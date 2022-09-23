ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track

A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
2 SC co-workers rue the day they cheated a COVID loan program

Two former co-workers who bilked a COVID-19 emergency loan program out of nearly $232,000 avoided prison time last week after expressing deep remorse and shame for what they described as a "stupid decision" and "despicable acts." A "tragic lapse of judgment" also comes to mind. Adam Cessna and Suzanne Weintraub,...
Guidance in chaos, active shooter training in Berkeley County

Both the Berkeley County School District and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office offered its first of four active shooter presentations to the public at Goose Creek High School on Sept. 22. It’s been in the works for months and a simple message has been tailored — pay attention to your surroundings and be ready to react.
MPPD conducting traffic checkpoints this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) will conduct traffic safety checkpoints at multiple locations the evening of Friday, September 23. According to MPPD, the checkpoints will be at the following times/locations: Coleman Blvd at Erckmann Drive, 10:00 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.  Coleman Blvd at Broadway Street, 11:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.   […]
1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting took place at the Bridgeview Apartments around 10:00 p.m. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. There is no information about a suspect.
USPS to host job fairs in Summerville, Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is planning to host job fairs next week in the areas of Mount Pleasant and Summerville. The job fairs will be held at the Mount Pleasant Post Office at 1050 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on September 27, and at the Summerville […]
Cars
18-year established Food Vendor Business at the Charleston Farmers Market – For Sale – Asking $56,000

Rare opportunity to take over a successful seasonal business in Charleston, SC at one of the Top Farmer’s Markets in the country. Open only on Saturdays 8-1, April – December, and operated as a side project for the owner. Opportunities for other markets and catering can easily turn this business into a full-time career. Hand-painted catering BUS included in the sale.
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. Loretta McCutcheon, 57, of Williamsburg County died on the scene of the crash, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. McCutcheon was traveling east on...

