicated to the three young men who were gunned down and killed: Gonzalo Avalos, 19, Omar Cortez, 18, and Hector Flores, 20. Three other victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries during this horrific violent crime. Assemblyman Mullin had been the Mayor of South San Francisco at that time.
mediafeed.org
Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?
The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
Bay Area realtor, economist predict rents will rise 5% to 10% by end of the year
Oakland is reporting the largest decline in luxury home sales among the country's 50 most populous metro areas - a 63.9% drop. San Jose is not far behind reporting a 55% drop.
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This Week
Different states in California have been funding projects to help low-income families. Los Angeles has an initiative giving locals $225 in payments. Now, the city of Mountain View plans to put on a venture.
everythingsouthcity.com
Taste of South San Francisco and A Taste of the Year in Review Sponsored by our South San Francisco Chamber of Commerce November 4th
South San Francisco, CA September 23, 2022 Submitted by Linda Parenti, Chamber of Commerce. This year the South San Francisco Chamber of Commerce has added a new event to their 34th Annual Taste of South San Francisco with a continental breakfast from 10-12 session featuring a community informational breakfast event and economic outlook with Mayor Nagales, City Council, City Manager Mike Futrell and the Department of Economic Development. The cost for this event is $30pp.
everythingsouthcity.com
Supervisor Dave Pine and SSF Councilmember / Candidate Eddie Flores at Antigua September 27th
South San Francisco, CA September 23, 2022 Submitted by City of South San Francisco. NOTE: The City of South San Francisco continues to showcase our appointed Councilmember Eddie Flores who is running for election this November. Please note there are two other well qualified candidates for this position who are not receiving this free outreach. To learn more about them please check out BRITTANY BURGO HERE and TOM CARNEY HERE.
rwcpulse.com
'Pod house' found in violation of several city building codes
A Palo Alto home that's been touted as a model for affordable shared housing because it's been renovated with 14 small sleeping "pods" has been cited for multiple code violations, according to city of Palo Alto documents. The home, located on Ramona Street in the St. Claire Gardens neighborhood and...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner
Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
SFist
Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday
A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
sfstandard.com
SF’s Historic Huntington Hotel Slips into Loan Default
The Huntington Hotel, one of the famed “Big Four” hotels atop San Francisco’s Nob Hill, may face foreclosure after defaulting on a loan, according to a report. Documents filed with the city show a loan amounting to $56.2 million in default and a tax lien against the property, according to Bay Area News Group. Los Angeles-based Woodbridge Capital acquired the 136-room hotel in 2018 for $51.9 million. Its lender, Deutsche Bank, is seeking to foreclose on the loan.
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco Vice Mayor Flor Nicolas to Host Virtual EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS Town Hall Meeting September 26th
South San Francisco, CA September 24, 2022 Press Release. September is National Emergency Preparedness Month. The City is hosting a Citywide – VIRTUAL– Town Hall on Monday, September 26 at 6:00 p.m. You will hear from our Vice Mayor, Flor Nicolas, Fire Chief, Emergency Services Manager, and others on how to best prepare yourself, your family, and furry friends, in the case of an emergency. We encourage you to join this important town hall!
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Expanding its San Jose Footprint
A new Mountain Mike's Pizza is coming soon to 670 River Oaks Parkway, becoming its ninth San Jose location.
Bay Area gas prices climbing again
(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
New renderings unveiled for BART's 2nd transbay crossing, Amtrak Capitol Corridor collaboration
Transit leaders say the $29 billion proposed project would finish by 2040. It's going to include two different types of rail technology.
Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor
Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One was hospitalized with grave, life-threatening injuries. Over a two-week period early this month,...
everythingsouthcity.com
‘Letter to Progressives’ Shares Cautionary Message by David Parker
South San Francisco, CA September 24, 2022 Press Release. NOTE: This year we have three local tax measures on our ballot which appear to have funding from outside interests, as told to ESC by many local residents who have expressed concern. To that end, this recently received press release was timely in offering another view which may interest some of our readers.
Famous San Francisco dim sum restaurant Yank Sing is where tourists, co-workers and locals collide
"The har gow captured my heart, but the sesame balls stole the show."
everythingsouthcity.com
The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program is Hosting a Drop-Off Event
From the South San Francisco Scavenger Company (SSFSC) and Blue Line Transfer Facebook Page. The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program is hosting a drop-off event in South San Francisco on Saturday, October 1, 2022, 9:00am-12:00pm. Accepted items include cleaning products; fertilizers and garden chemicals; pesticides, herbicides and rodenticides; solvents; flammable liquids; fluorescent lights (compact and tubes), paint thinner, acids/bases, aerosol cans, and automotive supplies (car batteries, motor oil, oil filters, antifreeze, brake fluid). All waste collected is reused, recycled, or stabilized for proper disposal to achieve zero waste and prevent any items from going to the landfill and contaminating our water and soil. No electronic, radioactive, explosive, or medical waste is accepted. This event is open to all who live in San Mateo County.
Comments / 0