Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in...
Nico Williams makes his case for World Cup spot with Spain

MADRID (AP) — With his well-timed header across the area setting up a decisive goal, forward Nico Williams may have secured his spot in Spain’s World Cup squad. The 20-year-old Williams came off the bench to assist Álvaro Morata’s 88th-minute winner in a victory over Portugal that guaranteed Spain a spot in the Nations League’s Final Four tournament on Tuesday.
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
FIFA to compensate Barcelona over Ronald Araujo injury

Barcelona could receive a compensation payment from FIFA over Ronald Araujo’s injury on international duty. Araujo was forced off after less than a minute against Iran for Uruguay, on September 23, with initial reports hinting at a minor problem for the defender. However, that position has changed in the...
The remarkable advice given to Ronald Araujo by Barcelona on surgery decision

The subject of great debate in Barcelona at the start of this week has been Ronald Araujo. Following an avulsion injury suffered with Uruguay last Friday, Araujo was faced with a choice of how to treat it. Either he could have surgery, likely missing the World Cup, or follow a more conservative treatment, hoping to make it.
