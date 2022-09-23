ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

WLKY.com

Actor/musician Jack Black hangs out at Louisville bowling alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You never know who might show up when a lot of celebrities are in town, and this weekend in Louisville was no different. Jack Black, star of films such as 'School of Rock', 'King Kong' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, visited Butchertown bowling venue Vernon Lanes while in town on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
cntraveler.com

How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail

The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louder Than Life kicks off at the Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things will be pretty loud at the Kentucky Expo Center this week. Louder Than Life has returned to Louisville for the 7th year. The music festival opened its gates at the Highland Festival Grounds on Thursday for four days of rock and metal music. Thousands of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School

Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Revitalization project hurting New Albany business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Topgolf aims to hire 500 employees ahead of fall opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf plans to hire 500 employees before it opens its first Kentucky location later this year near Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The available positions range from servers to cooks to managers, sales and golf instruction positions. "I think it's great for the local economy," said Gerard...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
LEXINGTON, KY
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man walking on railroad tracks struck by train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of E. Chestnut and Wenzel on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. They found an injured man who had been hit while walking on the tracks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 6. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

I-71 South reopens 2 days ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy stretch of I-71 is back open after it was closed for construction. The stretch of I-71 South between I-265 and I-264 reopened at 5 a.m. Saturday. This is two days ahead of schedule. The closure was originally supposed to last until Monday morning. Early...
LOUISVILLE, KY
