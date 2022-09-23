Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar
GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in...
Best Teenage Soccer Players In The World 2022: Three Barcelona Starlets Make Top 10
Players from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and the USMNT also feature.
UEFA・
Antoine Griezmann wins Atletico Madrid Player of the Month despite only starting ONE MATCH as Barcelona spat continues
ANTOINE GRIEZMANN won Atletico Madrid's Player of the Month despite starting just ONE MATCH, with the transfer spat with Barcelona still ongoing. The Frenchman, 31, rejoined Atletico from Barca on a two-year loan deal following an unsuccessful two years at the Nou Camp. Despite Barca paying over £100million for Griezmann...
Portugal 0-0 Spain LIVE: Nations League latest with Cristiano Ronaldo featuring – TV channel, stream, updates
PORTUGAL are facing Spain in a mouth-watering Nations League tie tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo starts the hosts, but he is currently sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic last time out. While Spain suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at the weekend,...
Denmark unveil World Cup ‘protest’ kits criticising Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark will wear shirts at the World Cup that criticise the human rights record of the host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the finals tournament. “The colour of mourning,” the kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on...
Nico Williams makes his case for World Cup spot with Spain
MADRID (AP) — With his well-timed header across the area setting up a decisive goal, forward Nico Williams may have secured his spot in Spain’s World Cup squad. The 20-year-old Williams came off the bench to assist Álvaro Morata’s 88th-minute winner in a victory over Portugal that guaranteed Spain a spot in the Nations League’s Final Four tournament on Tuesday.
‘More accomplished players’ – Luis Enrique tips Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal for World Cup as he stuns Spain’s media
LUIS ENRIQUE has admitted that he thinks rivals Portgual have a BETTER squad than his own Spain side. Enrique, 52, takes his team into this winter's World Cup in Qatar as one of the tournament favourites. But despite this, he bizarrely claims their Iberian neighbours have a better chance of...
Report: Chelsea Considering Clubs In Belgium And Portugal
Todd Boehly has been very vocal in his desire to form a multi-club network, with options being considered in Belgium and Portugal.
Which football managers have appeared in music videos? | The Knowledge
Plus: streets and stands named after backroom staff, chairmen who play themselves, the oldest international debut and more
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Eidevall to take momentum from Arsenal’s North London derby win into a tough battle with Ajax
JONAS EIDEVALL is under no illusion about the hard task awaiting Arsenal in their battle with Ajax for a Champions League group stage spot. The Gunners are targeting an away win against their opponents who frustrated the WSL leaders by clinching a Round Two first-leg draw. Arsenal go into the...
Barcelona chief drops huge Lionel Messi free transfer hint with Argentina captain to decide future after World Cup
LIONEL MESSI'S future could see a return to Barcelona after the club's vice president dropped a huge hint about his potential return. Barcelona and Messi parted ways in the summer of 2021 due to the Spanish giants' crippling financial state. Messi then signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, but...
Yardbarker
FIFA to compensate Barcelona over Ronald Araujo injury
Barcelona could receive a compensation payment from FIFA over Ronald Araujo’s injury on international duty. Araujo was forced off after less than a minute against Iran for Uruguay, on September 23, with initial reports hinting at a minor problem for the defender. However, that position has changed in the...
Yardbarker
The remarkable advice given to Ronald Araujo by Barcelona on surgery decision
The subject of great debate in Barcelona at the start of this week has been Ronald Araujo. Following an avulsion injury suffered with Uruguay last Friday, Araujo was faced with a choice of how to treat it. Either he could have surgery, likely missing the World Cup, or follow a more conservative treatment, hoping to make it.
Yardbarker
Real Mallorca defender accuses Vinicius Junior of using racism to defend behaviour
The topic of Vinicius Junior will continue to remain a controversial one so long as people within Spanish football talk about him in terms not related to his footballing performance. The latest to do so is Real Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo. He was involved in Mallorca’s 4-1 defeat to Real...
Spain stuns Portugal with late goal to reach Nations League finals
Spain secured a dramatic, late victory against Portugal to qualify for next year's Nations League finals.
Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel retires from football aged 35 as he says goodbye after trophy-laden 18-year career
CHELSEA hero John Obi Mikel has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35. Obi Mikel took to Instagram to state he was hanging up his boots alongside a photo of his 18-year career's biggest highlights. The legendary midfielder's message read: "There is a saying that 'all good...
ESPN
Lionel Messi return to Barcelona financially possible next summer - vice president
Barcelona vice president Eduard Romeu has said Lionel Messi's return to the club as a player would be financially possible next summer. Messi, 35, will be out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and could potentially move back to Barca on a free transfer. -...
MLS・
Spurs ace Richarlison has banana thrown at him by fan in sickening scenes after scoring for Brazil vs Tunisia in Paris
RICHARLISON suffered sickening racist abuse after scoring for Brazil last night when a vile fan hurled bananas at him. The Tottenham star forward put his country 2-1 up in the friendly against ten-man Tunisia in Paris at the Parc des Princes. As Richarlison celebrated his first-half goal, bananas were thrown...
