WLKY.com
Spooky Kentucky corn maze Field of Screams gets royal design this year
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A spooky corn maze just outside of Louisville is ready for scares and as per usual, has a brand new design for the year. Field of Screams has been in Brandenburg, Kentucky, since 2002. Each year, they cut a different, wild design into their creepy corn maze.
WKRC
Kentucky firefighters take 'steamy' photos for calendar to raise money for operations
EUBANK, Ky. (CNN Newsource/WLEX/WKRC) - A volunteer fire department in Kentucky is hoping some steamy photos will raise money for equipment and other aspects of their operation. It is lights, camera, action for these model members of the Eubank Volunteer Fire Department. "We've seen so many of the quote unquote...
WLKY.com
Actor/musician Jack Black hangs out at Louisville bowling alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You never know who might show up when a lot of celebrities are in town, and this weekend in Louisville was no different. Jack Black, star of films such as 'School of Rock', 'King Kong' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, visited Butchertown bowling venue Vernon Lanes while in town on Wednesday.
cntraveler.com
How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail
The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
wdrb.com
Louder Than Life kicks off at the Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things will be pretty loud at the Kentucky Expo Center this week. Louder Than Life has returned to Louisville for the 7th year. The music festival opened its gates at the Highland Festival Grounds on Thursday for four days of rock and metal music. Thousands of...
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
Kentucky bourbon distillery cleans up 600 pounds of debris from Salt River
LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky — A team of Four Roses employees helped clean hundreds of pounds of debris from a riverbank in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Water from the river is a key part of the distillery's bourbon production. According to a press release, employees volunteered in the company's 6th Annual Salt River...
Doug Proffitt gives induction speech for Melissa Forsythe into KY Journalism Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's best-known television journalists was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon. The late WHAS11 News anchor Melissa Forsythe is known for her trailblazing career as the first woman to be a TV reporter and then weekday anchor in Louisville from 1972 to 1991.
WLKY.com
Radcliff becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to prohibit sale of dogs bred in puppy mills
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Selling puppies from a mill is now against the law in another Kentucky city. The city of Radcliff's council members voted yes on an ordinance that would prohibit the selling of puppy mill dogs. City Councilwoman Toshie Murrell announced the decision on her Facebook Tuesday. She...
Wave 3
Revitalization project hurting New Albany business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
wdrb.com
New parents say they were horrified after given the wrong baby at Norton's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a parent's nightmare: two newborns were swapped at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital just days after they were born, and members of one of the families say they are still looking for answers from the hospital. The incident happened in December and they've been reeling...
wdrb.com
Topgolf aims to hire 500 employees ahead of fall opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf plans to hire 500 employees before it opens its first Kentucky location later this year near Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The available positions range from servers to cooks to managers, sales and golf instruction positions. "I think it's great for the local economy," said Gerard...
wymt.com
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
Wave 3
Man walking on railroad tracks struck by train
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of E. Chestnut and Wenzel on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. They found an injured man who had been hit while walking on the tracks.
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 6. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Wave 3
UofL Health’s ‘first in Kentucky’ vascular surgery helps saves woman’s life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wearing a big smile, Rena Cole poses for a picture. She’s in a conference room on Floor 15 of UofL Health’s Heart Hospital, standing alongside her husband Jim Cole, and the three men who helped save her life. “She could barely talk,” Dr. Abindra...
wdrb.com
I-71 South reopens 2 days ahead of schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy stretch of I-71 is back open after it was closed for construction. The stretch of I-71 South between I-265 and I-264 reopened at 5 a.m. Saturday. This is two days ahead of schedule. The closure was originally supposed to last until Monday morning. Early...
