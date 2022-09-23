ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, NY

New York town justice who pulled gun on defendant removed from bench

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMrqb_0i6oiIpG00

WHITEHALL, N.Y. — A town justice in upstate New York who bragged to fellow judges about wielding his loaded, semi-automatic weapon at a defendant he described as a “large Black man” has been removed from the bench.

Robert J. Putorti Jr., 52, a non-attorney who has served in Whitehall town and village courts since Jan. 1, 2014, was kicked off the bench after a 10-1 decision Thursday by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Putorti’s attorney, Michael D. Root, had asked the commission to consider lesser punishments such as censure and a public admonishment, the Albany Times-Union reported.

The commission, a watchdog panel for the state’s judiciary, said it was troubled by Putorti’s “repeated description of the defendant’s race,” according to the newspaper.

In its recommendation, the commission stated that in late 2015 or early 2016, Putorti “brandished” a semi-automatic handgun at Brandon Wood, a defendant the justice described as a “big Black man” and a “large Black man” who stood 6 feet, 9 inches tall. The commission added that Putorti described Wood as being “built like a football player.”

Wood was actually 6 feet tall and weighed approximately 165 pounds, the commission said.

Wood was initially charged with attempted first-degree assault for an alleged attack on his wife and another man, the Times-Union reported. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of menacing and weapon possession.

According to the commission, Putorti claimed that Wood approached the bench “too quickly,” which prompted the justice to show his weapon in court, WRGB-TV reported.

“Although (Putorti) states that he subjectively feared for his safety when he brandished his gun at Mr. Wood, he now acknowledges that he had no reasonable basis to believe that Mr. Wood was about to use imminent deadly force against him or anyone else,” the commission stated in its decision. “In retrospect, (Putorti) admits that he was not justified in brandishing his gun at Mr. Wood.”

Putorti, permitted to carry a concealed weapon since at least 2003, said he was told at a judge training course in 2013 that he could legally carry a gun while presiding in court, the Times-Union reported. The judge would attach the weapon with a magnet to the underside of the desktop at his bench, according to the newspaper.

“The courthouse is where threats or acts of gun violence are meant to be resolved, not generated,” the commission’s administrator, Robert Tembeckjian, said in a statement. “But for the fact that it happened in this case, it would otherwise be unfathomable for a judge to brandish a weapon in court, without provocation or justification. To then brag about it repeatedly with irrelevant racial remarks is utterly indefensible and inimical to the role of a judge.”

The commission’s lone dissenter, Ronald J. Rosenberg, said that “simply because some people may interpret such accurate and benign descriptions as giving the appearance of racial bias, is no basis to remove (Putorti) from the bench.”

Putorti has 30 days to either accept the decision or ask the Court of Appeals to review it.

Root noted that in 2001, Rockland County-based village justice Thomas A. Ciganek received an admonition for firing his gun at a crowded street, the Times-Union reported. In that case, Ciganek was attempting to scare a wild turkey off the road.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Jeffery Mac

Rape Cases Seeing An Increase In NYC

Central Park(New York Simply) The amount of rape cases in New York City has increased since the height of the pandemic, and some are concerned that the New York Police Department — which is currently the subject of a federal investigation into how it handles sex crimes — is not adequately trained to handle the influx of cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Construction worker dies at Robbinsville, NJ temple raided by FBI, cops say

ROBBINSVILLE — A construction worker has died at a Hindu temple that was raided by the FBI last year and accused in a lawsuit of human trafficking and labor violations. The 57-year-old man from Hillside was dead when first responders arrived at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Robbinsville police. An investigation found that a construction accident had occurred at the rear of the property where curbing was being installed.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

As Staten Islanders suffer, efforts to locate ‘boom parties’ in N.J. ‘largely unsuccessful,’ says law enforcement

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Elected officials and law enforcement on Staten Island and in Elizabeth, N.J., are working to address the noise from “boom parties” -- where people in New Jersey gather in groups and play music through giant speakers -- that’s impacting the quality of life of residents in both states. But despite best efforts, little has been done.
ELIZABETH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
County
Washington County, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Whitehall, NY
Washington County, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
queenoftheclick.com

A Woman Was Raped in Dyker Heights

NYPD Crimestats are showing a rape on Thursday, September 15th at 9:00 pm on 86th Street and 10th Avenue near the golf course. You can see this crime statistic by going here to NYPD Crimestats Pull down Brooklyn South from the first pulldown menu and 68th Precinct from the second pulldown menu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Wood
The Staten Island Advance

Rudy Giuliani could face prison if he doesn’t pay his ex-wife $225K in 2 weeks, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York judge says former Mayor Rudy Giuliani could wind up in jail if he doesn’t pay his ex-wife $225,000, NBC 4 New York reported. Giuliani missed a court hearing in Manhattan on Friday where Judge Michael Katz said the 78-year-old is in contempt of court and ordered him to pay what’s deemed owed in the case by next month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Reported rapes rise in NYC

Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics State#Politics Judicial#The State#The Albany Times Union
Reason.com

"In Sum, the Problem With [the Same-Sex Marriage Cases] Is That They Recognize Only Two-Person Relationships"

The decision is yesterday's West 49th St., LLC v. O'Neill, decided by New York Civil Court Judge Karen May Bacdayan. Scott Anderson and Markyus O'Neill lived together in an apartment; Anderson was on the lease, and O'Neill was not. After Anderson died, O'Neill would have had the right to renew the lease if he were "a non-traditional family member," but Anderson was married to Robert Romano. The apartment building company therefore argued that O'Neill was just a roommate, but the court concluded that there needed to be a hearing about whether Anderson, Romano, and O'Neill were actually in a polyamorous relationship:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PennLive.com

Rudy Giuliani faces jail if he can’t pay ex-wife $235K, says Manhattan judge — he skipped court hearing

NEW YORK — Rudolph Giuliani is looking at jail time if he fails to pay ex-wife Judith Nathan $235,000 next month, a Manhattan judge ordered Friday. Judge Michael Katz’s order came after Giuliani, the ex-mayor and current Donald Trump adviser, skipped a court hearing in a lawsuit Nathan filed over his failure to heed the terms of their December 2019 divorce settlement, court officials said.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NY1

Former and current Councilmembers discuss education and gentrification

Former City Councilman Daniel Dromm and Manhattan City Councilwoman Gale Brewer join “In Focus” to reflect on some of the most noteworthy events NY1 has covered, including the children of the rainbow curriculum. The 443-page curriculum featured three pages of LGBTQ+ related content. When NY1 first went on...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Blood money: Texts reveal gang plot against Bronx men, prosecutors say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bushawn Shelton wore a shirt and tie to work on Long Island every day as an employee at People Ready — an organization that does job recruiting. But off-duty, federal prosecutors say Shelton, known as Shelz, was a leader in the Bloods gang and dressed the part — picking up criminal […]
BRONX, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
87K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy